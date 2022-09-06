Read full article on original website
Developers Should Find It Simpler To Adapt Their Games To PlayStation VR2
Sony disclosed that PlayStation VR2 had been built to make it simpler for developers to produce VR variants of PS5 games as well as migrate titles to PSVR 2 from other VR platforms in a recent talk about the gear. Yasuo Takahashi and Kenjo Akiyama from Sony Interactive Entertainment spoke...
Halo: The Master Chief Collection May Yet Have A Controversial Function
Two months after first bringing up the notion, 343 is once more asking Master Chief Collection users if they think micropayments are necessary. The group in charge of the collection has once again hinted that they may appear, but the statement it delivered to gamers back in June is essentially the same.
Well-known Xbox Developers Are Using Unreal Engine 5 To Produce The Upcoming State Of Decay Installment
The Coalition, the group behind Gears of War, is assisting in developing State of Decay 3, the upcoming Xbox game in the zombie-survival franchise. State of Decay 3 will return to the immersive world created in the State of Decay and its follow-up. However, the title will have a brand-new narrative and setting in addition to some gameplay elements from earlier Gears of War games.
Since Microsoft Started Purchasing Activision, The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Has Been In Jeopardy
The shoot-em-up game will be available for several more years on your Sony platform, according to Microsoft, which is good news for PlayStation Call of Duty enthusiasts. According to The Verge, previously this year, Microsoft’s Xbox chief Phil Spencer promised PlayStation head Jim Ryan in a written message that Call of Duty wouldn’t be removed from the PlayStation marketplace anytime soon if Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard is authorized by authorities.
A Beta Version Of Halo Infinite’s Long-Awaited Forge Mode Has Been Released
Halo Infinite may be experiencing a turning point. Halo Infinite’s cooperative narrative and inventive Forge feature have been delayed for months, but 343 Industries has now confirmed when gamers will be able to use both. 343 Industries revised the schedule for both the upcoming Season 3 and the winter...
GIFs in Microsoft Teams not just annoying, actively dangerous
Almost every workplace chat has that one person who considers themselves a bit of a GIF lord. If you're lucky, your workplace may actually have one. Someone who nails the perfect response GIF every time, brightening your day and the days of all others in the channel. More likely you have someone who replies to everything with weird unpleasant GIFs and considers it their life's crusade to police the pronunciation of the format.
The 2017 First-Person Shooter Was Marketed As A Creative Reinterpretation Of 2006’s Prey, But It Seems Like The Makers Were Obliged To Make That Link
Prey’s 2017 creative director and founder, Raphael Colantonio, has alleged Bethesda compelled developers to link their game to an already-existing intellectual property. According to Colantonio, the first-person shooter‘s creators never intended for it to be a “creative reinvention” of the 2006 game of the same name.
Vodeo Games, The Company Behind Beast Breaker, Is Closing
The creator of the independent game Beast Breaker, Vodeo Games, has stated that it is closing down due to its inability to find money from investors or publishers. The developer of Vodeo Games alerted followers through the main Vodeo Games Twitter account that it is out of money and cannot continue to support the staff as a whole. As a last-ditch effort, Vodeo has stated that it would continue to work on the Steam version of Beast Breaker in the hopes that it will attract many new players, but the developer won’t be releasing any further games after that. Vodeo then expresses gratitude to the supporters and says it is pleased with everything achieved in the time available.
The head Of Xbox Games Studios Says His Ambition Is To Test Artificial Intelligence
Triple-A games from lone companies are a thing of the past, according to Matt Booty, head of Xbox Game Studios. The CEO asserted that multi-developer relationships were the future of the industry. The news is a result of a panel discussion that took place at the current PAX West convention...
The Interstellar RPG From Bethesda Is Large And Metaphysical, According To Starfield’s Composer
The developer wasn’t entirely satisfied with the results of Bethesda’s ‘1,000 planets’ promise for Starfield. A sizable number of fans were concerned that most of them would be monotonous, procedurally produced wastelands with one grey building that would feature in a fetch quest rather than becoming excited about all the time they might spend exploring. While there are differing views on this, Inon Zur, the game’s music composer, argued that it was more profound than that.
Fallout 4 Is known For The Vast Wasteland That Players Can Explore, And This Mod Changes The Commonwealth’s Aesthetic
According to a modder, fallout 4’s Commonwealth will now be a volcanic wasteland. The Fallout series is well-known for its intriguing and weird vaults, and the games are notable for their landscapes that were destroyed by a nuclear war, which left behind a barren world full of mutant animals and chaotic cultures. Players emerge from the comparatively secure confines of their underground homes to meet the Commonwealth’s ruins.
One Of The Best-known Horror Games Of All Time, Silent Hill 2, Is Currently Receiving A Type Of Remaster Using Unreal Engine 5
Konami has released Silent Hill games without providing any information regarding their plans for the property. However, as things stand, we’ll have to rely on the fans to provide our fix until Konami ultimately makes a revelation. In addition, it’s usually interesting to watch what fans with different levels of game development expertise come up with for their tributes. An illustration is a video provided by the YouTube user Silent, which showcases their Unreal Engine 5 remake of Silent Hill 2.
A Pokemon Fan Creates A Color Wheel Using Each Pokemon Included In The Fifth Generation Of Popular Game Series
Pokemon has become one of the most well-known franchises since it was initially released in 1996 with Pokemon Red and Blue. Pokemon enthusiasts had a great year in 2022. Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which would later rank among the top-selling video games of 2022, was released at the beginning of the year. In November, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the next installments in the game series, are scheduled for release. Pokemon fan art is widely disseminated online as the newest games in the series get closer to release.
The Indie Smash Hit Terraria Achieves Another Milestone By Obtaining What Is Arguably The Most Overwhelmingly Favourable Review Rating On Steam
Terraria, which first debuted on the PC in 2011, has subsequently established a reputation as one of the best video games of all time, gotten several “final” content updates, and been made available on nearly all of the relevant gaming platforms that have since been developed, from the PS Vita to Google Stadia. Moreover, this unprecedented success streak is still strong, according to the most recent revelations.
For A Battle Royale Game, Rumbleverse Combines Wrestling And Fortnite
The most recent addition to the apparently never-ending roster of free-to-play battle royale games is Rumbleverse. The newest iteration of the stale genre, Rumbleverse, deviates from the norm by substituting wrestling melee combos, combat attacks, and high-flying elbow falls for the standard SMGs, mortars, and explosives. The fact that this...
Tomb Raider Fan Is Recreating The Original, One Of The Most Significant 3D Adventure Games Of Its Time
In the early days of 3D gaming, Tomb Raider was a seminal title that made Lara Croft famous. The legendary game from Core Design, which served as one of the sources of inspiration for the Uncharted titles, is still making waves today, especially in light of the 2013 revival of the franchise. Although the games have generally been three dimensions, one fan has chosen to redesign the first installment as a two-dimensional game.
Hogwarts Legacy Has A PlayStation-Only Mission
Avalanche Software, the company behind Hogwarts Legacy, announced last week that the game’s Felix Felicis Potion Recipe quest would be available only on the PlayStation 4. The creator explained which versions of the game will contain particular material in a lengthy post on Twitter, which is where the news came from. This happened when there was a lot of misinformation about how complicated the launch was.
Mitsuhiro Yoshida, The Developer Of The Video Game River City Ransom, Has Died
Mitsuhiro Yoshida, the director of River City Ransom, died suddenly on August 30, 2022, toward the conclusion of the previous month, for an undisclosed reason. Yoshida was a leader in the video game industry and the founder of Miracle Kidz, a studio he established from scratch when his former business, Technos, declared bankruptcy.
This Weekend, Ubisoft Is Rumored To Have A Product Showcase Where Many Assassin’s Creed Titles Would Be Unveiled
Information on the publisher’s intentions has reportedly emerged from a variety of sources, notably Bloomberg and Try Hard Guides. The publisher has been teasering intentions to reveal the fate of Assassin’s Creed at Ubisoft Forward, which is coming on September 10. Ubisoft reportedly plans to introduce two significant...
A Devoted Nintendo 64 Enthusiast Obtains In-Development Gameplay Footage From A Rare Promotional VHS Tape And Posts It Online For Everyone To See
Several popular Nintendo 64 titles, including the aborted Kirby’s Air Ride, Blast Corps, and many others, have beta gameplay available in a YouTube video. The mysterious footage was taken from a promotional cassette allegedly related to the Super Mario 64 music and discovered at an auction. Instead, it turned out that the VHS tape had been mislabeled and produced as an advertisement for the console.
