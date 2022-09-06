ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Center Square

Seattle teachers rally as start of school is delayed

(The Center Square) – Students from Washington’s largest school district will not start classes on time as negotiators from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and the Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not reach an agreement. Members of the teachers union rallied outside of the John Stanford Center for Educational...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC News

California jury awards $1M to teen whose school district failed to protect her from bullies in middle school

A jury awarded $1 million in damages last week to a teenager after determining a California school district failed to protect her from bullies while in middle school. Eleri Irons, who is now 18, attended El Segundo Middle School when three classmates bullied her between November 2017 and June 2018, according to a lawsuit filed against the El Segundo Unified School District in April 2019.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
The 74

New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States

A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country.  Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Hill

The best-paying states for teachers

Teachers’ wages vary drastically across the country — and educators will even find that some states offer higher salaries depending on what grade level they teach. Using data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Business.org analyzed how teachers are compensated across the country, ranking the best and worst average teacher salaries in comparison to the average salary for all other occupations.
EDUCATION
Tampa Bay Times

I’m a Pinellas classroom teacher and here’s what I think of DeSantis’ hire-a-vet plan | Column

Gov. Ron DeSantis, I know you’re a busy man, what with running Florida with an iron fist and all, but what’s up with your scheme to shove non-teachers into the state’s public schools? There’s a teacher shortage in Florida because trained educators are leaving the profession in droves due to your policies; they’re over the relatively low pay and the lack of respect that comes from being constantly vilified by self-serving politicians looking to pass along blame. So how about emphasizing teacher retention instead of attempting to incentivize retired cops and firefighters and veterans to risk further hazardous duty in a classroom?
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government

(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
ARKANSAS STATE
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade School Board member shocked at rejection of LGBTQ National History Month

MIAMI – Miami-Dade School Board members voted 8-1 rejecting a motion to make October LGBTQ National History Month.  The vote coming in Wednesday night and upsetting many.Lucia Baez Geller is the one who proposed the idea to make October LGBTQ History month.  She says it's shocking to see how many of her colleagues voted against the provision.  She thinks some of them are worried about backlash from Tallahassee and Gov. Ron DeSantis."It's a scary time as well, especially with the removal of the board members in Broward. I believe many colleagues who may have supported it didn't do so because...
MIAMI, FL
The Center Square

Chicago, IL
