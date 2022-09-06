ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Put-in-Bay Historic Weekend Activities Excite

He Grand Parade, Art-in-the Park, and Perry’s Victory events celebrating Historic Weekend put smiles and enthusiasm everywhere on a sun-filled Put-in-Bay Saturday. Marching bands, Ford Bronco enthusiasts, Put-in-Bay twirlers, and historical reenactors amaze and excite. a cheerful crowd of spectators. The multitude of visitors taking in Art-in-the-Park vendors reveals...
Miller Boat Line Schedule Changes in Place

Miller Boat Line announces schedule changes for Middle Bass and South Bass Islands operations. The Middle Bass Island schedule is active as of today.The Put-in-Bay schedule change begins on 12 September.
Ohio amusement park permanently closes world’s second-tallest roller coaster

Sandusky, Ohio — An amusement park in Ohio announced Tuesday it would be permanently closing the world’s second-tallest roller coaster. The decision by Cedar Point comes a year after a small metal object flew off the 420-foot-tall Top Thrill Dragster coaster and struck a woman in the head at the park in Sandusky. A state investigation found no evidence that the park acted illegally or had reason to believe the ride was unsafe.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
Contractors to close interstate ramp for weekend construction project

SILVERTON, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a culvert repair project along an interstate ramp this weekend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. ODOT contractors will close the ramp from northbound I-71 to Stewart Road at 8 p.m. on...
September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats

Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
2 best cities to live in Florida

As we all know, Florida is one of the best places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, many tourist attractions, and no state income tax.
Counties with the most seniors in Ohio

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and […]
Five Ohio cities among best places to retire

(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
