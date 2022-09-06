Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University Daily Kansan
Kansas volleyball sweeps Shockers in home-opener
On Thursday, Kansas volleyball opened up the Kansas invitational with an in-state matchup against the Wichita State Shockers. Thanks to 14 kills from redshirt-freshman outside hitter Ayah Elnady, the Jayhawks keep their now eight-game win streak alive, sweeping the Shockers 3-0. Set One:. Wichita State began the Jayhawks’ season opener...
University Daily Kansan
Kansas defense ready to "turn the page" and move on to West Virginia
The Kansas football team is set to hit the road to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in its Big 12 Conference opener. Last Friday, the Jayhawks got off on the right foot as they took down Tennessee Tech 56-10. The win got Kansas off to a fast start, and the team is looking to turn its focus to West Virginia this week.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas ice hockey club returns good leadership and welcomes a core of newcomers
Similar to last year, the Kansas Ice Hockey Club has a very young team. The team brings in a good group of freshmen to pair with a good core of returners. The Jayhawks only have two seniors on the team in forward Alex Adler and defenseman Connor Morgan, who were both a part of the team in 2019-20, when they were poised to make a run at nationals.
