WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Woman Shares Coolest Photos of Glass You’ll Ever See

Sandra Snow, who lives in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, just took the trip of lifetime to the Pacific Northwest. The trip was a Christmas present from her fiancé, Chris Plummer and, according to Sandra, it turned out to be "A M A Z I N G." That trip included a fun visit to Tunnel Beach in Oregon (in the photo above) and a sightseeing extravaganza in Seattle, Washington. See, Chris is from Ohio County as well, but lived in Washington for ten years before moving back home. Clearly, he knew all the must-see places to visit.
Eater

The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Seattle This Fall

This summer in Seattle has been packed with restaurant openings. Sushi By Scratch Restaurants, a group by chef Philip Frankland Lee that received a Michelin star in California, started serving a 17-course omakase in Downtown Seattle on September 1. Brendan McGill’s Seabird restaurant on Bainbridge Island has impressed diners with the best ingredients the Puget Sound has to offer since July. And after some delays, a Turkish pop-up from a couple used to working in three-Michelin-starred restaurants is opening up sometime this month in Ballard. It seems like after a long period of hesitancy, chefs and restaurateurs are back to taking risks and making moves in Seattle.
UPI News

3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Seattle, Puget Sound

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook northwestern Washington state early Thursday, waking thousands in the Puget Sound area. There were no early reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake's epicenter was 4.5 miles west-northwest of Lofall, Wash., at a depth of 14.6 miles...
seattlemedium.com

Seattle’s Hot Record

Seattle has tied it record for most 90-degree days in a year. The record for the most 90-degree days in a year in Seattle was originally set in 2015. There is a Heat Advisory in effect until 9 p.m. on Wednesday. It spans from the north near Everett through the southwest interior of western Washington.
secretseattle.co

This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022

Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Amid burnout, concern over special ed, Washington stands alone as only state with teachers on strike

Washington is currently the only state in the country with teachers on strike right now (though teachers in Columbus, OH, did strike last month). Educators in five school districts across western Washington voted to strike this year, including Seattle, Tumwater, Eatonville, Ridgefield, and Kent. Kent ended its strike after nine days, and students started school on Thursday. Teachers in Port Angeles voted to authorize a strike but reached an agreement with the district before the first day of school.
KOMO News

Early-morning earthquake rocks Western Washington, measures at 3.8

POULSBO, Wash. — An earthquake shook the Puget Sound region early Thursday morning. The earthquake measured at 3.8 on the Richter Scale at 1:08 a.m. about 8 miles north of Poulsbo. Several KOMO News viewers called to say they felt it, including several in Seattle. It was primarily felt...
KING 5

Cloud fuels Mount Rainier 'venting' speculation

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the National Park Service calmed the nerves of Twitter users Wednesday amid speculation Mount Rainier was "venting" or worse, erupting. The National Park Service later confirmed it was just a cloud all along. Multiple people began tweeting around 10:30...
urbnlivn.com

Lake Sammamish new build with all the views

Looking for mountain and water views? 2812 169th Ave SE in the West Lake Sammamish area of Bellevue has both! This NW Contemporary new build has 180 degree views on the southern end of the lake and nothing to look at except the lake and the Cascades. Perched high on the 10,796 square foot lot, the best feature is the panoramic glass door to the wrap-around deck which looks above the tree tops eastward.
warm1069.com

Seattle is the 13th Rudest City

The most common rude behaviors in the US include people being absorbed by their phones…. Also refusing to let people merge in traffic, and being noisy in shared spaces. If you’re familiar with American culture, this may not come as a shock to you. Although nicknamed the “City of Brotherly Love,” Americans typically stereotype Philadelphians as rude, but locals tend to attribute their behavior to a feeling of insularity in the city. Reluctant to incorporate outsiders, many residents have learned to keep to themselves while growing up in a busy city.
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Deception Pass, before and after

For me, old books hold a special place in my heart. A few years ago, as a volunteer at Humble House, Sno-Isle Genealogical Society’s library at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park, I was straightening some of the books on the shelves, when I found treasure in the form of a photo in a 1912 publication. Now in public domain, the book was published by Robert A. Reid of Seattle—also compiled and written by him.

