HipHopDX.com
Drake & The Weeknd Have Been Rejecting Tory Lanez Collaboration Requests 'For Years'
Drake and The Weeknd are on a lot of artists bucket lists as far as features go, including Tory Lanez who has revealed he’s been sending the pair tracks for years to no avail. On Tuesday (August 30), the embattled rapper was answering fan questions on Twitter when one...
TMZ.com
YG Says Nas Feature a Dream Come True, New Album Is Therapy
YG is fully focused on his upcoming sixth studio album "I Got Issues" and the West Coast rhymer fulfilled a dream by getting Nas on one of his tracks. The proud Bompton rapper recently held an L.A. listening session for the sturdy new project, and tells TMZ Hip Hop he was floored when he heard Nas on the completed record ... especially since he had been trying to work with him since 2016.
Beyoncé's mom reportedly cried when she heard her daughter's duet with The Isley Brothers
Beyoncé’s new single is a collaboration with Ron Isley and The Isley Brothers. “Make Me Say It Again Girl” is a remake of the legendary group’s 1975 hit of the same name.
‘Did You Think I Wasn’t Going to Shake My Ass?’: Anitta Gets Sexy With Performance of ‘Envolver’ at the 2022 VMAs
Well, we all know which version of Anitta hit the MTV Video Music Awards stage Sunday evening: the sexiest one. The Brazilian singer performed her hit “Envolver,” which spawned a massive TikTok trend over the past year and topped Spotify’s global charts back in March. Dressed in a revealing red catsuit, Anitta twerked and strutted across the stage with her backup dancers before asking the crowd, “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass?” The Versions of Me hitmaker then delivered as promised, showing off her assets backed by “Bola Rebola,” her collaboration with J Balvin and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Reportedly Shoots His Shot With 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett
Let's face it, Drake is the man these days. Whether it's making hit records or swooning all the ladies, the 6 God is the man for the job. Throughout his career, Drizzy has been linked to women of every caliber. From A-list actresses and models, to Instagram's cream of the crop. He even DM'd the wife of a social media troll who made fun of his son, Adonis. Needless to say, Drake has a way with the ladies. His newest alleged catch is 90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett.
Beyoncé Has Her Beyhive Buzzing After Dropping Surprise ‘I’m That Girl’ Teaser
The Renaissance visuals are coming — for real, for real. After dropping her LP with only a few stills to give fans the chance to “be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Beyoncé is ready to give her Beyhive the colorful glam, looks, and visual art that they’ve come to expect from their Queen Bey. On Friday, Beyoncé released what she titled ” I’M THAT GIRL (Official Teaser)” — a teaser for what will be either the long-form visual to accompany the album or a music video for “I’m That Girl.” Or, perhaps the visual for Renaissance is called “I’m That Girl?” We’re...
Kanye West Will Not Face Charges For Allegedly Putting The Paws Of Yeezus On An Annoying Autograph Seeker
Kanye West will reportedly not be facing charges stemming from an altercations in Hollywood where he punched a fan.
thesource.com
50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Future Tycoon Weekends: “He Was Acting Crazy”
Don’t look for Trey Songz at Tycoon Weekend 2023. According to 50 Cent, the singer is banned from attending due to his behavior at this year’s events down in Houston. 50 hit Instagram and let off details about Songz’s behavior and deemed him banned from the Tycoon activities.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fizz Talks Omarion Learning Of Apryl Jones Romance When He Dropped Off Their Kids
Last week, Drink Champs fired off a trailer that featured several upcoming guests. Gangsta Boo, Talib Kweli, Issa Rae, Rowdy Rebel, and more are slated for unforgettable appearances, but today (August 12), we're highlighting a sneak peek at the episode with three members of B2K. There has been ongoing animosity between J Boog, Fizz, Raz B, and Omarion—we saw much of that following O's Verzuz—and it all seemed to come to a head when Fizz began dating Apryl Jones.
MTV
The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos
It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment
One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
Madonna, 64, Cozies Up To Rumored New Flame, 23, In NYC Days Before Cops Crash Her Music Video Shoot
Madonna is rumored to be in the throes of a red-hot romance with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell, RadarOnline.com has learned. The original Material Girl, 64, was spotted cozying up to Darnell during Labor Day Weekend, days before cops crashed her music video set over noise complaints. Madonna and Darnell were seen "snuggling and cuddling" after attending Nigerian musician REMA's concert with BMX star Nigel Sylvester at Irving Plaza in New York City on Friday. After jamming out, the trio met up with jeweler Greg Yuna to grab a bite at Mister French. Sources told Page Six they stepped on...
Watch Anitta Perform “Envolver” at VMAs 2022
Anitta took the stage tonight at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The Brazilian vocalist and songwriter performed her Versions of Me song “Envolver” on the VMAs main stage. Watch Anitta make her VMAs debut below. “Envolver” got nominated in the Best Latin category at the 2022 VMAs,...
Freddie Gibbs Taps Moneybagg Yo for Tongue-in-Cheek Single ‘Too Much’
Freddie Gibbs has previewed his forthcoming major label debut with a fast-talking new single “Too Much,” which features Moneybagg Yo. Gibbs will release his long-awaited album, $oul $old $eparately, on Sept. 30 via Warner Records. “Too Much” arrives alongside a casino-themed music video, directed by JMP, which sees Gibbs and Moneybagg Yo living the high life. The clip exemplifies the track’s theme of overconsumption as Gibbs raps, “All this money that I got/I could never get too much.” $oul $old $eparately marks Gibbs’ major label album debut. The rapper joined Warner Records following the release of his collaborative album with Alchemist, Alfredo. That...
Complex
Yeat Shares ‘LYFË’ Project f/ Lil Uzi Vert
Yeat has returned with LYFË, the 12-track follow-up to February’s 2 Alivë. The EP’s sole guest is his previous collaborator Lil Uzi Vert. The 22-year-old California artist announced LYFË in a message to his fans last Thursday and followed up the reveal with the single “Talk,” which as of this writing has nearly 7 million streams on Spotify.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon Alleges Michael Jackson Took Pills To Help His Performance
Akon became really good friends with Michael Jackson toward the end of the King of Pop's life, and saw first hand how dedicated he was to his craft. During the time spent with Jackson, the "Smack That" singer watched on as he would stay up for weeks at a time, gearing up for what turned out to be his final concert residency, This Is It. In a recent interview with The Sun, Akon alluded to Michael's dedication to his work being the reason why the pop star started taking pills in the first place.
John Legend And Saweetie Surprise Dancers In “All She Wanna Do” Music Video
12-time Grammy-winning artist (and the first Black man to obtain EGOT status) John Legend has debuted the music video for “All She Wanna Do.” The single, featuring Saweetie, arrives ahead of his anticipated eighth studio album, LEGEND, which drops Friday (Sept. 9). The vibrant, disco-inspired Christian Breslauer-directed visual captures dancers who think they are at an open casting call until Legend and Saweetie show up on set. The audition actually turns out to be the official music video shoot for the song, leaving the auditionees shocked.More from VIBE.comJohn Legend And J.I.D. Team Up For A "Dope" Music VideoJazmine Sullivan Tapped As...
Brutally honest reviews of every MTV VMAs 2022 performance, including Lizzo and Jack Harlow
Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Eminem are just some of the big names playing the 2022 MTV VMAs. Here's how we rank the night's best (and worst) performances.
hotnewhiphop.com
YG Reveals Dream Feature From Nas On His New Album
YG has something to say on his upcoming album, I Got Issues, and brought the right people along to say it along with him. One day after dropping the visual for his Bandz produced track "Alone," the West Coast rapper revealed even more details about third studio album, including his bucket list collaboration with Nas. "I didn't rap with him. He did his [verse] in the studio by himself," YG shared.
