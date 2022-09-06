This morning, 247’s national analyst, Eric Bossi, took a reader’s question about 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr and where NC State fits in his recruitment. Bossi basically noted that Demary Jr. will be visiting this weekend (along with Dennis Parker) but didn’t really weigh in on where he stands with NC State. However, he did mention that “…they do both look to be very serious candidates to commit in the relatively near future with Demary likely to be the closest to making his choice.”

RALEIGH, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO