Meet Clare Crawley’s Boyfriend, Ryan Dawkins: Everything to Know About the CEO and Athlete

Love is in the air! Clare Crawley has a new man in her life following her split from ex-fiancé Dale Moss .

“Clare is dating Ryan Dawkins . They met about a year ago and started out as friends,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 6. “She wanted to keep it private until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend. Close friends and family have known about it for a few months now, but it was her secret to tell.”

The insider said that the duo had “ built a real solid foundation ” together. "He’s mature, career-driven and a good father," the source said of Dawkins, 45. "He isn’t in it for fame, which is what makes him different from her past relationships.”

Crawley, 41, previously got engaged to Moss, 33, during an episode of The Bachelorette that aired in November 2021. The California native left the ABC reality series early to be with the former football player, leaving Tayshia Adams to take her place as the season 16 lead.

The pair split in January 2021 before reconciling just one month later. By that September, they called it quits for good . Despite the rocky romance, Crawley said she wouldn’t change anything about her decision to choose Moss during an October 2021 appearance on the “Whine Down” podcast.“I always feel like I do not want to have regrets and I don’t even know — to be honest — if I would have done things differently because I was doing the best I could at the time with the information that I had,” she said at the time.

The Bachelor Winter Games alum continued: “If my biggest regret is trusting the process , trusting a man’s words and who he showed me he was, I don’t think that that’s a regret. I trusted somebody, I believed somebody that they were who that they said they were [and] that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee,” she said at the time.

Crawley introduced Dawkins to her Instagram followers with a video of them grooving to a song in the car together. “Him 💗,” she captioned the Monday, September 5, clip, adding that he was her "perfect fit."

Fellow Bachelor Nation personality Ashley Iaconetti Haibon voiced her support in the comments section. “Hell yeah with this hard launch,” she wrote. “Finally, the secret is out,” The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston added. An insider told Us that the lovebirds are “both into sports” and have a lot in common. “She’s seriously interested in him and is excited to see where things go.”

Scroll through for everything to know about Crawley’s new beau: