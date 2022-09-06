DUNN – A trip to the store for a refill on a gallon of paint ended in much more than the customer anticipated. Shortly before 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, a Chrysler van operated by a yet to be identified woman, jumped the curbing in front of the Sherwin Williams paint store at 1004 W. Cumberland St. in Dunn. The van traveled across the sidewalk and struck the front windows of the store.

