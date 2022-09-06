RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Showers will be likely overnight with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s for much of the area. It’ll be a bit breezy at times. Friday will be much cooler than the scorching heat we’ve had recently. Highs will range from the 50s to the 60s for much of western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. Plenty of clouds are expected through the day with showers most likely in the morning, then tapering off through the afternoon.

WYOMING STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO