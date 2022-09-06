Read full article on original website
US Open: World No 1 Iga Swiatek will take on Ons Jabeur in Saturday's women's singles final
World No 1 Iga Swiatek and Tunisian Ons Jabeur will meet in the US Open women's singles final on Saturday night in New York. Swiatek is a long way clear at the top of the rankings but Jabeur will climb from fifth to second after reaching her second successive major final. The Tunisian is looking to become the first African woman and Arab player to win a Grand Slam.
US Open: Iga Swiatek defeats Aryna Sabalenka to set up final showdown with Ons Jabeur
World number one Iga Swiatek rallied from a set down to beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-1 6-4 and reach a first US Open final against Ons Jabeur on Saturday. After a sluggish start, the Pole came back in the second set and overcame an early break in the decider by winning the final four games to see off the powerful Belarusian.
England's Liz Young leads VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open ahead of final day
The 39-year-old carded five birdies in a second-round score of 67 on Friday to close on nine under par at Golfpark Holzhausern. Compatriot Rosie Davies was among four players tied for second place after posting a three-under round of 69. She was joined in the chasing pack by joint round-one...
US Open: Casper Ruud defeats Karen Khachanov to reach final, while Joe Salisbury claims doubles title
Casper Ruud made it through to his second Grand Slam final of the year after a 7-6 (7-5) 6-2 5-7 6-2 victory against Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals of the US Open on Friday. The Norwegian, who lost out to Rafael Nadal in the French Open final earlier this year,...
BMW PGA Championship: Shane Lowry enjoys win 'for the good guys' with narrow victory at Wentworth
Lowry posted a seven-under 65 on the final day of the DP World Tour's flagship event to finish on 17 under and close a bogey-free tournament, reduced to 54 holes after Friday's play was cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The tournament featured 18 players from the Saudi-backed...
England vs South Africa: Zak Crawley hits unbeaten fifty as hosts move to brink of Test series win
Set 130 to clinch a 2-1 series triumph at the Kia Oval, under-pressure openers Crawley (57no) and Alex Lees (32no) shared an unbroken stand as England reached 97-0 at stumps. After having their first-innings lead limited to 40, an outstanding England bowling effort saw South Africa bowled out for 169 with Stuart Broad (3-45) moving past Glenn McGrath on the list of Test cricket's leading wicket-takers and Ollie Robinson (2-40) claiming his 50th in the longest format.
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall fight provisionally postponed to October 15
Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's much-anticipated bout on Saturday has been postponed provisionally until October 15, following the death of The Queen. Saturday's scheduled fight at The O2 in London was an undisputed middleweight championship encounter, but after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, it is now set to take place next month.
England edge ahead of South Africa as 17 wickets fall on day three of third Test at the Kia Oval
A remarkable morning at the Kia Oval began with a poignant tribute to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Once play began, England's seamers quickly found their rhythm as six wickets went down in the first 12 overs and, despite a little resistance from the lower order, the Proteas were all out midway through the afternoon session.
Cazoo St Leger: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan claim Doncaster Classic as racing pays tribute to The Queen
Eldar Eldarov and David Egan won the Cazoo St Leger on an emotional afternoon at Doncaster as racing paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen. In what turned out to be something of a sprint down the straight on Town Moor, it was the patiently-ridden contender from the Roger Varian yard who showed the best turn of foot to win by two lengths from Haskoy and Frankie Dettori, who finished second passing the post.
Queen Elizabeth II's death: How golf paid tribute during the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth
The tournament was immediately suspended on Thursday evening after Buckingham Palace announced the news of her death, with Friday's play also cancelled before the DP World Tour event - reduced to 54 holes - resumed on Saturday morning at Wentworth. A two-minute period of silence at 9.50am was observed across...
PGA Tour: Scottie Scheffler named 2022 Player of the Year ahead of Rory McIlroy and Cameron Smith
Scheffler received 89 per cent of votes from PGA Tour members to claim the Jack Nicklaus Award and become the first player to win the Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year, PGA Tour Rookie of the Year and PGA Tour Player of the Year. The 26-year-old enjoyed four wins...
BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy one back as play resumes at Wentworth after Queen's death
The tournament was suspended on Thursday evening immediately after Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Her Majesty and play was also cancelled on Friday, with the event reduced to 54 holes ahead of its resumption on Saturday morning. Thirty players returned to complete their opening rounds and a two-minute period...
