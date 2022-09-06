Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel Might Have Got Better a Little Too Late
He's turned his season around since changing his walk out music... are they going to keep trotting him out there?
‘Just let me go’: Freddie Freeman gets real about goal for Dave Roberts, Dodgers
The top of the National League has some ridiculously scary teams. In any other year, the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets would be fighting for the top of the conference. Both teams have been lights out, especially in the second half. However, one team has been consistently great all season long: the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Yardbarker
Lines suggest Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge expected to break AL single-season HR record
Thus far, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offered by the club before the start of the 2022 MLB season and betting on himself seems like nothing short of a brilliant decision. As noted by ESPN stats, Judge began Friday leading the...
Angels in hot water over teenagers’ lawsuit that could send shockwaves to rest of MLB
The Los Angeles Angels find themselves in the middle of another lawsuit this season. Unlike some of their other legal battles, though, this news has some serious implications for how the MLB will operate in the future. The lawsuit was filed by two Dominican prospects, who claimed that L.A. reneged on a verbal agreement with the two players.
MLB・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Detroit Tigers Reportedly Interested in LA Assistant GM
Good things come when you are apart of the Dodgers organization. For Dodgers Assistant GM Josh Byrnes, he may have an opportunity to be apart of another city known for baseball. The Detroit Tigers have been in search for a new GM after letting go Al Avila who had served...
Dodgers Insider Believes Taylor and Bellinger Will Come Through Again in October
Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor are both in awful slumps, but Dodgers insider David Vassegh believes both players will have Muncy-like resurgences in October.
Dodgers: Joey Gallo Isn’t Just Okay With Platoon Role, He Loves It
When Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo homered off Jarlin Garcia on Tuesday, it was notable not just because it erased a deficit and gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead, but also because Garcia throws with his left hand. Gallo, who bats left-handed, doesn’t see much left-handed pitching. When Los Angeles...
L.A. Times owner Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong considering bid to buy Angels
L.A. Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, who tried to buy the Dodgers more than a decade ago, is mulling a bid to buy Angels from Arte Moreno.
RELATED PEOPLE
This Dodgers Fan May Be The Slickest Man Alive
Some call the man "Foo-dini" for his magic moves at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers: Truth About Freddie Freeman, His Agent and Braves Contract Talks
Remember all the drama from the Freddie Freeman free agency decision during the Dodgers’ June trip to Atlanta?. Remember when Dodger fans were worried about Freeman’s commitment to the team, or when reports circled that Freeman would’ve accepted an offer from that Braves had he known about it?
Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets
The Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, but it is the New York Mets who have been ahead in the NL for the majority of the 2022 season. Major changes have propelled New York to an elite level, but they have been sputtering the past few weeks as they have been losing to the […] The post Braves: 1 player who must step up for Atlanta in NL East race with Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Dodger Makes a Scene Over News of New Rules Coming to MLB
Former Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill showed his displeasure over the rules changes coming to MLB next year in a video posted on Twitter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did Derek Jeter hint at a future role with the Yankees?
On Friday night, Derek Jeter made a grand return to Yankee Stadium. The former Yankees great was on hand to be honored by the team for his Hall of Fame induction last year but left many wondering if he'll soon be seen around the stadium more often. Since retiring after...
Dodgers: Doc Reveals Some Not So Great News About Max Muncy
Just when Muncy was getting back on track after a struggling first few months of the season, Roberts reveals he's been dealing with an injury.
Dodgers: New MLB Rule Changes Will Change the Vibes at Dodger Stadium Forever
Word came down on Thursday that some big rule changes are coming for 2023: bigger bases, banning the shift, and pitch clocks. There’s plenty to talk about with all of these, but let’s focus on one tiny detail of the pitch clock rule. Actually, first, let’s get Fabian Ardaya’s take on it:
Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit
Aaron Judge is chasing baseball history. His 55 home runs on the season put him on pace to break New York Yankees legend Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs. Judge will likely fall short of Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 73 homers, but Mark McGwire believes that Judge will […] The post Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers News: Eddy Alvarez Released by LA
The journeyman infielder becomes a free agent after being released by the Dodgers
Padres aim for rare feat vs. Dodgers: a series win
The Padres will look to capture an elusive series victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers when the two teams meet
Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman Leads LA Past the Padres
After a tough loss in extra innings on Friday night, the Dodgers got revenge on their division rival on Saturday night winning game two of the series 8-4. The game was dominated by the LA offense. It was just beautiful. Freeman, Have Yourself a Day. Freddie Freeman led the way...
Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive
The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 1