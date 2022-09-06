Read full article on original website
Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman teases Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman has teased Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19 could be the start of a new direction for the medical drama. It was recently confirmed that Pompeo will only appear in 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's new season....
New Amsterdam casts Skins UK star in season 5
New Amsterdam has cast Skins UK star Katherine Prescott to join the fifth season, which is also the final season of the show. According to TVLine, Prescott will be joining the NBC drama in a recurring role as Dr Lauren Bloom's estranged sister Vanessa. The official synopsis of the show...
Captain America 4 confirms surprising MCU return
Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, has confirmed a surprising MCU return. During today's (September 10) epic D23 Expo panel, it was revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would return as The Leader, last seen way back when in The Incredible Hulk, in the new movie. If you...
Your favourite series - Part 2
2017 was a good one for me - had a wide variety of abilities from the amazing (Alexandra) to someone who couldn’t dance (Rev. Richard). The final had several good pros and celebs in it. Was also the first time they had a celeb with a disability which was overdue and exciting to watch. Plenty of fun triers and we did get a little bit of drama that series. Feels completely different to the overly sentimental vibe that it is now.
The Imperfects season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
The Imperfects spoilers follow. Love a superhero show like Umbrella Academy where people are gifted with wacky powers they can't control? How about a supernatural-themed YA series like The Order? Netflix has got you covered with a new show from The Order showrunner Dennis Heaton called The Imperfects. Co-created with...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 2 - September 10 - 6.30pm - ITV1
Joel Dommett hosts as six more disguised celebrities take to the stage, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to identify. Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Pig, Sea Slug, Cactus, and Tomato Sauce. The second celebrity's identity is revealed at the end of the show, so expect...
Best Soap anniversary episodes
I loved the tram crash in Coronation Street and the Who killed Lucy in Eastenders. Years ago I would’ve said Who Killed Archie reveal but watching it again recently, it wasn’t that great and it has nothing to do with the live hiccups. It was just quite a boring episode.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Who is Adar?
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 2 spoilers follow. There are as many mysteries in the new Lord of the Rings show as there are rings. Well, actually, we haven't seen much of these so-called Rings of Power just yet, but you get our drift. Three episodes...
The Simpsons boss reacts to eerie correct show predictions
The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean has weighed in on those famous correct predictions throughout the animation's 33-year history. By 2018, the town of Springfield had played host to at least 17 foreshadowings that would eventually unravel in the real world, and more have happened since then. Now, during an...
Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?
A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
Doctor Strange 2 star opens up about surprise MCU return
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Lashana Lynch thought her surprise MCU return was "amazing". In Sam Raimi's mind-bending sequel, Lynch's Captain Marvel character Maria Rambeau cameos as a member of Earth-838's Illuminati, whom Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch brutally dispatches during one standout scene. Quizzed by Variety on...
Coronation Street star Mikey North reveals all on Kelly's dramatic exit week
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street bad boy Gary Windass features in dramatic scenes next week as Kelly Neelan bows out from the show. In Kelly's last episodes, she finally discovers the truth about how Gary was responsible for the death of her father Rick in 2019. Kelly responds by...
Emmerdaily 11/09/22: Guilty (6:35pm hour long episode)
These are the episodes that should have aired last Thursday. There are no episodes of Emmerdale scheduled for tomorrow at the moment. Naomi is guilty when an angry Nate confronts her about Nicola's attack and her lies. Nate is resistant when Naomi pleads with him to see the real her. She's upset when Nate ends things between them.
Brassic star explains surprise season 4 exit
Brassic star Damien Molony has opened up about his surprising exit during season 4 of Sky's hit comedy series. In an interview with Radio Times, the actor who plays Vinnie O'Neill's (Joe Gilgun) best friend Dylan, revealed that he would not be returning as a series regular. The final episode...
Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton - 9 to 5 (From the upcoming Still Working 9 To 5 Documentary)
Dolly has a great voice too - so why is she so far in the background and why is this track suddenly so boring, slow and pointless with none of the fire of the original. Not all songs need to be slowed down. Just lame.
First reviews for Ana de Armas's Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde
The first reviews for the Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde are in, and it's fair to say opinions are mixed. Blonde is a fictionalised take on the iconic actress's life, based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name, where we get to see her go from Norma Jeane Baker to Marilyn Monroe, the most sought-after celebrity in the world.
'Squid Game,' 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy Awards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony’s producers are promising a feel-good event — a phrase not applicable to several of the top nominated shows. The best drama contenders include the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn. But after several pandemic-constrained awards seasons, Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (airing 8 p.m. EDT on NBC, streaming on Peacock) will be big and festive, executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart said. They’re actually taking a page from last year’s scaled-down ceremony and its club-style table seating for nominees.
Loki season 2 adds Everything Everywhere All At Once star
Loki is returning for season two and with a new season comes new casting, and the latest to be added is Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan. During Disney's D23 Expo today (September 11), Marvel boss Kevin Feige surprised the crowd by bringing the cast out to show off some exclusive footage of the Disney+ show.
Grey's Anatomy star discusses Nick and Meredith's future following that surprise cliffhanger
Grey's Anatomy is set to return for its 19th season next month and to hopefully clear up all the cliffhangers season 18 left in its wake. One that particularly upset fans was the ambiguous ending for Dr Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and her love interest Dr Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) as she seemed to walk away from their relationship.
Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde responds to claims she left partner for Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde has spoken out about rumours over her relationship with Harry Styles. The Don't Worry Darling director was engaged to Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis, with the pair sharing children Daisy and Otis. However, the couple split in November 2020. Two months later she was pictured holding hands with...
