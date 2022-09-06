Read full article on original website
Much cooler weather to end the week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers will be likely overnight with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s for much of the area. It’ll be a bit breezy at times. Friday will be much cooler than the scorching heat we’ve had recently. Highs will range from the 50s to the 60s for much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Plenty of clouds are expected through the day with showers most likely in the morning, then tapering off through the afternoon.
Elk bugling programs and cave tours offered at Wind Cave
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wind Cave National Park offers the Rocky Mountain elk bugling program and cave tours as the elks high-pitched whistle signals the arrival of fall and the elk’s mating season. Beginning Wednesday, September 14, rangers will be giving brief interpretive programs about elk before leading...
Record breaking temperatures possible for this afternoon
The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) and the state Department of Health teamed up to launch "Avoid Opioid." The website offers resources to those struggling with addiction, their loved ones, and providers treating those struggling with opioid use. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now. The 10 p.m....
SD passes 3,000 COVID-19 deaths
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The state of South Dakota passed a grim milestone this week. 3,000 people have died of complications from the COVID-19 virus since the start of the pandemic. Despite more and more people being vaccinated and boosted, community spread remains high, and medical experts say to...
South Dakota’s honey bees brought in nearly $23.9 million for beekeepers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September is National Honey Month, celebrating the hard work of the honeybees. In 2020 South Dakota produced nearly 8.5 million pounds of honey. Beekeepers brought in $23.9 million in 2020. The honey from the 245,000 colonies in South Dakota is based on precipitation and the pollen the bees collect. This year, the owner of Lime Creek Apiary says honey production was hindered by the drought.
Returning to the Black Hills empowers Dietrich to become a leader in the arts
Veterans who felt that their own government forgot about them were celebrated at Post 22 in Rapid City. Rapid City unveiled the contents of a time capsule buried since June of 1922. KOTA Fire Dept Recruits. Updated: 10 hours ago. Rapid City fire department recently welcomed new recruits into the...
Highway Patrol recruits to graduate Sept. 9
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Eight South Dakota Highway Patrol trooper recruits will officially graduate this Friday, Sept. 9, during a ceremony in the State Capitol Rotunda. Three of them will be stationed West River. “This graduation ceremony is the culmination of a process that took about a year starting...
Recreational marijuana ballot initiative could be more hotly contested in 2022
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota voters passed recreational marijuana with roughly 54% of the vote in 2020. But that doesn’t mean it is a lock to pass again in 2022 in the form of Initiated Measure (IM) 27. “Protecting South Dakota Kids,” led by Jim Kinyon of Rapid City,...
Pro- and anti-recreational cannabis campaigns in full swing as new field office opens in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the most hotly contested races in the midterm elections in the state is the legalization of recreational cannabis. After a new polling suggests that voters may not be as enthusiastic about passing it as they were two years ago, the campaigns on both sides of the issue are gearing up for a bruising fight.
Illegal drug use increases drug-related deaths despite decrease in opioid prescriptions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Although South Dakota has decreased opioid prescriptions, drug-related mortality remains a major concern, health officials say. According to a release from the South Dakota State Medical Association, in South Dakota, opioid prescriptions have decreased by 37.8 percent between 2012-2021, and there have been strong increases in prescriptions for medications to treat opioid use disorder. However, drug-related mortality remains a major concern.
South Dakota raising awareness for new "Avoid Opioid" campaign
The South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS) and the state Department of Health teamed up to launch "Avoid Opioid." The website offers resources to those struggling with addiction, their loved ones, and providers treating those struggling with opioid use. Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now.
Attorney General picks attorney to oversee investigation into Governor Noem’s potential misuse of state airplanes
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The Hughes County State’s Attorney has been selected by South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo to supervise the investigation into an ethics complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem. State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will oversee the investigation into the governor’s use of the state airplane. A complaint...
Ethics board releases documents in Gov. Kristi Noem nepotism complaint
PIERRE, S.D. - Newly released documents show Gov. Kristi Noem sought to dismiss an ethics claim filed against her before it was discussed publicly before the Government Accountability Board (GAB). The board released more than 20 different documents Friday relating to a nepotism complaint against Noem filed by former Attorney...
