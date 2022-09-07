ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2 prominent Republicans endorse Democrat Mike Collier for Texas Lt. Gov.

By Tom Abrahams via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sQ1F7_0hki6uFp00

The lieutenant governor's race took an interesting turn over the holiday weekend when two prominent Republicans endorsed the challenger-a Democrat.

That Democrat, Mike Collier, welcomes the endorsements.

"It does not come as a complete surprise," Collier told ABC13, "Because, over the years, we've got to know each other. We have an awful lot in common. For example, very passionate about education. The property tax system is completely broken. If you happen to be a homeowner and they know it. We have to fix the damn grid, and there's just a lot of problems we need to solve in the state, and so I'm not surprised but very honored that they're supporting me."

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and his campaign have dismissed them as essentially irrelevant.

Republican Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said his endorsement of Collier is less about the party and more about the person who is best for the state of Texas.

"Patrick was elected in 2006 to the state senate," Whitley told ABC13, "and ever since then, every year, we have become more divided until when I think we're every bit as much as divided as Washington is."

Republican Amarillo State Senator Kel Seliger also endorsed Collier over Patrick, the two-term incumbent.

In a statement on Tuesday from the Lt. Governor's Chief Strategist, Allen Blakemore wrote, "The post-Labor Day Dinosaur parade has begun. Knowing voters reject their big government spending schemes, Whitley and Seliger are desperately searching for relevance in an age when voters hold political leaders accountable to stand up for Texas principles."

And in a tweet, the lieutenant governor wrote, "it's no surprise Judge Whitley, who made Tarrant County property taxes the highest in Texas, doesn't get it. People are being taxed out of their homes by big spending local governments. Collier & Whitley are two-of-a-kind, tax-hiking, big spenders."

Baker Institute political fellow Mark Jones says these endorsements are not insignificant.

"What we're seeing is, in some ways, is the revenge of the moderate Republicans," Jones said. "If only a small number of moderate Republicans who normally vote the GOP ticket switch over to Mike Collier in the lieutenant governor's race, that could spell trouble for Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick."

Collier believes the issues will make the difference for Texans in November.

"They're waiting to see Dan Patrick explain why in the world property taxes have exploded across his eight years," Collier said. "Why in the world are we sitting here worrying about a grid? He's been lieutenant governor for a long time, and he can't get that problem solved."

For updates on this story, follow Tom Abrahams on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 77

BlingoDot
4d ago

I smell a Rat! That Judge in Tarrant County, Whitley is one of the idiot Judges that voted to take the Power away from the State Attorney Generals Office for prosecuting voter fraud cases. Part of the election code that says the attorney general, the state’s top law enforcement officer, “may prosecute a criminal offense prescribed by the election laws of this state.” was taken away and people better hope Soros' appointed District Attorneys don't get to decide!!! We will end up like New York!

Reply(5)
24
CenTex User
4d ago

So, just because they label themselves as Republicans don’t mean they are. Don’t care and won’t waste my vote.

Reply(1)
20
jbob
4d ago

They are democrats posing as republicans. Let’s see them try to get re-elected as dog catchers.

Reply
32
Related
hilltopviewsonline.com

Beto hosts rally downtown to promote Texas Governor campaign

Under the shade of the Long Center’s Terrace, visitors gather in a circle around a mini stage, anxious for their favorite politician to make his appearance through the double doors. Music from a live band flows through speakers from the back of the crowd, playing familiar tunes for those to dance and sing along with.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

Texas Democrats urge chairs to mobilize women on abortion rights, Republicans call it deflection

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Hayden Earnhart registered to vote after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June. "It is so important to go register to vote," she said.The 21-year-old said she's voting for Democrats and that she's not alone. "All of my friends are going out and definitely registered to vote either recently because of this decision and beforehand," Earnhart said. "It became very important."On Thursday, the Texas Democratic Party sent a letter to its county party chairs urging them to mobilize women like Earnhart on the issue of abortion rights, and to make sure they register to...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kel Seliger
qrockonline.com

Pritzker Accuses Texas Gov. Of Being Uncooperative

Governor Pritzker is accusing Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his office of being uncooperative in helping with the busloads of immigrants Abbott has sent to Chicago from Texas. Pritzker complained about a lack of communication between the two sides, calling what Abbott is doing “disgusting.” The Texas governor has been sending undocumented immigrants to Democrat-led cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moderate Republicans#Politics State#Election State#Democrat#Seliger Ar
CBS DFW

Greg Abbott, Beto O'Rourke call each other extremists on abortion

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Democratic candidate for Governor Beto O'Rourke campaigned in Denton on Wednesday before hundreds of supporters. "We're in the fight of our lives and we're literally fighting for the lives of our fellow Texans," O'Rourke said.A new poll of likely Texas voters released Wednesday by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows O'Rourke trailing Republican two-term incumbent Greg Abbott by seven percentage points, 49%-42%. Among women, the poll shows them tied at 45%, while Abbott leads O'Rourke with men by 18 percentage points, 55%-37%. O'Rourke made clear to the crowd that...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Here’s how to vote in Texas’ Nov. 8 midterm elections

Want updates on voting and the election in Texas? Sign up for The Brief, our free and daily newsletter. You can also get updates over text message by texting hello to 512-967-6919. What’s on the ballot?. While there is no presidential election this year, eligible Texans can cast their...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Instagram
fox4news.com

Poll: Gov. Greg Abbott leads Beto O'Rourke in survey of likely voters

A new survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows that Gov. Greg Abbott holds a 7-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke in this November's race for governor. The 2022 Texas Trends Survey, done August 11-29, shows Abbott with a 49-42 advantage among likely voters. 7...
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

Texas politics: New UH/TSU survey reveals close statewide races

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A new survey released Wednesday morning from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston and the Executive Master of Public Administration Program in the Barbara Jordan - Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University reveals close races at the top of the Texas 2022 ballot, with Republican incumbents leading in the top three contests among likely voters.
TEXAS STATE
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
149K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy