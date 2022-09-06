Read full article on original website
A Stranger Allegedly Chewed Off a Woman’s Thumb on Public Transit
A woman allegedly had her thumb “chewed off” during an assault on public transit on her and two friends in Vancouver last week. The three young women got on the SkyTrain last Wednesday and sat across from the suspect, Metro Vancouver transit police said in a statement to VICE News.
Dramatic moment a police officer is flung through the air trying to stop a Gucci-clad drugged up driver - as a judge calls for penalties to match those for drink drivers
A police officer was sent flying through the air as he tried to arrest a drugged up driver who reversed his stolen Range Rover into three cars in shocking footage. Jahdon Tamati, 32, was high on ice and GHB when he tried to flee from police in August 2020 at the height of Melbourne's stage four lockdown.
Indian gang ran fake police station out of hotel for eight months
An Indian gang operated a fake police station from a hotel for eight months where they dressed up as officers and are believed to have extorted money from hundreds of people, an official has said. Incidents of fraudsters pretending to be police or soldiers are common in India, where there...
Armed police surround house after reported sighting of man suspected of stabbing 10 to death in rampage on indigenous reserve in Canada
Canadian police surrounded a house with their guns drawn after the man suspected of butchering 10 people on an indigenous reservation was reportedly spotted in the area. Photos showed armed cops racing up a road and closing in on the house on the north side of the James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan province in central Canada, where Myles Sanderson, 30, and his brother are suspected of carrying out the rampage that also injured 19 on Sunday.
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
BBC
Sheffield man jailed for 'brutal and horrific' rape
A rapist who subjected his victim to "a brutal and horrific sexual crime" has been jailed for eight years. Dennis Allko, 30, formerly of Berners Road, Sheffield, was arrested a few days after a woman reported being raped in February this year. Police said the incident left her "injured, traumatised...
Wife, 73, admits killing her husband, 81, of 53 years after ‘finding herself holding a pillow over his face’ following row over their finances
A pensioner admitted to killing her husband of 53 years at their home after she 'found herself holding a pillow over his face' following a disagreement over their finances. Janet Dunn, 73, has pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Anthony Dunn, 81, who was found dead on March 15. Police...
71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her
A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
Drunk White Man Pulls Knife On Black Men, Yells Racial Slurs At Them: Cops
Witnesses claim the Black people were detained, despite being the victims.
Drug smugglers hid $106 million of crystal meth and cocaine in a sleek vintage Bentley
Australian Border Force examined the vintage car to discover it was laden with $106m of meth and cocaine, leading to the arrest of four people.
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
Woman raped in bushes by man she met at bus station
A woman was raped in bushes by a man she met at a bus station, police have said.An image of a man wanted in connection with the incident in Gloucester on Friday night has been released by officers investigating the attack.Gloucestershire Police said a man had met the victim at a bus station before they walked to the Horton Road area, where he raped her and fled.Can you help? A man raped a woman in bushes off Horton Rd in #Gloucester on Friday night. We need to speak to this man in connection with the incident. More details here: https://t.co/8hXnTJtCo0...
Lily Sullivan: Teenager’s last moments walking with killer before he strangled her caught on CCTV
A teenager’s last moments walking with her killer before he strangled her were caught on CCTV. Lily Sullivan met Lewis Haines in a nightclub in Pembroke, west Wales, just before Christmas last year. The pair had kissed after meeting in the Out nightspot on December 16 and went to a nearby alleyway together.The 18-year-old’s body was later found face down and topless in the Mill Pond, a two-mile-long freshwater reservoir near the town. The footage, released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of his sentencing for murder on Friday, shows the pair walking on the near-empty streets after leaving...
Boy, 17, dies and another fighting for life after street fight involving ‘mob of men with machetes’ as cops hunt killer
A TEENAGER was stabbed to death and another is fighting for life after a huge street fight in east London. A mob of men armed with machetes were reportedly involved in the mass brawl shortly after midnight last night. Police were called to Lichfield Road in Bow where officers found...
Outrage ensues after video tells students to avoid calling the police if witnessing a violent attack
Outrage ensues after video tells students to avoid calling the police if witnessing a violent attack.
Horrifying video shows the moment girl, 15, tries to rip a mum's handbag away as her two kids sit screaming in the pram
Horrifying footage shows the moment a teenager riding a scooter attacks a mother taking her two children for a stroll. The 37-year-old mum was walking with her two children down a Perth laneway in Smallman Place, Ashfield, at about 12.40pm on Monday when the 15-year-old girl approached from behind. CCTV...
Professional dog walker, 34, is mauled to death by 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in park - as 20-year-old man is arrested
The brother of a dog walker who was mauled to death by an 'XL Bully' after he 'collapsed' in a park has paid tribute after a 20-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, was walking a customer’s dog at a recreation ground in Fareham,...
Brit tourist, 24, raped in horror attack near bar in Greece while on holiday as cops arrest suspect, 26, after manhunt
A BRITISH tourist was allegedly raped while on holiday in Greece in a horrific attack near a bar. Cops have arrested the suspect, a 26-year-old man, in the municipality of Akti-Vonitsa in the western part of the country. The man was arrested after a 24-year-old British tourist is said to...
Hotel Custody: Shocking moment drunk woman dressed as Harley Quinn launches attack on cop inside caravan
THIS is the shocking moment a woman dressed as Harley Quinn from the Batman comics savagely beat a female cop inside a caravan. Sickening bodycam footage shows the attacker - complete with blue and red dip-dyed hair - launching herself at a police officer in a booze-fuelled frenzy. Cops stormed...
Tragic new twist in bizarre case of two children found dead in suitcases at a storage unit as the fate of their loving father is revealed - just a day after the children were finally identified
The father of the children found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at auction died from cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed. The grisly discovery of the boy and girl, thought to be aged between five and 10 when they died four years before being found on August 11 in Auckland, New Zealand created global headlines.
