Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
International boat show hits Burlington waterfront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a special event on Burlington’s waterfront this weekend for boat lovers. The International Boat Show has come to Lake Champlain for the first time. The Antique and Classic Boat Society has shows on lakes around the country every year and this one is hosted by the local chapter.
One small White River Valley town; 26,500 empty square feet
Residents of Rochester are deep into the details of what to do with its former high school building. Read the story on VTDigger here: One small White River Valley town; 26,500 empty square feet.
WCAX
Streets closed for Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration
Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony. The Vermont Air National Guard Base is hosting several events over the weekend, including an open house. With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context.
WCAX
VTrans recommends new traffic pattern in Richmond
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - Drivers on Interstate 89 near the Richmond exit construction are being encouraged to merge in a new way. Instead of drivers merging into one lane well before the actual construction, drivers are encouraged to use both lanes to merge right before the construction. VTrans crews say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Greenbank’s Hollow: The forgotten village
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a village forgotten in time. The Vermont Valley Woolen Mill was the largest woolen mill in Vermont until it went up in flames in 1885, taking the surrounding village with it. “The mill burned in a massive fire that could be seen as far...
Addison Independent
Distiller puts sweet summer treat in a bottle
MIDDLEBURY — The creemee stands with sugar-on-snow in the pantheon of quintessential Vermont treats. It’s that sinfully delicious amalgam of cream, corn syrup, milk, sugar and flavorings that so many of us enjoy on a hot summer day in a cone or cup. Oh, and don’t hold back...
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
WCAX
Plattsburgh performs fire hydrant flushing
A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ranger helps hiker injured on Adirondack high peak
Last week, an Adirondack Forest Ranger responded to a report of an injured hiker near the summit of a mountain near Lake Placid. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Ranger Lewis of the DEC Forest Ranger Service responded to a call at Giant Mountain, one of the 46 Adirondack High Peaks.
WCAX
Some Vermont schools roll out electric school buses
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More electric buses are being added to the fleets of school districts in Vermont. A pilot program has e-buses at three school districts, and South Burlington is the most recent district added to the mix. “Those buses can act like a battery, which we can then...
willistonobserver.com
VTrans tries ‘zipper merge’ tactic for interstate project
The Vermont Agency of Transportation plans to change the traffic pattern around its culvert replacement project on Interstate 89 in Richmond as a result of driver feedback about long back-ups. Message boards and traffic barriers have directed drivers to use an “early merge” strategy. But starting this Wednesday, VTrans will...
WCAX
Orleans County Fair gets underway
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Electrical problem leads to smoke, evacuation in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fire officials say an evacuation in Plattsburgh Tuesday afternoon was a precaution after an electrical problem caused smoke in the building. Fire crews at the Planet Fitness and Bed, Bath and Beyond building said there was a problem with a power line to the building. The line created a malfunction with the HVAC system, causing smoke inside the building.
WCAX
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
Venetian Soda Lounge Adds Fizz to Burlington's South End
Nostalgia is big in the food and drink world right now. Restaurants across the country are embracing midwestern casseroles, blooming onions and wedge salads. In May, the New York Times predicted that the Dirty Shirley — a vodka-spiked version of the childhood classic — would be the drink of the summer.
WCAX
Vermont Air National Guard to host open house and 9/11 ceremony
With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context. NH mental health clinicians undergo firefighter training. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mental health clinicians donned firefighter clothing during special training...
WCAX
Mater Christi School in Burlington purchased Sisters of Mercy convent
There were long lines in some areas for the new COVID booster as Vermont on Wednesday opened up the availability for the shots. To combat congestion on I-89 near Richmond during road work, VTrans is recommending a new merging strategy. Mater Christi School in Burlington purchased Sisters of Mercy convent.
WCAX
Ski Vermont applauds Jay Peak-Pacific Group Resorts deal
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job.
Human waste dumped beside popular trail, Winooski River in Bolton
Neither town officials nor trail stewards are seeking to prosecute the culprit. They figure it stems from a situation where someone likely needs help. Read the story on VTDigger here: Human waste dumped beside popular trail, Winooski River in Bolton.
vermontbiz.com
Letenda deal in Vermont marks first order for electric buses in US
Vermont Business Magazine Letenda, a company that is reinventing public transit with clean and sustainable energy technologies, is pleased to announce its first order of electric buses to date in the United States. The Vermont Agency of Transportation will award a contract for 4 Electrip buses, a 30-foot (9-meter) 100% electric bus.
Comments / 0