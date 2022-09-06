Main Street Murfreesboro is now in the running to bring a free outdoor music series to downtown Murfreesboro starting in 2023. Supported by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a social impact funder at the intersection of music and public spaces, Main Street Murfreesboro hopes to qualify as one of the Top 20 finalists in the public voting phase of the Levitt AMP MURFREESBORO Grant Awards. The public is urged to support MAIN STREET MURFREESBORO’S proposal by participating in the public voting process, via online or text, taking place from September 12–21, 2022, at levitt.org/vote.

