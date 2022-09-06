Read full article on original website
Related
LJWORLD
Week 2 preview: Kansas hits road for Big 12 clash with West Virginia
Much has been made about the way the Kansas football team overhauled its roster during the offseason by adding 21 players via the transfer portal. West Virginia doesn’t have nearly as many, but between the addition of one of the country’s most experienced quarterbacks in JT Daniels and the incorporation of several starters on defense, the Mountaineers look different than they did when the Jayhawks closed their season with a home loss against them in November.
LJWORLD
Early look at West Virginia did not change Jayhawks’ preparation for Big 12 opener
Just because the Kansas football team’s Week 2 opponent opened its season one day before the Jayhawks last week, and on national television at that, did not mean the Jayhawks threw a massive watch party and studied the action in silence. Some watched with a critical eye, others as...
LJWORLD
Kansas volleyball team rolls to 8-0 with sweep in home opener
After recording seven wins in seven matches away from home to open the season, the Kansas women’s volleyball team finally opened play at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Thursday night. And the Jayhawks kept their unbeaten streak alive, moving to 8-0 on the season with a three-set sweep of...
LJWORLD
KU soccer tops Kansas City 3-0 to move to 5-2 on the season
Super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers led the Kansas soccer team with a career-high-tying four points, with a goal and two assists, helping the Jayhawks pick up a 3-0 victory over Kansas City on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. Childers’ assists came on goals by her sister, Raena Childers, and KU...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
Kansas basketball draws late tipoff in Champions Classic clash with Duke in November
The Kansas men’s basketball program on Wednesday announced that its Champions Classic clash with Duke in November will be the late game in the annual hoops showcase event. KU and Duke will square off at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 15 in Indianapolis, with Kentucky and Michigan State doing battle in the early game that night.
LJWORLD
Free State football feeling the urgency ahead of Week 2 showdown vs. Olathe Northwest
The Free State High football team will go looking for its first win of the 2022 season when it takes on Olathe Northwest at 7 p.m. Friday at Firebird Stadium. After dropping their first meeting of the fall last Friday against Olathe West, the Firebirds (0-1) enter homecoming weekend with high hopes as they take on a tough Ravens squad.
LJWORLD
Firebirds fall to Olathe Northwest, 28-14, in Week 2 clash at FSHS
The Free State High football team dropped its second game of the season, 28-14, to Olathe Northwest on Friday night at FSHS. The Firebirds had trouble containing the rushing attack of the Ravens, which was led by Eric Butler with 127 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Firebirds...
LJWORLD
KU receives middle-of-the-pack ranking for campus free speech issues; K-State garners No. 2 national ranking
The University of Kansas ranked average for its commitment to free speech on campus, while nearby Kansas State received the second highest rating in the nation, according to a report released Wednesday. KU ranked No. 73 out of 203 universities included in a large-scale survey commissioned by a leading nonprofit...
RELATED PEOPLE
LJWORLD
Lions looking to bounce back on the road in Week 2 high school football showdown
The Lawrence High football team is setting its sights on a bounce back performance at Olathe West on Thursday night after a heartbreaking 36-32 loss to Olathe South in last week’s season opener at home. This week’s game will test the LHS offense’s resilience. The Lions’ backfield shifted touches...
LJWORLD
Preps Notebook: Free State cross country teams shine at Olathe East Invitational
The Free State High boys cross country team medaled six runners at the Olathe East invitational last Thursday. Five Firebirds — Blake Wohler, Jacob Loos, Ryan Whittlesey, Zach Hansen Terry and Ethan Mason — placed in the top 10 individual runners and led the Firebirds to a first-place team finish. Roman Jasso took 14th.
LJWORLD
Plans moving forward for new $1M high-tech, small-scale manufacturing plant on KU’s West Campus
The University of Kansas has received a nearly $1 million federal grant to build a small scale manufacturing facility that will help start-up drug firms and other biotech companies create critical, early-stage batches of their products. KU announced on Friday that the university has received a $958,000 grant from the...
LJWORLD
Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case
A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Katrina Connor
Visitation for Katrina Darea-Star Connor, 36, Lawrence, will be 5-6 pm, Sat. Sept 10, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Memorial Service 4-9 pm, Sun at Broken Arrow Park. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Douglas County, City of Lawrence will be responsible for appointing Peaslee Tech’s board under new joint resolution
The Douglas County commissioners on Wednesday followed suit with a decision made by their counterparts on the Lawrence City Commission a day earlier as they approved a joint resolution requiring that Peaslee Tech’s board of directors be appointed by the city and county. With both bodies’ approval, the county...
LJWORLD
Upcoming events include Sidewalk Sale, Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and more
Events for the week ahead include the Sidewalk Sale, arts festival, book readings, freestyle storytelling, live music, history and much more. • At tonight’s Book Talk, author Michael Travis will introduce his new book, “Celebrating Kansas Breweries: People, Places, and Stories,” based on his year of traveling to every brewery in Kansas. Signed copies of the book will be available for sale, and free locally made beer will be made available from Free State Brewery. This 21+ event takes place 7-8 p.m. at the Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St.
LJWORLD
Health department recommends rescheduling booster appointments for newly authorized booster dose
With the authorization of a new COVID-19 booster dose at the beginning of September, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health is advising people with an existing booster appointment to hold off and reschedule. The new booster, instead of being “monovalent,” is “bivalent.” That means it contains half the original vaccine that’s been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to again use Community Building for winter shelter, seeks volunteers to help
The City of Lawrence is once again planning to use the Community Building as a temporary winter shelter for people experiencing homelessness and is seeking volunteers to help staff it. The Winter Emergency Shelter will have room for 75 people and is scheduled to operate from 8 p.m. to 7...
LJWORLD
$1M in ARPA funding will help Housing Stabilization Collaborative to continue providing rent and utility assistance
When the dust had settled on Douglas County leaders’ work to allocate more than $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Douglas County’s Housing Stabilization Collaborative was one of the beneficiaries. The collaborative works with a group of 12 partnering local service agencies and also facilitates rent...
Comments / 0