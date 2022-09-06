Read full article on original website
Harry Styles doesn't love that his relationship with Olivia Wilde is 'at the ransom of a corner of Twitter'
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde addressed some of the "toxic negativity" that has surrounded their relationship. The British pop star, who has remained private about his relationship with the actress and filmmaker, shared rare comments about the vitriol aimed at Wilde in particular corners of the internet in a Rolling Stone cover story published Monday. Twitter is a "shitstorm of people trying to be awful to people," Styles said. Though he largely sees the good in his fans, it's no secret that large communities and fandoms can breed hate.
Chris Pine ‘disassociating’ in Harry Styles interview goes viral
Chris Pine is quickly becoming the king of the “Don’t Worry Darling” press tour. The actor has been spotted playing middleman for the cast and crew – which includes Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde – both on the red carpet and in the theater for the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Amid all the ongoing drama, an interview has gone viral that shows Pine, 42, seemingly “disassociating” while Styles, 28, answers a reporter’s question. “I think, you know, my favorite thing about the movie is that it feels like a… movie,” Styles says in the clip, while Pine stares...
Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama
The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
Danny DeVito admits to getting Arnold Schwarzenegger stoned 'off the charts' on set of 'Twins'
Danny DeVito sat down Thursday with guest-host Nikki Glaser on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. The actor was there to promote his new animated series, Little Demon, but he ended up telling a story from the 1988 film Twins. The movie starred DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as long lost fraternal twins. While...
Lisa Rinna Prompts More Speculation She Was Fired From ‘RHOBH’ By Reportedly Briefly Unfollowing Co-Stars
Things are just starting to heat up for Lisa Rinna. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is continuing to fuel those firing rumors after reportedly unfollowing most of her fellow cast members — and sending a cryptic message to a fan. Just last week, Rinna, who has truly upped her erratic antics this season, sparked rumors that she was fired from the show when she cleared her social media of everything RHOBH, though she told a fan that she was keeping her page “very edited” to avoid “negativity.” Despite sources confirming to Radar that she wasn’t going anywhere, fans have a new...
Angelina Jolie Once ‘Creeped out’ Brad Pitt When He Visited Her on the Set of ‘Salt’
Angelina Jolie once creeped out Brad Pitt during a scene she shot for 'Salt', which was something Jolie anticipated prior would happen.
Everyone's Trying To Figure Out If Harry Styles Just Spit On Chris Pine
The drama over "Don't Worry Darling" takes a weird new turn.
Trace Adkins’s Wife: Meet Victoria Pratt, Plus Everything To Know About His Previous Marriages
Trace Adkins has been a country music star for over two decades. The “You’re Gonna Miss This” singer became a sensation in the country world after dropping his debut album Dreamin’ Out Loud in 1996. Since then, Trace, 60, gone on to four Grammy nominations, as well wins at the CMT Awards and the ACMs. He’s also released 16 albums since his debut, and he’s even dabbled acting, appearing in TV shows and movies, like The Lincoln Lawyer.
Mystery Woman May Have Conclusive Footage of Harry Styles Chris Pine 'Spit'
The internet has been rocked by footage showing Styles allegedly "spitting" on "Don't Worry Darling" co-star Pine.
Chris Pine's Rep Denies Claim That Harry Styles Spat on Him at the Venice Film Festival
In the latest installment of all the Don’t Worry Darling drama, Chris Pine’s rep has spoken, confirming that Harry Styles never spat on the actor. “Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine,” his rep told PEOPLE. “There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Emotional TikTok Amid ‘Complex’ Divorce Feelings [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is sharing her "complex" feelings with fans in a vulnerable new TikTok post. In the clip, the singer is in her bathtub, mascara smudged under her eyes as she lipsyncs along with a demo version of Katie Gregson-MacLeod's "Complex." "I'm wearing his boxers / I'm being a good...
Anne Hathaway to star in ‘The Idea of You,’ a movie partly inspired by Harry Styles
Anne Hathaway officially signed on to star in a film adaptation of the bestselling book "The Idea of You." The Amazon Prime Video project shares a name with the 2017 novel by Robinne Lee. The book tells the story of the a 40-year-old mom and gallery owner who, upon accompanying her daughter to a boy band concert, ends up developing a connection with one of August Moon's bandmates.
Harry Styles in ‘My Policeman’ Movie: Everything We Know About the Cast, Plot and More
Just stop your crying ... because another Harry Styles movie is on the way. After making his big-screen debut in 2017's Dunkirk and wrapping Don't Worry Darling in February 2021, the "Watermelon Sugar" singer is hard at work on his next film, My Policeman. First announced in September 2020, the movie will feature Styles as […]
Drag Race UK icon reacts to series 4 cast reveal
RuPaul's Drag Race UK announced the full cast of queens competing in series 4 today (September 7), ahead of its premiere in just over two weeks time. For many viewers, this will be their first introduction to most, if not all, of the performers taking part in the series. But Drag Race UK series 2 legend Tayce obviously knows the majority of the cast from working on the circuit, so we couldn't help but ask for her opinion.
'Don't Worry Darling': Untangling All the Drama Around Olivia Wilde, Florence Pugh, Harry Styles & Chris Pine
Don't Worry Darling is proving to be a very ironic title for Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial effort, as quite a bit of drama worth worrying about has unfolded over the course of production and the subsequent promotional blitz ahead of the film's release later this month. From the film's early...
Better Call Saul star shares new spinoff hopes
Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito, who played Gus Fring on Better Call Saul as well as its parent show Breaking Bad, has revealed that he is still holding out hope for a spin-off series for his character. In an interview with EW, the actor talked about his run on...
Movie lovers are absolutely roasting Harry Styles’ acting after latest ‘My Policeman’ trailer
From mind-blowing accusations of spitting on Don’t Worry Darling co-star and meme magnet Chris Pine to eagle-eyed film buffs criticizing his apparent juggling of accents in Olivia Wilde’s newest thriller, it appears that singer-turned-actor-turned-likely-back-to-singer Harry Styles just cannot catch a break. The latest bout of roasting against Styles...
Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman teases Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman has teased Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19 could be the start of a new direction for the medical drama. It was recently confirmed that Pompeo will only appear in 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's new season....
How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment
One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
Harry Styles Jokes About ‘Spitting’ On Chris Pine While Performing In NYC
While performing in New York City on Sept. 7, Harry Styles joked about the bizarre claim that he spit on Chris Pine while promoting Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival. “I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” Harry told the crowd, while gushing about how excited he was to be back in New York City. His joke was in reference to a viral video from Venice, where fans thought that Harry was spitting on Chris as he sat down next to him at the premiere screening of their upcoming movie.
