Much has been made about the way the Kansas football team overhauled its roster during the offseason by adding 21 players via the transfer portal. West Virginia doesn’t have nearly as many, but between the addition of one of the country’s most experienced quarterbacks in JT Daniels and the incorporation of several starters on defense, the Mountaineers look different than they did when the Jayhawks closed their season with a home loss against them in November.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO