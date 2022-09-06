ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Open: World No 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Ons Jabeur in Saturday's women's singles final

World No 1 Iga Swiatek and Tunisian Ons Jabeur will meet in the US Open women's singles final on Saturday night in New York. Swiatek is a long way clear at the top of the rankings but Jabeur will climb from fifth to second after reaching her second successive major final. The Tunisian is looking to become the first African woman and Arab player to win a Grand Slam.
England's Liz Young leads VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open ahead of final day

The 39-year-old carded five birdies in a second-round score of 67 on Friday to close on nine under par at Golfpark Holzhausern. Compatriot Rosie Davies was among four players tied for second place after posting a three-under round of 69. She was joined in the chasing pack by joint round-one...
England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win

Set 130 to clinch a 2-1 series triumph at the Kia Oval, under-pressure openers Crawley (57no) and Alex Lees (32no) shared an unbroken stand as England reached 97-0 at stumps. After having their first-innings lead limited to 40, an outstanding England bowling effort saw South Africa bowled out for 169 with Stuart Broad (3-45) moving past Glenn McGrath on the list of Test cricket's leading wicket-takers and Ollie Robinson (2-40) claiming his 50th in the longest format.
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall fight provisionally postponed to October 15

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed provisionally until October 15, following the death of The Queen. Saturday's scheduled fight at The O2 in London was an undisputed middleweight championship encounter, but after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, it is now set to take place next month.
Cazoo St Leger: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan claim Doncaster Classic as racing pays tribute to The Queen

Eldar Eldarov and David Egan won the Cazoo St Leger on an emotional afternoon at Doncaster as racing paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. In what turned out to be something of a sprint down the straight on Town Moor, it was the patiently-ridden contender from the Roger Varian yard who showed the best turn of foot to win by two lengths from Haskoy and Frankie Dettori, who finished second passing the post.
