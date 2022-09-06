Read full article on original website
The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month
You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
I've lived in Alaska for 7 years. Here are 9 reasons I want to move back to the Midwest.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month
Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...
Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns
House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said.
Mass evacuation underway in Arizona town as river overflows, reaches 'major flood stage'
A mass evacuation was underway in a small town in southeastern Arizona on Monday afternoon after a river overflowed and spilled into the town following heavy rains, officials said. Flood prone areas in the town of Duncan, located just miles west of New Mexico border, were being evacuated after the...
Cities With the Most Murders so Far This Year
Over halfway through the year, preliminary data from police departments in major cities around the country is beginning to trickle in. Across over 90 large or historically high-crime U.S. cities with available data, a total of 5,371 homicides have been reported so far in 2022 – down slightly from 5,564 over the same period last […]
Yes, Slavery Is on the Ballot in These States
More than 150 years after it was officially outlawed in the United States, slavery will be on the ballot in five states in November, as a new abolitionist movement seeks to reshape prison labor. Voters in Alabama, Louisiana, Oregon, Tennessee and Vermont will decide on state constitutional amendments prohibiting slavery...
My wife and I took a 35-hour train ride from Los Angeles to Seattle. These were the 5 best and 5 worst parts of the trip.
We rode Amtrak's Coast Starlight for 70+ hours in four days in coach. Sleeping was hard and the cafe car was OK, but the observation car was great.
The State That Drinks The Most Alcohol Per Capita May Surprise You
You can walk into a swanky Manhattan bar during the night rush and order a Bloody Mary made with tomatoes and pure filtered vodka (via Eater). You could go into a dingy bar off the beaten path of some obscure North Dakota town and order an ice-cold Budweiser. No matter which state you go to, you can usually find refreshment in alcoholic libation. But which state, you may wonder, is known for loving alcohol a bit more than any other state?
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.' It's not an earthquake.
A study says that as the Earth warms, a California flood that would swamp Los Angeles, displace millions and cause historic damage gets more likely.
Ice cream recall: 14 different flavors recalled over Listeria contamination
We’ve seen several ice cream recalls this year due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, a dangerous bacteria that can lead to severe illness in some people. Kingdom Creamery of Vermont is the newest addition to the list of ice cream recalls following potential contamination with Listeria. Kingdom Creamery of...
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
What the end of the Pelosi era could cost California
The prospect of Pelosi's departure has some considering the power vacuum she would leave, and what it would mean for California's influence in D.C.
The worst-paying states for teachers
Teachers in the U.S. have seen their salaries decline over the past decade, with some educators paid anywhere from 5 to 18 percent less than the national average wage. Business.org analyzed average teacher salaries from the National Center for Educational Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics and ranked the best and worst average teacher salaries in comparison to the average salary for all other occupations.
The 7 worst states to retire—and none of them are New York
It turns out the "Last Frontier" state may be the last place you'd want to retire: Alaska was rated the worst state for retirement, according to a new Bankrate ranking. To determine the best and worst states for retirement, Bankrate weighed five categories: Affordability (40%), wellness (20%), culture (15%), weather (15%) and crime (10%). The combined overall score was used to determine each state's ranking.
The Coming California Megastorm
California, where earthquakes, droughts and wildfires have shaped life for generations, also faces the growing threat of another kind of calamity, one whose fury would be felt across the entire state. This one will come from the sky. According to new research, it will very likely take shape one winter...
