Read full article on original website
Related
putinbaydaily.com
Put-in-Bay Historic Weekend Activities Excite
He Grand Parade, Art-in-the Park, and Perry’s Victory events celebrating Historic Weekend put smiles and enthusiasm everywhere on a sun-filled Put-in-Bay Saturday. Marching bands, Ford Bronco enthusiasts, Put-in-Bay twirlers, and historical reenactors amaze and excite. a cheerful crowd of spectators. The multitude of visitors taking in Art-in-the-Park vendors reveals...
putinbaydaily.com
Miller Boat Line Schedule Changes in Place
Miller Boat Line announces schedule changes for Middle Bass and South Bass Islands operations. The Middle Bass Island schedule is active as of today.The Put-in-Bay schedule change begins on 12 September.
bgindependentmedia.org
Tired of traffic lights – BG considers joining region’s request for Route 23 study
Area residents tasked with frequent trips to the state capital know the frustration of encountering 38 traffic lights in the 37 miles on U.S. 23 between Waldo and northern Columbus. Until recently, the congested route was being studied for solutions. But the Ohio Department of Transportation has halted the study.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster
Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
WLWT 5
Contractors to close interstate ramp for weekend construction project
SILVERTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a culvert repair project along an interstate ramp this weekend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT contractors will close the ramp from northbound I-71 to Stewart Road at 8 p.m. on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbusmonthly.com
September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats
Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
Black Cat Mystery Solved – We Now Know What Was Spotted in Northern MI
Last month we told you about a huge black cat that was spotted in Manistee County. Many people believed it was a black cougar including photographer Dakota Stebbins of northern Michigan. Stebbins posted the photo on social media, and as you can imagine, people went crazy speculating over the images.
Ohio lawmakers passed payday lending reform in 2018, capping fees and interest. That didn’t stop lender from finding a workaround.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio lawmakers who wanted consumer-friendly payday lending reforms fought an uphill battle against the industry and its well-heeled lobbyists for years until they finally passed a bill capping interest at 28% in 2018. By April 27, 2019, the final portions of House Bill 123 went into...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 best cities to live in Florida
As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
Counties with the most seniors in Ohio
Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
thecentersquare.com
Five Ohio cities among best places to retire
(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
Northern lights puts on a show in Minnesota over holiday weekend
The northern lights put on a show over the pristine holiday weekend, even as far south as southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Check out this incredible time lapse taken in Minnesota on Saturday night. Here's another from just west of Grand Forks, North Dakota. The view from the Boundary Waters...
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Four cities in the state of Ohio have been ranked as some of the most rat-infested cities in America.
Ohio on list of most polluted states in the US
How clean are the air and water in your state?
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
Comments / 0