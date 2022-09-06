Read full article on original website
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Chargers receiver Keenan Allen didn’t play after halftime in Los Angeles’ season opener because of a hamstring injury. Allen got hurt in the second quarter Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had four catches on four targets from Justin Herbert for 66 yards before his injury, including a 42-yard gain. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has been one of the NFL’s most productive receivers over the past half-decade. He had 106 catches for 1,138 yards and six touchdowns last season. DeAndre Carter stepped into the spot usually occupied by Allen in the Chargers’ offense, and the veteran newcomer made three catches for 64 yards and a score.
Haugh: Bears shock NFL world with win over 49ers … even if their coach wasn't surprised
The Bears’ 19-10 win against the 49ers on Sunday at Soldier Field was an example of what happens when the coachiest of football coaches gets complete and total buy-in from a bunch of players with much to prove in the NFL.
CHICAGO (AP) — Justin Fields rolled to his left with two defenders closing in on him. As his quarterback scrambled one way, Dante Pettis broke toward the opposite side. Fields saw his receiver wide open. He lofted a pass across the field, and Pettis took it the rest of the way for a 51-yard touchdown that kicked the Bears into gear. Fields threw for two second-half scores, Eddie Jackson set up a TD with an interception and Chicago gave Matt Eberflus a win in his head coaching debut, beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 on a rain-soaked Sunday. It was a sweet start for a new regime. The Bears decided to make major changes after last season, when they went 6-11 and missed the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years.
