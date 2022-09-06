Read full article on original website
Future Directions for Treating Stage 1B, Grade 3 Endometrial Cancer
David Barrington, MD, discusses the next steps for oncologists treating patients with stage 1B, grade 3 endometrial cancer. David Barrington, MD, obstetrics & gynecology specialist at Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses the next steps for oncologists treating patients with stage 1B, grade 3 endometrial cancer. The future of...
Olaparib Maintenance Therapy Benefits Newly Diagnosed Advanced, BRCA+ Ovarian Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial presented at ESMO 2022 support maintenance therapy with olaparib in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer. After 7 years of follow-up, maintenance therapy with olaparib (Lynparza) for 2 years reduced risk for death by 45% vs placebo in patients with newly diagnosed advanced, BRCA-positive ovarian cancer, according to data from the phase 3 SOLO1/GOG-3004 trial (NCT01844986) presented at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology Congress.1-2.
Adding Oleclumab to Durvalumab and Chemotherapy Does Not Reach Clinical Benefit in Advanced TNBC
Oleclumab plus durvalumab and chemotherapy did not increase clinical benefit rate for patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer, according to results from the phase 2 SYNERGY trial. The addition of oleclumab to durvalumab (Imfinzi) and chemotherapy did not increase clinical benefit rate in patients with advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)...
Amivantamab/Lazertinib/Chemotherapy Reveals Significant ORR Rates in NSCLC
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Melina Elpi Marmarelis, MD, further discussed the findings revealed from the LACP cohort of the CHRYSALIS-2 study in non–small cell lung cancer. The combination of amivantamab-vmjw (Rybrevant) plus lazertinib (Leclaza) and chemotherapy elicited high overall response rates (ORR) in patients with non–small cell...
Better PFS and Similar OS Seen With Rucaparib Vs Chemotherapy in Platinum-Sensitive BRCA1/2+ Relapsed Ovarian Cancer
Findings from the phase 3 ARIEL4 trial of rucaparib vs chemotherapy in relapsed ovarian cancer with deleterious BRCA1/2 mutations raised questions about optimal sequencing of PARP inhibitors at ESMO 2022. Patients with relapsed ovarian cancer who harbored a deleterious BRCA1/2 mutation and were sensitive to platinum-based therapy showed better progression-free...
Yarchoan Discusses New HCC Trials and Abstracts to be Presented at ESMO 2022
Mark Yarchoan, MD, discusses the current hepatocellular carcinoma space as well as 3 late breaking abstracts that will be presented at the 2022 ESMO Congress. Many trials are exploring immune-oncology (IO) therapies combined with VEGF antibodies, tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), and other IO agents aiming to develop new treatment options for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).
Recommendations for Diagnosing and Treating Rare Histiocytic Neoplasms
Ronald S. Go, MD, discusses what community oncologists should know regarding the guidelines on managing patients with histiocytic neoplasms. Ronald S. Go, MD, hematologist/oncologist at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Michigan, discusses what community oncologists should know regarding the guidelines on managing patients with histiocytic neoplasms. At the end of...
Nivolumab With or Without Relatlimab Displays Feasibility in Resectable NSCLC
The phase 2 NEOpredict trial of nivolumab with or without relatilmab met its primary end point of feasibility of treatment in patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer. The primary end point of feasibility was met in the phase 2 NEOpredict trial (NCT04205552) with preoperative nivolumab (Opdivo) plus or...
Case Presentation: A Patient with Favorable Risk Advanced Clear Cell RCC
Nizar Tannir, MD: Let’s go through the first case. This is a patient with favorable-risk advanced clear cell RCC [renal cell carcinoma]. This is a 68-year-old woman who’s a nonsmoker. She presented with a 20-lb weight loss and right upper quadrant discomfort. Imaging showed a 7-cm mass in the right kidney with no enlarged adenopathy and no evidence of metastatic disease. Her review of systems was noncontributory except that she had a history of asthma and hyperlipidemia. She underwent a right radical nephrectomy, and the pathology revealed clear cell RCC grade 3 with renal vein invasion and no tumor necrosis. She was staged as having stage III disease based on pT3a, NX, and M0. We can discuss the staging later, and whether there are any data in how we approach patients post-nephrectomy if they have high risk for recurrence, like this patient.
FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to AVA6000 in Soft Tissue Sarcoma
The FDA granted an orphan drug designation to AVA6000 for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma. The FDA has granted an orphan drug designation to AVA6000 for the treatment of patients with soft tissue sarcoma, according to Avacta Group plc.1. AVA6000 is a fibroblast activation protein α (FAP)-activated...
FDA Approves Eflapegrastim for Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia
The FDA has approved eflapegrastim-xnst injection for adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs linked with clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia. The FDA approved eflapegrastim-xnst (Rolvedon) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia, in adult patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer...
