ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meet Clare Crawley’s Boyfriend, Ryan Dawkins: Everything to Know About the CEO and Athlete

Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uIyKr_0hkhlvvh00

Love is in the air! Clare Crawley has a new man in her life following her split from ex-fiancé Dale Moss .

“Clare is dating Ryan Dawkins . They met about a year ago and started out as friends,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, September 6. “She wanted to keep it private until she was ready to debut him as her new boyfriend. Close friends and family have known about it for a few months now, but it was her secret to tell.”

The insider said that the duo had “ built a real solid foundation ” together. "He’s mature, career-driven and a good father," the source said of Dawkins, 45. "He isn’t in it for fame, which is what makes him different from her past relationships.”

Crawley, 41, previously got engaged to Moss, 33, during an episode of The Bachelorette that aired in November 2021. The California native left the ABC reality series early to be with the former football player, leaving Tayshia Adams to take her place as the season 16 lead.

The pair split in January 2021 before reconciling just one month later. By that September, they called it quits for good . Despite the rocky romance, Crawley said she wouldn’t change anything about her decision to choose Moss during an October 2021 appearance on the “Whine Down” podcast.“I always feel like I do not want to have regrets and I don’t even know — to be honest — if I would have done things differently because I was doing the best I could at the time with the information that I had,” she said at the time.

The Bachelor Winter Games alum continued: “If my biggest regret is trusting the process , trusting a man’s words and who he showed me he was, I don’t think that that’s a regret. I trusted somebody, I believed somebody that they were who that they said they were [and] that they would hold up to the promises that they make when they get down on one knee,” she said at the time.

Crawley introduced Dawkins to her Instagram followers with a video of them grooving to a song in the car together. “Him 💗,” she captioned the Monday, September 5, clip, adding that he was her "perfect fit."

Fellow Bachelor Nation personality Ashley Iaconetti Haibon voiced her support in the comments section. “Hell yeah with this hard launch,” she wrote. “Finally, the secret is out,” The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston added. An insider told Us that the lovebirds are “both into sports” and have a lot in common. “She’s seriously interested in him and is excited to see where things go.”

Scroll through for everything to know about Crawley’s new beau:

Comments / 0

Related
wonderwall.com

Julianne Hough finally dating handsome 'Narnia' actor after years of questions about the nature of their relationship, plus more celeb love news

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-August 2022, starting with this former "Dancing With the Stars" pro… On Aug. 21, Deux Moi reported that, according to an anonymous source, Julianne Hough and long-term pal Ben Barnes could be seen holding hands during a recent performance of "Into the Woods" on Broadway. The following day, Life & Style reported that, after years of rumors about the nature of their relationship, the duo finally took their relationship to the next level earlier this year. "Their friendship has gravitated into a full-blown romance. … They've officially been an item for two months and he has been flying to and from L.A. to be with her in New York. When they're not together, they FaceTime every day. They're so adorable together. Everything about the relationship is so easy and Julianne can be her true self with him. She's never been happier," said a source. The "Dancing With the Stars" alum and the English actor — who starred as Prince Caspian in two "The Chronicles of Narnia" movies and recently starred on "Westworld," "The Punisher" and "Shadow and Bone" — first sparked romance rumors in early 2020 amid a rough patch in her marriage with Brooks Laich. As for the other man to whom Julianne was linked in the wake of her split from the former hockey star… Life & Style reported that, according to a source, she and male model Charlie Wilson called it quits "a few months ago" because although "they were physically attracted to each other," they "didn't gel emotionally." The insider also described the romance as a "total rebound fling" for Julianne following her breakup from Brooks.
CELEBRITIES
People

'The Bachelorette' : Erich Schwer's Dad Allan Died After Meeting Gabby Windey During Hometown Date

The Bachelorette dedicated Monday night's episode to Erich Schwer's father Allan. During the episode, Gabby Windey met suitor Erich's family during hometown dates. The visit to Bedminster, New Jersey, held extra weight because — as Erich, 29, told Gabby, 31, prior to the meeting — his dad Allan had been diagnosed with cancer years earlier and "was legitimately supposed to die like three times."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
TVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Julie Chrisley

A reality TV star and a convicted criminal are two things Julie Chrisley probably never thought she would be. But if there’s one thing we all know, it’s that life has an interesting way of panning out. Chrisley rose to fame in the early 2010s when she and her family became the stars of a reality TV series called Chrisley Knows Best. Although her time in the spotlight came with lots of benefits, it also led to her and her husband getting into some legal trouble. Recently, Julie and her husband, Todd, were found guilty of criminal charges relating to fraud. They are both facing up to thirty years behind bars. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Julie Chrisley.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch: RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Affair Rumors. Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clare Crawley
Person
Tayshia Adams
Person
Ashley Iaconetti
US Magazine

‘Bachelor’ Stylist Defends Rachel Recchia’s Dress After Backlash: ‘For All That Think I Hate Her’

Clearing the air! Bachelor franchise stylist Cary Fetman had some words for trolls after they criticized Rachel Recchia‘s most recent outfit on The Bachelorette. During the Monday, August 15, episode of the ABC series, Recchia, 26, rocked a red princess-sleeve mini dress for a one-on-one date with Zach Shallcross. While the date proved to be a romantic one with the suitor, 25, admitting he was “falling in love” with Recchia, fans were more focused on the Chicago native’s look.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athlete#Abc#The Whine Down
Distractify

'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

203K+
Followers
21K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy