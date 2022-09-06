ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vass, NC

jocoreport.com

Paint Store Damaged By Crash

DUNN – A trip to the store for a refill on a gallon of paint ended in much more than the customer anticipated. Shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, a Chrysler van operated by a yet to be identified woman, jumped the curbing in front of the Sherwin Williams paint store at 1004 W. Cumberland St. in Dunn. The van traveled across the sidewalk and struck the front windows of the store.
DUNN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Driver airlifted outside of Robbins

A driver involved in a single-vehicle accident near Robbins was airlifted to a hospital Wednesday. A firefighter came upon the accident on Highway 705, near Oscar Road, just after 3:30 p.m. It appeared the driver of a Toyota pickup truck hauling a trailer with a four-wheeler ran off the road...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Pedestrian struck by train in downtown Southern Pines

A pedestrian was airlifted to a trauma center after being hit by a train on Thursday. The 40-year-old Southern Pines man was struck while walking south on the train tracks in downtown Southern Pines near East Massachusetts Ave. The CSX train was also heading south. According to Southern Pines Fire...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
City
Vass, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Police: One killed in 3-vehicle crash at Cliffdale and Bunce roads

A three-vehicle crash at Cliffdale and Bunce roads Saturday afternoon left one driver dead and a passenger with non-life threatening injuries, Fayetteville police said. Officers responded to the crash just before 3:15 p.m. Police said one of the drivers died at the hospital. A passenger from another vehicle was taken...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

County Crime Report: Sept. 9

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:30 p.m., police responded to Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of two stolen iPhones, valued at $1,200. The case is active. ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., police responded to a residence on Sandcrest Drive following a report unknown suspects stealing 9mm Glock handgun, valued at $445. The case is active.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Crews battle Rockingham fire

ROCKINGHAM — Part of one local street was blocked Tuesday evening as crews from three departments battled flames at a house fire. The fire at the two-story brick house on South Skipper Street was reportedly called in just before 7:30 p.m. The Rockingham Fire Department was joined by the...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
cbs17

Cary Motel 6 shooting suspect arrested in Durham: police

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Cary police say the suspect in a shooting Wednesday at Motel 6 has been arrested in Durham. 30-year-old Dedonte Dwayne Jones, of Durham, was arrested Thursday, according to police. At about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers say Jones shot a man at a Motel 6 on...
DURHAM, NC

