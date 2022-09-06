Read full article on original website
Ohio school district tells teachers they don’t have to inform parents of students’ name, pronoun changes
An Ohio school district recently informed teachers they have no obligation to inform parents if a transgender or transitioning student as young as 11 requests to be called by a different name or pronoun. On Aug. 31, Mentor Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Timothy Hamman sent an email to teachers in...
I quit my teaching job. This is what schools need to do if they want teachers to come back.
The author says teachers need to be paid better and treated with more respect if the US wants to correct the teacher shortage it's experiencing.
Seattle teachers rally as start of school is delayed
(The Center Square) – Students from Washington’s largest school district will not start classes on time as negotiators from Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and the Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not reach an agreement. Members of the teachers union rallied outside of the John Stanford Center for Educational...
California jury awards $1M to teen whose school district failed to protect her from bullies in middle school
A jury awarded $1 million in damages last week to a teenager after determining a California school district failed to protect her from bullies while in middle school. Eleri Irons, who is now 18, attended El Segundo Middle School when three classmates bullied her between November 2017 and June 2018, according to a lawsuit filed against the El Segundo Unified School District in April 2019.
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
Parents call for resignation of officials at all-girls school over policy allowing biological males to apply
Parents, alumnae and donors of an elite all-girls school in Tennessee are calling for the resignation of those involved with implementing, then pausing, a policy which would allow biological males who identify as female to apply to the school. "We are writing to you today as an expression of a...
Business Insider
After 13 years of student loan payments, a 36-year-old public school teacher finally got $47,000 forgiven thanks to an app
Tabatha Wesley made 127 payments on her federal student loans yet still didn't qualify for PSLF. She almost gave up, but an app called Chipper helped her fill out her PSLF paperwork. After being denied twice, Wesley had $47,000 of student loans forgiven through TEPSLF. Until recently, almost all borrowers...
Elementary School Calls Cops on 4-Year-Old for Violating Mask Mandate
Last week, a Bay Area principal called the cops on a 4-year-old student who tried to attend Theuerkauf Elementary School without a mask on, in violation of Mountain View Whisman School District's policy. "I'm going to have to have him removed from campus if you don't leave at this time,"...
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
The best-paying states for teachers
Teachers’ wages vary drastically across the country — and educators will even find that some states offer higher salaries depending on what grade level they teach. Using data from the National Center for Education Statistics and the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Business.org analyzed how teachers are compensated across the country, ranking the best and worst average teacher salaries in comparison to the average salary for all other occupations.
I’m a Pinellas classroom teacher and here’s what I think of DeSantis’ hire-a-vet plan | Column
Gov. Ron DeSantis, I know you’re a busy man, what with running Florida with an iron fist and all, but what’s up with your scheme to shove non-teachers into the state’s public schools? There’s a teacher shortage in Florida because trained educators are leaving the profession in droves due to your policies; they’re over the relatively low pay and the lack of respect that comes from being constantly vilified by self-serving politicians looking to pass along blame. So how about emphasizing teacher retention instead of attempting to incentivize retired cops and firefighters and veterans to risk further hazardous duty in a classroom?
California school district must recognize religious group that excludes LGBTQ+ students, court rules
A federal appeals court on Monday ruled that the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) must be recognized by the San Jose Unified School District as an official student group. The school district revoked the organization’s recognition in 2020 over concerns that statements of faith and “sexual purity” required to be...
'Rich' Parent Urged Not To Help School Mom Struggling To Pay $4600 Term Fee
Lending money can sometimes be an awkward affair, and it can cause irreparable tension in relationships.
'My Children's School Reinstated Spanking, They're Afraid to Go to Class'
I believe it only fuels the fire of anger and resentment of children towards authority figures. It's treating aggression with aggression.
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
Audit finds $39 million in questionable spending in Arkansas government
(The Center Square) – A legislative audit of Arkansas’ spending during fiscal year 2021 called over $39 million into question. The Legislative Auditing Committee heard the State of Arkansas’ Single Audit Report Friday. The audit produced a total of 41 findings, 12 of which were repeat findings representing issues that have yet to be resolved after popping up during previous audits.
Miami-Dade School Board member shocked at rejection of LGBTQ National History Month
MIAMI – Miami-Dade School Board members voted 8-1 rejecting a motion to make October LGBTQ National History Month. The vote coming in Wednesday night and upsetting many.Lucia Baez Geller is the one who proposed the idea to make October LGBTQ History month. She says it's shocking to see how many of her colleagues voted against the provision. She thinks some of them are worried about backlash from Tallahassee and Gov. Ron DeSantis."It's a scary time as well, especially with the removal of the board members in Broward. I believe many colleagues who may have supported it didn't do so because...
Superintendent proposes tax-funded meals for all Washington school children
(The Center Square) — All children in Washington would receive free school meals under a plan proposed by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. He will ask the Legislature to spend $86 million a year to provide breakfast and lunch to the 330,000 Washington students who don’t currently qualify for free meals.
Department of Education Proposal Will Cut Student Loan Payments in Half
The Biden administration finally unveiled its sweeping federal student loan plan on Wednesday, announcing a further extension to the payment pause through the end of the year and providing $10,000 in...
Nearly half of people who choose these college majors regret it, federal survey finds
(NEXSTAR) – Lots of Americans leave college wishing they could have a do-over, a nationwide survey found. It’s not just the heavy drinking on game days or all-nighter study sessions people regret, the Federal Reserve Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking found. Many people end up regretting their choice in college major.
