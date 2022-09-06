Read full article on original website
dayton247now.com
$500,000 grant awarded to demolish two dilapidated buildings in Clark County
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Clark County Land Reutilization Corporation has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program to demolish two dilapidated buildings in Springfield and Catawba. The funding will be used to demolish and green two locations, an abandoned food processing facility at...
dayton247now.com
City of Trotwood holds 9/11 Tribute
TROTWOOD, Ohio (WKEF) -- The City of Trotwood held a 9/11 tribute on Friday, September 9 at their Government Center on 3035 Olive Road. "We gather here today in the City of Trotwood to remember the loss of life and suffering this country endured as a result of the attacks on September 11, 2001. In New York City, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania, resulting in the loss of almost 3,000 lives. Many of us know exactly where we were, what we were doing on that day and in that time, and we'll never forget the impact that has had on our country," said Trotwood Mayor Mary McDonald.
Mechanicsburg man sent to prison for selling fake hunting leases online
MECHANICSBURG — A Mechanicsburg man has been sentenced to prison for his connection in a scene to solicit payments from people who thought they were buying hunting leases. The United States Department of Justice report Nathanal L. Knox, 30, from Mechanicsburg, placed online advertisements for hunting leases, supposedly available on several parcels of land, throughout 2019.
At least 4 people hospitalized in pedestrian strike in Dayton
DAYTON — At least four people are hurt after a pedestrian strike in Dayton late Saturday afternoon, according to a news release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>At least 2 people taken by CareFlight to the hospital after accident in Darke County. Crews responded to the 3400...
miamivalleytoday.com
Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
sciotopost.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Ohio Drug Bust
Montgomery – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood. During the execution...
Citizens’ tips result in drug bust at Sidney home
A thorough investigation allowed the detectives to obtain a search warrant, which resulted in the seizure of two semiautomatic firearms, a substantial amount of suspected marijuana, THC oil, THC wax, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash.
UD community reports Airsoft gun porch shootings
Public Safety received two reports Tuesday, Sept. 6 that a silver Chrysler sedan with four occupants drove through the south student neighborhood and fired Airsoft rounds at individuals on their porches in the area of Irving Avenue and near the intersection of Kiefaber and Lawnview.
Ohio family surprised by overnight visitor behind toilet
An Ohio family got a surprise visitor in the early morning hours on Friday as they were packing to leave for a trip.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Judge Daugherty passes
WILMINGTON — A local judge and beloved member of the community has passed away unexpectedly. Judge Michael T. Daugherty, 53, died at his residence early Thursday morning. Judge Daugherty served as the Clinton County Municipal Court Judge since the summer of 2015. City of Wilmington Safety Director Brian Shidaker...
Attitude of togetherness -- and a tattoo that became a map -- lead to arrest of suspected car thief
MECHANICSBURG — Village togetherness -- and a little help from a tattoo that became a map -- helped lead to the arrest of a man wanted in Mechanicsburg for a series of car thefts and break-ins. >> Intel plant in Ohio signals return of ‘industrial Midwest,’ Biden says...
Fox 19
Coyote found hiding in bathroom of Butler County home
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Trenton police had an unusual discovery early Friday when responding to a public assist call - a coyote in a family’s bathroom. The coyote was found by officers hiding behind the toilet in the first-floor bathroom, Trenton police wrote on Facebook. Around 5:15 a.m....
Officer Seara Burton’s K-9 visits her in hospice
K-9 Brev has visited the Richmond hospice facility where Officer Burton is staying on multiple occasions, according to a Sept. 9 Facebook post by the Richmond Police Department.
1017thepoint.com
RPD NOW PROVIDING DAILY UPDATES ON SEARA'S CONDITION
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department is now providing daily updates on the condition of Officer Seara Burton – even if there is no significant change in her condition. Those daily updates began Thursday on the department’s Facebook page. It simply said that there had been no change. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice facility Friday morning. Saturday will mark the one-month point since she was shot in the head as she and her canine partner were about to perform a search on a drug suspect.
Ohio man charged with raping minor in commercial truck
A Warren County man is charged with raping an underage girl in Mahoning County.
Repeat, felony offender receives maximum prison sentence
A man charged with one count of domestic violence and two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer was sentenced to six years in prison Thursday. Judge Michael A. Buckwalter of the Greene County Common Pleas Court sentenced Joe Eldridge to the maximum...
dayton247now.com
Final West Carrollton city wide garage sale scheduled
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The final West Carrollton city-wide garage sale of the year is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, rain or shine. West Carrollton residents may register their sale online at no cost at www.westcarrollton.org/city-garage-sale or by emailing alaforce@westcarrollton.org. Please provide a name, address and phone number. The...
1017thepoint.com
RPD ISSUES NEW STATEMENT ON OFFICER SEARA BURTON
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department posted a short statement on Officer Seara Burton on Wednesday. It was the first statement since last Saturday. It did not provide an updated condition, but simply asked for continued prayers and said that Seara is amazing and continues to fight. It was a sentiment echoed by Mayor Dave Snow to Richmond Common Council. "...continue to thank the community for the outpouring of support of Officer Burton and her family. It's been tremendous. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her and her family," Snow said. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice center Thursday morning.
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
LATEST: Sheriff’s office releases ID of woman hit, killed by car on state Route 49 in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY — UPDATE @ 4:54 p.m.: Dylayna Swallow, 23, of Greenville, is the person who was killed Thursday night while trying to cross state Route 49, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday afternoon. Sheriff’s investigators also have evidence to believe a second vehicle, believed to have...
