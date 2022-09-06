ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Teen dies after going swimming in California lake

A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Cities With the Most Murders so Far This Year

Over halfway through the year, preliminary data from police departments in major cities around the country is beginning to trickle in. Across over 90 large or historically high-crime U.S. cities with available data, a total of 5,371 homicides have been reported so far in 2022 – down slightly from 5,564 over the same period last […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Stateline

Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States

More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

The State That Drinks The Most Alcohol Per Capita May Surprise You

You can walk into a swanky Manhattan bar during the night rush and order a Bloody Mary made with tomatoes and pure filtered vodka (via Eater). You could go into a dingy bar off the beaten path of some obscure North Dakota town and order an ice-cold Budweiser. No matter which state you go to, you can usually find refreshment in alcoholic libation. But which state, you may wonder, is known for loving alcohol a bit more than any other state?
DRINKS
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

The worst-paying states for teachers

Teachers in the U.S. have seen their salaries decline over the past decade, with some educators paid anywhere from 5 to 18 percent less than the national average wage. Business.org analyzed average teacher salaries from the National Center for Educational Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics and ranked the best and worst average teacher salaries in comparison to the average salary for all other occupations.
LOUISIANA STATE
CNBC

The 7 worst states to retire—and none of them are New York

It turns out the "Last Frontier" state may be the last place you'd want to retire: Alaska was rated the worst state for retirement, according to a new Bankrate ranking. To determine the best and worst states for retirement, Bankrate weighed five categories: Affordability (40%), wellness (20%), culture (15%), weather (15%) and crime (10%). The combined overall score was used to determine each state's ranking.
ALASKA STATE
SFGate

The Coming California Megastorm

California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

