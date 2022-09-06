Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny’s Announces New Location Closings For 2022Joel EisenbergCampbell, CA
Less then 25 percent of soldiers have moved out of Fort Bragg condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
School baptizes 100 children without parents' permissionMargaret MinnicksFayetteville, NC
IRS Criminal Division Puts Daycare Drug Trafficker Away For 40 YearsTaxBuzzFayetteville, NC
Fort Bragg working on moving soldiers out of condemned barracksHannah LeeFort Bragg, NC
Related
jocoreport.com
Paint Store Damaged By Crash
DUNN – A trip to the store for a refill on a gallon of paint ended in much more than the customer anticipated. Shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, a Chrysler van operated by a yet to be identified woman, jumped the curbing in front of the Sherwin Williams paint store at 1004 W. Cumberland St. in Dunn. The van traveled across the sidewalk and struck the front windows of the store.
sandhillssentinel.com
Driver airlifted outside of Robbins
A driver involved in a single-vehicle accident near Robbins was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday. A firefighter came upon the accident on Highway 705, near Oscar Road, just after 3:30 p.m. It appeared the driver of a Toyota pickup truck hauling a trailer with a four-wheeler ran off the road...
Champion racer and father Chris Beazley killed in interstate crash
The Virginia go-kart community lost a leader, a wife lost her husband. and three children lost their father in a head-on collision on Interstate 85 in Durham, North Carolina.
sandhillssentinel.com
Pedestrian struck by train in downtown Southern Pines
A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center after being hit by a train on Thursday. The 40-year-old Southern Pines man was struck while walking south on the train tracks in downtown Southern Pines near East Massachusetts Ave. The CSX train was also heading south. According to Southern Pines Fire...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Up and Coming Weekly
Police: One killed in 3-vehicle crash at Cliffdale and Bunce roads
A three-vehicle crash at Cliffdale and Bunce roads Saturday afternoon left one driver dead and a passenger with non-life threatening injuries, Fayetteville police said. Officers responded to the crash just before 3:15 p.m. Police said one of the drivers died at the hospital. A passenger from another vehicle was taken...
Durham stolen vehicle involved in Burlington chase
A stolen vehicle from Durham was involved in a Burlington chase, according to police.
County Crime Report: Sept. 9
ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
cbs17
No charges in 3-car Fayetteville wreck that killed 1, injured another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department said no charges will be served following a three-vehicle collision that left one person dead on Saturday. The wreck happened just before 3:15 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Cliffdale at Bunce Road, that is just east of Interstate 295, Fayetteville police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Driver trying to pass stopped traffic in Raleigh dies after hitting car head-on
Raleigh, N.C. — One driver was killed in a crash on Monday at around 1 p.m. in Raleigh. Authorities say Gabriel James Jacobs, 41, was traveling on Six Forks Road when he tried to pass traffic stopped at the red light at Newton Road. He was driving in the southbound lane, but went into the northbound lane to pass traffic, according to the Raleigh Police Department.
Handful of luxury vehicles destroyed in fiery crash on I-95
Four Oaks, N.C. — Interstate 95 between Four Oaks and Benson was shut down for several hours on Sunday night after a blown tire caused a truck hauling expensive vehicles to crash. The driver said he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His...
Man identified after being hit and killed by car in Fayetteville
A man is dead after being hit by a car late last night in Fayetteville.
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in North Carolina
A semi-truck with a trailer was parked just off the highway with flames shooting from the top and side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Crews battle Rockingham fire
ROCKINGHAM — Part of one local street was blocked Tuesday evening as crews from three departments battled flames at a house fire. The fire at the two-story brick house on South Skipper Street was reportedly called in just before 7:30 p.m. The Rockingham Fire Department was joined by the...
cbs17
Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
foxwilmington.com
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County...
Woman dead after fiery car crash; Good Samaritans pull driver from burning car in Fayetteville
Police said the driver responsible for the crash is facing possible DWI charges.
'He came straight at me': Witness says driver in Six Forks head-on crash was in control before it happened
Raleigh, N.C. — Scuff marks and debris are still left from Monday's crash near the intersection of Six Forks and Sawmill Road where witnesses said it looked like the driver was trying to hit people, head on, in the middle of the afternoon. Multiple witnesses told WRAL News Tuesday...
Sampson County sheriff reassigns deputies, animal control due to employee shortage
Worker shortages have plagued law enforcement agencies for months. In Sampson County, the sheriff says his employee shortage is forcing him to rearrange his current staff.
richmondobserver
Sleeping suspect charged after foot chase; faces charges in Hamlet, Rockingham
HAMLET — A break-in suspect with outstanding warrants was nearly hit by oncoming traffic as he led police on a foot chase Wednesday morning. According to Maj. Hudson Chitwood, officers investigated a home break-in on Hylan Avenue on Aug. 29 after a gun safe with several firearms was stolen.
Man charged with felony witness intimidation, stalking in Randolph County: RCSO
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several felony charges after allegedly violating orders of the court, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 23, the RCSO got a report about the communication of threats to a victim. The victim told investigators that Kevin Shawn Southern, 45, had threatened them in […]
Comments / 0