EDMONTON OILERS MAKE SURPRISING STATEMENT ABOUT JERSEY ADVERTISEMENTS
The other day, the NHL's first sweater ads were revealed, and the Internet had mixed opinions. Traditionalists hate it whereas pragmatists apathetically accept it. The real controversy is promoting sports books and casinos, as the industry is dominating air waves in and around sports. It is, quite frankly, abrasive. Nevertheless,...
JOSH HO-SANG SUFFERS SIGNIFICANT INJURY IN HIS FIRST GAME IN THE KHL
A very tough break for forward Josh Ho-Sang during his very first game in the KHL. The 26-year-old former NHL first-rounder was involved in a collision during the match, and has undergone surgery for a significant injury. "Josh had surgery today. All is well. The recovery time is significant," said...
CAROLINA HURRICANES SIGN VETERAN DEFENSEMAN TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT
The Carolina Hurricanes announced today they have signed D Calvin de Haan to a PTO:. A 10-season NHL veteran, de Haan most recently dressed with the Chicago Blackhawks, and the fact that he needed a PTO to further his career is surprising. The 31-year old is more of a stay-at-home defenseman whose offensive numbers have never jumped off the page. So, citing his measly 8 points in 69 games last season does not paint the whole picture for the veteran defender.
MONTREAL CANADIENS CLOSING IN ON MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH JAKE ALLEN
Kevin Weekes sent a series of cryptic tweets, suggesting some sort of transaction was afoot with the Canadiens, tweeting first a photo of the Montreal skyline followed by a photo from behind the home net at the Bell Centre. The news he was teasing is that the Habs are closing...
OTTAWA SENATORS INK F TIM STÜTZLE TO A HUGE CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Ottawa Senators are signing 2020 third-overall pick Tim Stützle to massive eight-year, $66.8 million contract extension ($8.35M AAV) per Frank Seravalli:. Stützle stumbled lightly out of the gate in his rookie campaign, mustering 29 points in 53 games with a -18 rating. He exploded last season, however, with a 58 point season in 79 games, although he fielded a -27 rating. Nevertheless, Ottawa GM knows he has a star in the making with Stützle, and he decided to fork up the dough now rather than later. A big bet on a talented player, Dorion knows that the NHL's salary cap is increasing soon enough, and Stützle still has the last year at his entry-level salary, meaning the Senators lock up their star for 9 cost-controlled seasons. Ergo, Dorion will have salary in and around Stützle, Norris, Tkachuk, and Chabot for years to come.
CANADIENS ANNOUNCE FORWARD JONATHAN DROUIN IS CHANGING HIS JERSEY NUMBER
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday morning that forward Jonathan Drouin will be changing his jersey number ahead of the 2022-23 season. Drouin is switching from 92 to 27, a number he is very familiar with in his career. The Ste-Agathe (Quebec) native wore the number 27 during his time in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads and also when he broke into the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014.
FORMER JETS CAPTAIN SCOTT CAMPBELL PASSES AWAY AT 65
Some sad news to report on in the hockey world. Former Winnipeg Jets captain Scott Campbell has passed away at the age of 65 following a battle with cancer. Campbell began his professional hockey career in the WHA after he was drafted first overall by the Houston Areos in 1977. From there, he moved to Winnipeg for the 1978-79, helping them win the final Avco Cup before the WHA folded.
BUFFALO SABRES PROSPECT SCORES MICHIGAN-GOAL IN SWEDISH LEAGUE
Buffalo's 16th overall pick from this summer just scored the Michigan goal for Djürgardens of the SHL. The goal came in a preseason game versus Tingsryd. Noah Östlund scored 42 points in 32 games for Djürgardens' junior team last season, but when called up to the men's team he went scoreless through 11 games. The Sabres went very center-heavy in this year's draft, selecting three centers in the first round; Östlund, Matthew Savoie and Jiri Kulich.
ERIK KARLSSON SAYS HE'S COMMITTED TO SAN JOSE, HASN'T REQUESTED A TRADE
The San Jose Sharks will head into the 2022-23 season without one of the pillars of their blue line, Brent Burns, after he was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes this summer. There had been rumblings that Erik Karlsson may be the next one to be moved out of San Jose, but in an interview with The Athletic, the 32-year-old said he has not submitted a trade request and is committed to staying with the Sharks.
RIC FLAIR DUBS RYAN REAVES THE BADDEST MAN IN THE NHL, CALLS OUT CHALLENGERS
Ryan Reaves is one of the top heavyweight 'enforcer' style players left in the NHL, and he executes his role to a tee. He imposes his will more than pretty much anyone else, and when it comes to fighting it is hard to name another who is more well-equipped than Reaves. He and wresting legend Ric Flair caught up in New Jersey this week, and Flair gave a borderline incoherent toast, offering his compliments to the NHL's 'Baddest Man.'
MONTREAL CANADIENS AND FORMER #3 DRAFT PICK KIRBY DACH AGREE TO CONTRACT EXTENSION
This extension has been rumored by insiders such as Elliotte Friedman for a couple weeks now, and it is finally official. Les Habitants have signed F Kirby Dach to a four-year, $13.45 million contract extension ($3.3625M AAV):. Dach will retain restricted free-agent status upon the deal's expiration in 2026. The...
TURNER SPORTS ANNOUNCES NHL ON TNT SCHEDULE
Turner sports announced on Wednesday the schedule for NHL on TNT. The beginning of the networks schedule will begin with a doubleheader featuring the Boston Bruins versus the Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks versus the Colorado Avalanche. TNT will also be the home of the 2023 Winter Classic, where the...
CAREY PRICE GETS EMOTIONAL OVER INSTAGRAM FOLLOWING ANOTHER PIECE OF BAD NEWS
Kent Hughes said yesterday that Carey Price will be heading to long-term injured reserve, indicating that Price's injury has once again sidelined the veteran goaltender. This is nothing new, as this has been the same dance we have watched for years, but it hurts the same every time. Price has been among the NHL's best goalies over his career and is a treat to watch every night, so witnessing the final chapter of his career unfolding in this way is disappointing for fans, but it is nothing compared to the toll it has likely taken on Carey and his family.
PAUL BYRON 'MIGHT' START THE YEAR ON LTIR, SO BASICALLY HE IS STARTING THE YEAR ON LTIR
Kent Hughes has had a great start to his General Managing career, but his vision won't ultimately materialize for another year or two. He seems fit for the role though, and as a former agent he has an incredibly holistic understanding of the managerial process, which Habs fans must love about him. Hughes is also built for the media, coming off as a politician at times, offering an answer without actually telling you anything.
MATHIEU PERREAULT IS RETIRING FROM THE NHL IN UNOFFICIAL RELEASE
According to TVA Sports, Mathieu Perreault is retiring from the NHL after 13 seasons. Translated from French, the release reads: "The Canadiens' color holder last season, Mathieu totaled more than 700 experience games in the National League, with the Capitals, the Ducks, the Jets and the CH. Four times, he has scored more than 40 points in one season, including three with the Jets. Mathieu has always been known for his versatility. He could help as much on a first as a fourth trio, in addition to having an excellent sense of play. Newly retired from hockey, he will be at a first experience in the media."
MAPLE LEAFS SIGN DEPTH FORWARD TO A PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
When he became an unrestricted free agent in July, no one could have predicted that Zach Aston-Reese would have gone this long without signing a contract. Granted, he isn't a top-six forward, but he is pretty reliable in a third-line role and you can never have enough depth when you're an NHL franchise going through a long, grueling 82-game push towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
PENS' PROSPECT KIRILL TANKOV UNDERGOES NECK SURGERY, REMAINS IN HIGH SPIRITS
After succumbing a brutal injury sustained from a frightening hit earlier this week, SKA Neva's Kirill Tankov underwent successful neck surgery and is in good spirits. Tankov was selected by Pittsburgh in the 7th round in 2021, and frankly he was always a long shot for the NHL. His playing career remains undecided, but for now the main focal point is on is health and wellness.
Seattle Kraken could be answer to NYR problems
The New York Rangers have young talent struggling to make their roster. Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken can use all the young talent they can get. Sounds like a match. *Editor’s note: I don’t believe in just pushing half-brained trade ideas. Any proposed trade article we run, if it’s for the Seattle Kraken or any other team PNWS covers, can’t be so unrealistic that it will never happen.
TORTORELLA HAS MAJOR CONCERNS WITH CULTURE OF FLYERS' DRESSING ROOM
When the Philadelphia Flyers announced the hiring of John Tortorella as their head coach this June, it was clear that they did so to try and improve the culture within their dressing room. While the season has yet to start, Torts has made it clear things will need to change in a big way for his new team to be successful.
NHL RETURNING TO PRE-PANDEMIC MEDIA REGULATIONS, POST-GAME ACCESS
The NHL notified all 32 clubs today that the league will return to pre-pandemic media regulations, meaning the likelihood of Flyers' head coach getting into a screaming match with a reporter just went up about 500%. Per Jim Thomas of the Post Dispatch, the league sent out a memo ordering that locker rooms and all active players must be made available following games and practices.
