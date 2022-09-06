Read full article on original website
Final predictions: South Carolina at Arkansas
The start of Southeastern Conference play is just around the corner for the South Carolina football team. Most in the SEC will have a 0-0 record in the league after the weekend is over, but the Gamecocks (1-0) are ones that will have some sort of marking on their ledger.
bestofarkansassports.com
Top-50 Recruits You Don’t Expect Sam Pittman to Pursue + Other Arkansas Recruiting Tidbits
FAYETTEVILLE — With a top-25 matchup looming in less than two hours, Sam Pittman had some recruiting to take care of first. The third-year Arkansas football coach had several prospects on campus for the game, in which the Razorbacks knocked off No. 23 Cincinnati 31-24, but his first stop was a trio of top-30 recruits visiting for another sport.
Why Some Hog Fans Having to Hold Nose This Weekend
Even thought they play Alabama, Razorback fans won't pull for Texas.
UA makes adjustments for Razorback games
The University of Arkansas has made slight traffic and gate entry adjustments ahead of Saturday's Razorback football game against South Carolina.
Men’s hoop Hogs 2022-2023 SEC schedule announced
The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule.
Arkansas' Top 10 wins over South Carolina
Arkansas and South Carolina met for 22 straight seasons after entering the SEC at the same time in 1992, but conference expansion has led to just one meeting between the two programs in the last 8 years. The No. 16 Razorbacks and unranked Gamecocks will reconnect at 11 a.m. this...
College Football Odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The South Carolina Gamecocks take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. Check out our college football odds series for our South Carolina Arkansas prediction and pick. The South Carolina Gamecocks are a notable national story in college football because of their quarterback. Spencer Rattler, who entered 2021 with the expectation that he would lead the Oklahoma Sooners […] The post College Football Odds: South Carolina vs. Arkansas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
hogville.net
Husker Fan Visiting Fayetteville!
Dickson street after game. Before? - no idea for 11am game. Spent a few months in your neck of the woods 5 or so years ago and attended the spring game in Lincoln. Outstanding stadium. I wish there was room around RRS to dress it up similar to what Nebraska did.
nwahomepage.com
LIVE: Springdale Bulldogs vs. Conway Wampus Cats
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Watch live high school football action on KXNW and online!. The Springdale Bulldogs are hosting the Conway Wampus Cats on September 9 at Bulldog Stadium. You can watch the game by visiting the YouTube link here. Catch the latest high school football highlights and scores...
Final injury report: South Carolina vs. Arkansas
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer gave the final injury report on his team on Thursday on 107.5 on Carolina Calls in preparation for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The news was largely expected, but good for the Gamecocks. The second-year head coach noted a very similar...
hogville.net
Arkansas baseball Fall Classic on Sept. 30...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorbacks' annual Fall Classic is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Baum-Walker Stadium. The intrasquad scrimmage is free for the public to attend. Gates will open at 5 p.m., and parking for the event is free. Concession stands will be closed, but outside...
Arkansas football: Sam Pittman respects South Carolina, Gamecocks' progress under Shane Beamer
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman respects South Carolina and the Gamecocks' program momentum under Shane Beamer heading into Saturday's game, one he expects to be a stiff challenge for the Razorbacks at home. “South Carolina has a really good team, hard-playing team, really good in all three phases," Pittman said. "Coach...
Spearfisherman Lands Possible World-Record Paddlefish in Arkansas Lake
Berryville, Arkansas resident Chris Cantrell managed to spear a huge paddlefish while diving in Northwest Arkansas’ Beaver Lake over Labor Day weekend. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission claims the 90-pound specimen could be a potential world record holder. Cantrell, along with his friend Andy Jeffries and brother-in-law Kalvin...
hogville.net
Sam Pittman presser as Arkansas gears up for South Carolina on Week 2
Sam Pittman previews Arkansas first SEC opener of the season. The Hogs face South Carolina back on the Hill on Saturday at 11am CT. Coach also gives a injury update on a couple of Hogs going into their first SEC matchup in Razorback Stadium.
KHBS
Arkansas governor candidates campaign in NWA and the River Valley
The November elections are about two months away, and candidates for Arkansas governor are campaigning in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week. Republican candidate, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is continuing her "Freedom Tour" in Clarksville Thursday. She'll meet with voters and answer questions at the Piney Bay Coffee Company...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' ACTUAL First Black County Judge
We shared part of Washington County Judge Joseph Wood's story yesterday, crediting him as Arkansas' first black county judge. But it turns out that for two weeks in the early 1990s, Mable Henry in Clark County holds that title, as she was appointed the position by the quorum court for just a few weeks.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Parker’s Sports Grill to open in west Fayetteville
A new sports bar and restaurant will soon open on the west side of town. The new joint, called Parker’s Sports Grill, is in the works at 3980 W. Wedington Drive, in the space formerly home to Joe’s Italian. Renovations of the space are well underway, but the...
salineriverchronicle.com
Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake
ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
