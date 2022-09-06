Read full article on original website
murfreesboro.com
April Sneed selected as finalist for Tennessee Principal of the Year
Now in her fourth year as principal of Whitworth-Buchanan Middle School, April Sneed has another accolade to add to her school’s growing list of accomplishments and awards. After being named the Principal of the Year for Rutherford County last school year, and earning the same honor regionally, the Tennessee Department of Education has named Sneed one of nine finalists for Tennessee Principal of the Year.
murfreesboro.com
Siegel High Celebrates Capstone Program Entering Fifth Year
Kenny Mosier has found his place in the world at Siegel High School, where he serves as one of the co-founders of the school’s AP Capstone Program. He graduated from the school in 2005, and then a few short years later, “boomeranged back” as a teacher. “Siegel...
murfreesboro.com
Ribbon Cutting for Schmitt Dental
Congratulations to Schmitt Dental For their ribbon cutting on Friday, September 9th at 11am. Schmitt Dental is located at 1932 Almaville Rd., Ste. 105, Smyrna, TN 37167 and can be contacted at 615-462-5155.
murfreesboro.com
Main Street Murfreesboro Advances to Public Voting Phase to Receive $90k Grant
Main Street Murfreesboro is now in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to downtown Murfreesboro starting in 2023. Supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder at the intersection of music and public spaces, Main Street Murfreesboro hopes to qualify as one of the Top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP MURFREESBORO Grant Awards. The public is urged to support MAIN STREET MURFREESBORO’S proposal by participating in the public voting process, via online or text, taking place from September 12–21, 2022, at levitt.org/vote.
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro Road Construction Projects for September 11 – 17
Oakland Court Development (Lokey Ave and Academy St) Expected Road Closures: Monday through Friday: As part of the Oakland Court development, Academy St will be closed to through traffic between Palm Ct and Hembree St. Lokey Ave will also be closed at Academy St. Site construction work continues. Appropriate traffic controls and detours will be in place.
