digitalspy.com

New Amsterdam casts Skins UK star in season 5

New Amsterdam has cast Skins UK star Katherine Prescott to join the fifth season, which is also the final season of the show. According to TVLine, Prescott will be joining the NBC drama in a recurring role as Dr Lauren Bloom's estranged sister Vanessa. The official synopsis of the show...
digitalspy.com

Captain America 4 confirms surprising MCU return

Captain America 4, aka Captain America: New World Order, has confirmed a surprising MCU return. During today's (September 10) epic D23 Expo panel, it was revealed that Tim Blake Nelson would return as The Leader, last seen way back when in The Incredible Hulk, in the new movie. If you...
digitalspy.com

Your favourite series - Part 2

2017 was a good one for me - had a wide variety of abilities from the amazing (Alexandra) to someone who couldn’t dance (Rev. Richard). The final had several good pros and celebs in it. Was also the first time they had a celeb with a disability which was overdue and exciting to watch. Plenty of fun triers and we did get a little bit of drama that series. Feels completely different to the overly sentimental vibe that it is now.
digitalspy.com

The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 2 - September 10 - 6.30pm - ITV1

Joel Dommett hosts as six more disguised celebrities take to the stage, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to identify. Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Pig, Sea Slug, Cactus, and Tomato Sauce. The second celebrity's identity is revealed at the end of the show, so expect...
digitalspy.com

Best Soap anniversary episodes

I loved the tram crash in Coronation Street and the Who killed Lucy in Eastenders. Years ago I would’ve said Who Killed Archie reveal but watching it again recently, it wasn’t that great and it has nothing to do with the live hiccups. It was just quite a boring episode.
digitalspy.com

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Who is Adar?

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 2 spoilers follow. There are as many mysteries in the new Lord of the Rings show as there are rings. Well, actually, we haven't seen much of these so-called Rings of Power just yet, but you get our drift. Three episodes...
digitalspy.com

The Simpsons boss reacts to eerie correct show predictions

The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean has weighed in on those famous correct predictions throughout the animation's 33-year history. By 2018, the town of Springfield had played host to at least 17 foreshadowings that would eventually unravel in the real world, and more have happened since then. Now, during an...
digitalspy.com

Why was the Vampire Academy movie series cancelled?

A 10-episode adaptation of Richelle Mead's Vampire Academy books is coming to a TV near you very soon, developed by The Vampire Diaries' showrunner Julie Plec and actress/producer Marguerite MacIntyre. Like her previous smash hit show, it promises romance, friendship, scandal and – of course – vampires, and is a...
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange 2 star opens up about surprise MCU return

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Lashana Lynch thought her surprise MCU return was "amazing". In Sam Raimi's mind-bending sequel, Lynch's Captain Marvel character Maria Rambeau cameos as a member of Earth-838's Illuminati, whom Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch brutally dispatches during one standout scene. Quizzed by Variety on...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdaily 11/09/22: Guilty (6:35pm hour long episode)

These are the episodes that should have aired last Thursday. There are no episodes of Emmerdale scheduled for tomorrow at the moment. Naomi is guilty when an angry Nate confronts her about Nicola's attack and her lies. Nate is resistant when Naomi pleads with him to see the real her. She's upset when Nate ends things between them.
digitalspy.com

Brassic star explains surprise season 4 exit

Brassic star Damien Molony has opened up about his surprising exit during season 4 of Sky's hit comedy series. In an interview with Radio Times, the actor who plays Vinnie O'Neill's (Joe Gilgun) best friend Dylan, revealed that he would not be returning as a series regular. The final episode...
digitalspy.com

First reviews for Ana de Armas's Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde

The first reviews for the Marilyn Monroe Netflix movie Blonde are in, and it's fair to say opinions are mixed. Blonde is a fictionalised take on the iconic actress's life, based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name, where we get to see her go from Norma Jeane Baker to Marilyn Monroe, the most sought-after celebrity in the world.
The Associated Press

'Squid Game,' 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso' vie for Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Emmy Awards host Kenan Thompson and the ceremony’s producers are promising a feel-good event — a phrase not applicable to several of the top nominated shows. The best drama contenders include the violently dystopian “Squid Game,” bleak workplace satire “Severance” and “Succession,” about a powerful and cutthroat family. Even comedy nominee “Ted Lasso,” the defending champ, took a storytelling dark turn. But after several pandemic-constrained awards seasons, Monday’s 74th Primetime Emmy Awards (airing 8 p.m. EDT on NBC, streaming on Peacock) will be big and festive, executive producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart said. They’re actually taking a page from last year’s scaled-down ceremony and its club-style table seating for nominees.
digitalspy.com

Loki season 2 adds Everything Everywhere All At Once star

Loki is returning for season two and with a new season comes new casting, and the latest to be added is Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan. During Disney's D23 Expo today (September 11), Marvel boss Kevin Feige surprised the crowd by bringing the cast out to show off some exclusive footage of the Disney+ show.
