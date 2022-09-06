Don’t Pay $70, Get the Razer Orochi V2 Mobile Wireless Gaming Mouse with 18K Optical Sensor for $34.99 Shipped – Today Only

Read full article on original website
Don’t Pay $85, Get the Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC Memory Card + Adapter for $46.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC memory card + adapter is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, smartphones, tablets, and more, all for $46.99 shipped, today only, originally $84.99. If you’re using this in an action camera or extreme weather, the card itself is water, temperature, X-ray, magnet, drop, and wear resistant, while also being backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Product page.
Don’t Pay $40, Get the Romoss Sense 8+ 30,000mAh Power Bank for $23.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Romoss Sense 8+ 30,000mAh Power Bank is claimed to offer 1-week of worry-free charging for all of your mobile devices, and you can get one for $23.99 shipped after clipping the 40% off on-page coupon, today only, originally $39.99. Its built-in advanced fast charging technology ensures the fastest possible charge up to 3A, which means it can power up an iPhone 14 to 60% in just 30-minutes. Product page.
Apple Watch Ultra Officially Revealed, Introduces 49mm Titanium Case and Flat Sapphire Front Crystal
It’s official, the Apple Watch Ultra, and not the Apple Watch Pro, has been officially revealed. Not only does it introduce a 49mm titanium case and flat sapphire front crystal, but also a customizable Action button that provides instant access to various useful features. On a full charge, you get up to 36 hours of battery life during normal use. Plus, there’s an all-new low-power setting capable of extending battery life to reach up to 60 hours.
Apple Introduces iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max Smartphones with Always-On Display, Satellite Connectivity
Apple introduces the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones with an always-on display as well as satellite connectivity. Both models are powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic, the fastest smartphone chip yet, and a new pro camera system that includes he first-ever 48MP Main camera on iPhone featuring a quad-pixel sensor, as well as Photonic Engine, an enhanced image pipeline that dramatically improves low-light imagery.
Don’t Pay $28, Get a Vondior Portable NOAA Weather Radio for $9.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Vondior Portable NOAA Weather Radio is always handy to have around the house, and you can get one for $9.99 shipped with promotion code: RADIOOFF64, today only, originally $27.99. This emergency weather radio is sensitive enough to receive radio signals even in areas with zero cellphone signal, such as in the wilderness or mountains. Product page – be sure to enter promotion code: RADIOOFF64 during checkout for the additional discount.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition System Launches This November
Now that you’ve seen the Pokemon GO 3D digital billboard, it may be time to pre-order this limited Nintendo Switch OLED Model: Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition system, which is set to launch on November 18. It features art inspired by the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet games, including Legendary Pokémon Koraidon and Miraidon on the glossy front side of the white system’s dock.
Insta360 X3 Action Camera Unveiled, Can Record 5.7K 360-Degree Video with the Invisible Selfie Stick Effect
It may be a while until we see Apple’s AirCam, but the Insta360 X3 action camera was officially unveiled today, and it’s better than ever. This followup to the Insta360 GO 2 builds upon its predecessors and features 1/2″ 48MP sensors, along with a 2.29” touchscreen, making it a very pocketable camera.
