Raleigh, NC

NC State Football Recruiting Update: 9/9/22

NC State has quite a few recruits taking Official Visits this weekend, but I wanted to take a moment and highlight some significant offers the Wolfpack coaching staff has extended recently. 3-Star 2023 Linebacker Abram Wright (6’2″/225) is currently verbally committed to Rutgers, but that didn’t stop the Wolfpack from...
NC State Football Looking to Extend 6th Longest Home Winning Streak in Power 5

NC State’s football team has won 10 straight games at home, which is the 6th longest home winning streak out of all Power 5 schools. The streak began back on November 14th, 2020, when the Wolfpack defeated the Florida State Seminoles 38-22 in Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State was undefeated (7-0) at home in 2021.
Analysts predicting that 4-star Silas Demary Jr. will pick NC State

This morning, 247’s national analyst, Eric Bossi, took a reader’s question about 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr and where NC State fits in his recruitment. Bossi basically noted that Demary Jr. will be visiting this weekend (along with Dennis Parker) but didn’t really weigh in on where he stands with NC State. However, he did mention that “…they do both look to be very serious candidates to commit in the relatively near future with Demary likely to be the closest to making his choice.”
Big weekend of highly ranked visitors coming up for NC State Basketball

NC State football’s home opener is this weekend, which has most Pack fans focused on the gridiron. However, the weekend is almost as important for Wolfpack basketball, who has two highly ranked visitors coming in for their official visits. 4-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr, who we are very...
NC State Football Recruits Taking Official Visits this Weekend

Three significant 2023 NC State recruits will be taking Official Visits to Raleigh this weekend. 4-Star 2023 Tight End Verbal Commit Javonte Vereen will be on an Official Visit. Vereen committed to run with the Wolfpack on April 1st. 3-Star 2023 Cornerback Verbal Commit Brandon Cisse will be taking his...
No. 2 UNC shuts down No. 3 Duke

DURHAM, N.C. – Second-ranked North Carolina held No. 3 Duke to a mere two shots and posted a 3-0 win over the Blue Devils at Koskinen Stadium on the Duke University campus Thursday night. With the victory, Carolina improved to 18-0-2 all-time versus Duke in Durham and 43-4-3 overall...
Two big in-state football games result in no happy fans

Somehow, someway, none of the fanbases were happy after the two biggest in-state college football games of the first real week of the season. N.C. State earned a 21-20 victory over East Carolina, and North Carolina took a 63-61 win over Appalachian State. Fans of the winning teams thought they...
Duke Recruiting: Tar Heel Envy Returns

A lot of fans of other schools couldn’t understand why TJ Power picked Duke over, say, Virginia and UNC. Take UNC super fan Art Chansky for instance. We don’t begrudge him his loyalty to his alma mater. We totally get it. It’s just part of who he is.
Cincinnati Cancels Home-and-Home Series vs. NC State

News broke yesterday that Cincinnati is cancelling their home-and-home football series with NC State, that would have had them play in Raleigh next year, and in Cincinnati in 2029. The cancellation is due to the fact that Cincinnati is joining the Big 12. Apparently Marshall is a possible replacement for Cincinnati.
NC State Reaches out to Nebraska PG Decommit Chase Clemmons

2023 3-Star Point Guard Chase Clemmons (6’0″/165) decommitted from Nebraska today. Clemmons originally committed to the Cornhuskers on June 3rd. According to Travis Graf of Rivals, NC State is one of the schools that has already reached out to Clemmons. Back in February, Clemmons released a Final 6...
South Carolina lawmakers seek answers from Gamecocks after women's basketball series with BYU canceled

South Carolina athletics director Ray Tanner and women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley faced questions from South Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday. The group of lawmakers, known as the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, sought clarification for the school’s decision to "cancel" a two-game series against the BYU women’s basketball team following accusations from a Duke women’s volleyball player that racial slurs were hurled her way during a match against the Cougars. BYU officials later said they had not found any evidence of the incident.
Best Brunch in Raleigh, NC — 25 Top Places!

Raleigh is a veritable university town with its choices of colleges as well as hip and young attractions, like its trendy food scene. Indeed, this bustling North Carolina metropolis is home to quite a few tasty cuisines served around town. Most are even offered as classics and novel twists. What’s...
