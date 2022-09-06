ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Week 2 preview: Kansas hits road for Big 12 clash with West Virginia

Much has been made about the way the Kansas football team overhauled its roster during the offseason by adding 21 players via the transfer portal. West Virginia doesn’t have nearly as many, but between the addition of one of the country’s most experienced quarterbacks in JT Daniels and the incorporation of several starters on defense, the Mountaineers look different than they did when the Jayhawks closed their season with a home loss against them in November.
Kansas volleyball team rolls to 8-0 with sweep in home opener

After recording seven wins in seven matches away from home to open the season, the Kansas women’s volleyball team finally opened play at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on Thursday night. And the Jayhawks kept their unbeaten streak alive, moving to 8-0 on the season with a three-set sweep of...
KU soccer tops Kansas City 3-0 to move to 5-2 on the season

Super-senior midfielder Rylan Childers led the Kansas soccer team with a career-high-tying four points, with a goal and two assists, helping the Jayhawks pick up a 3-0 victory over Kansas City on Thursday night at Rock Chalk Park. Childers’ assists came on goals by her sister, Raena Childers, and KU...
LJWORLD

Firebirds fall to Olathe Northwest, 28-14, in Week 2 clash at FSHS

The Free State High football team dropped its second game of the season, 28-14, to Olathe Northwest on Friday night at FSHS. The Firebirds had trouble containing the rushing attack of the Ravens, which was led by Eric Butler with 127 yards and a touchdown on the ground. The Firebirds...
Preps Notebook: Free State cross country teams shine at Olathe East Invitational

The Free State High boys cross country team medaled six runners at the Olathe East invitational last Thursday. Five Firebirds — Blake Wohler, Jacob Loos, Ryan Whittlesey, Zach Hansen Terry and Ethan Mason — placed in the top 10 individual runners and led the Firebirds to a first-place team finish. Roman Jasso took 14th.
Woman gets probation in connection with Lawrence involuntary manslaughter case

A woman was sentenced to probation Friday in Douglas County District Court for obstructing the apprehension of a man who was accused of murder. The woman, Ansley Fogle, 25, of Topeka, pleaded guilty in July to one count of a low-level felony: obstructing apprehension by harboring or concealing a person who has been charged with a felony.
Katrina Connor

Visitation for Katrina Darea-Star Connor, 36, Lawrence, will be 5-6 pm, Sat. Sept 10, 2022, at Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. Memorial Service 4-9 pm, Sun at Broken Arrow Park. rumsey-yost.com.
Upcoming events include Sidewalk Sale, Fall Arts and Crafts Festival and more

Events for the week ahead include the Sidewalk Sale, arts festival, book readings, freestyle storytelling, live music, history and much more. • At tonight’s Book Talk, author Michael Travis will introduce his new book, “Celebrating Kansas Breweries: People, Places, and Stories,” based on his year of traveling to every brewery in Kansas. Signed copies of the book will be available for sale, and free locally made beer will be made available from Free State Brewery. This 21+ event takes place 7-8 p.m. at the Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St.
