Montgomery County, OH

dayton247now.com

$500,000 grant awarded to demolish two dilapidated buildings in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program to demolish two dilapidated buildings in Springfield and Catawba. The funding will be used to demolish and green two locations, an abandoned food processing facility at...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton247now.com

City of Trotwood holds 9/11 Tribute

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood held a 9/11 tribute on Friday, September 9 at their Government Center on 3035 Olive Road. "We gather here today in the City of Trotwood to remember the loss of life and suffering this country endured as a result of the attacks on September 11, 2001. In New York City, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, resulting in the loss of almost 3,000 lives. Many of us know exactly where we were, what we were doing on that day and in that time, and we'll never forget the impact that has had on our country," said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

Mechanicsburg man sent to prison for selling fake hunting leases online

MECHANICSBURG — A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced to prison for his connection in a scene to solicit payments from people who thought they were buying hunting leases. The United States Department of Justice report Nathanal L. Knox, 30, from Mechanicsburg, placed online advertisements for hunting leases, supposedly available on several parcels of land, throughout 2019.
MECHANICSBURG, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Ohio Drug Bust

Montgomery – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood. During the execution...
TROTWOOD, OH
WDTN

Citizens’ tips result in drug bust at Sidney home

A thorough investigation allowed the detectives to obtain a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of two semiautomatic firearms, a substantial amount of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
SIDNEY, OH
WDTN

UD community reports Airsoft gun porch shootings

Public Safety received two reports Tuesday, Sept. 6 that a silver Chrysler sedan with four occupants drove through the south student neighborhood and fired Airsoft rounds at individuals on their porches in the area of Irving Avenue and near the intersection of Kiefaber and Lawnview.
DAYTON, OH
Seal
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Judge Daugherty passes

WILMINGTON — A local judge and beloved member of the community has passed away unexpectedly. Judge Michael T. Daugherty, 53, died at his residence early Thursday morning. Judge Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge since the summer of 2015. City of Wilmington Safety Director Brian Shidaker...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD NOW PROVIDING DAILY UPDATES ON SEARA'S CONDITION

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department is now providing daily updates on the condition of Officer Seara Burton – even if there is no significant change in her condition. Those daily updates began Thursday on the department’s Facebook page. It simply said that there had been no change. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice facility Friday morning. Saturday will mark the one-month point since she was shot in the head as she and her canine partner were about to perform a search on a drug suspect.
RICHMOND, IN
dayton247now.com

Final West Carrollton city wide garage sale scheduled

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The final West Carrollton city-wide garage sale of the year is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, rain or shine. West Carrollton residents may register their sale online at no cost at www.westcarrollton.org/city-garage-sale or by emailing alaforce@westcarrollton.org. Please provide a name, address and phone number. The...
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD ISSUES NEW STATEMENT ON OFFICER SEARA BURTON

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department posted a short statement on Officer Seara Burton on Wednesday. It was the first statement since last Saturday. It did not provide an updated condition, but simply asked for continued prayers and said that Seara is amazing and continues to fight. It was a sentiment echoed by Mayor Dave Snow to Richmond Common Council. "...continue to thank the community for the outpouring of support of Officer Burton and her family. It's been tremendous. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her and her family," Snow said. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice center Thursday morning.
RICHMOND, IN

