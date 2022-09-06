Read full article on original website
Arrest For Domestic Disorderly Conduct in Iowa County
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a domestic disturbance at an address on Brown Street in Arena Thursday around 7pm. Arena Police and an Iowa County Deputy responded to the scene. As a result, 35 year old Dennis Gleichauf of Arena was arrested for Domestic Disorderly Conduct, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer, and 5 counts of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping, as well as 4 Iowa County Warrants and an out of county warrant. Gleichauf was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and remains in custody.
Restraining Order Violation Sends Woman To Jail in Lafayette County
A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to an incident that occurred just before 5pm Thursday on River Bend Road in Argyle. 49 year old Amanda Chapin of Monroe was placed under arrest for a Restraining Order Violation. Chapin was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.
Dane Co. Sheriff’s election challenger placed on administrative leave after filing lawsuit
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed to News 3 Now that Sheriff Kalvin Barrett’s election challenger has been placed on administrative leave. Detective Anthony Hamilton, who is challenging Barrett in November’s election for the top post in the department, says he was placed on administrative leave and escorted out of the Sheriff’s Department building on Thursday. Hamilton claims he was told he was being placed on leave for sharing confidential information. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to News 3 Now that Hamilton was placed on leave effective Thursday, September 8.
Dane County: Federal lawsuit against sheriff’s office has ‘no legal or factual basis’
MADISON, Wis. — A federal lawsuit filed by the Republican candidate for sheriff against the Dane County Sheriff’s Office has no legal or factual basis, an attorney representing the county said in a press release Wednesday afternoon. On Tuesday, Anthony Hamilton filed a federal lawsuit saying the DCSO...
‘Much more needs to happen’: Nearly $740K proposed to fight Dane Co. opioid, fentanyl epidemics
MADISON, Wis. — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi on Thursday announced a nearly $740,000 initiative aimed at combating the opioid and fentanyl epidemics in the county. During a news conference outside the City-County Building Thursday morning, Parisi laid out details of the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act, which is part of his 2023 budget proposal.
Disorderly Conduct Complaint leads To Arrest in Shullsburg
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to West High Street in Shullsburg for a disorderly conduct complaint Wednesday just after 7pm. According to a report, 33 year old Kevin Humphrey of Shullsburg was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping, Disorderly Conduct and Endangering Safety by use of a Dangerous Weapon. Humphrey was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Richland County
A fatal crash occurred in Richland County early Friday. Just before 6am, Richland County Deputies responded to a report of a head-on collision involving a semi and a car on Highway 14, just East of Highway 58. When emergency personnel arrived, both lanes of Highway 14 were closed to allow for cleanup and an investigation. Based on witness statements and evidence recovered from the scene, it is believed that the driver of the car who was heading Westbound deviated from the lane of traffic and entered the Eastbound Lane. The semi driver, who was traveling Eastbound attempted to avoid hitting the car, but was unable to avoid a collision and struck the car head-on. The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the semi was uninjured. A Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team was contacted to assist with processing the accident scene. The Richland County Sheriff’s Office was also assisted by the Richland Center Fire Department, Richland EMS, and the Richland County Coroner’s Office. The crash is still under investigation and the identities of the parties involved are being withheld until proper notification of family members.
Vision Zero dropping speed limit on part of Old Sauk Rd. starting Monday
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers in Madison will have to slow down on another stretch of road starting Monday. As of September 12, the speed limit on less than a mile of Old Sauk Rd. between Westfield Rd. and the Beltline will drop from 35 mph to 30 mph. As with other Vision Zero speed limit reductions around the city, digital signboards will line the stretch of road to remind drivers of the lower limit, and permanent signs will also reflect the change.
State agency leaders tour updated corrections facility farm, dairy in Waupun
WAUPUN, Wis. — The leaders of Wisconsin’s Departments of Corrections and Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection got a firsthand look Thursday at the corrections department’s upgraded farm and dairy in Waupun. The leaders toured the farm’s milking parlor to get a closer look at the facility’s new...
Madison alder releases new statement on reports of Oath Keepers membership
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison alder whose name appeared in the membership rolls of the far-right Oath Keepers has released a new statement offering more details on what happened after facing criticism by several city leaders. Gary Halverson, who represents Madison’s 17th district located on the city’s north side,...
One Vehicle Rollover Accident In Belmont Township
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sherrif’s department responded to County Highway Double-X in Belmont Township Thursday shortly before 3am for a one vehicle rollover accident. 25 year old Brooklyn Elliott of Belmont was traveling east on Double-X when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to go off the road, enter a ditch and roll over several times. Elliott’s vehicle had severe damage and was towed from the scene. Southwest Health EMS assisted at the scene. Elliot was taken to Southwest Health for non-life threatening injuries. She was charged with Operating while Intoxicated, Failure to Keep Her Vehicle under Control and Inattentive Driving.
WB Interstate 90/94 closed near Lake Delton due to crash
LAKE DELTON, Wis. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90/94 are closed at U.S. Highway 12 near Lake Delton Wednesday evening due to a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT reported the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. The agency estimates the road will be blocked for...
Madison unveils first rainbow street crossing
MADISON, Wis. — Community leaders, including Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, cut the ribbon Thursday on the city’s first rainbow street crossing. The display where State Street meets the Capitol Square is designed to honor and celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community. “To have that level of exposure and...
All westbound lanes of I-90 back open after being closed for 8+ hours at Wisconsin Dells
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — According to the Department of Transportation, all Westbound lanes of I-90/94 are back open again this morning following a crash between two semi-trucks at US 12 Wednesday night. According to a press release, it occurred at 7:32 p.m., and the lanes were still closed at...
Evers pushes for education funding at Janesville campaign stop
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers continued to push for his $2 billion education funding package during a campaign stop in Janesville Wednesday. “It’s a large ask, it’s $2 billion, but we’ve — before my time as governor — cut funding and our schools need it,” Evers said at a media availability at Van Buren Elementary School in Janesville.
Madison College holds 9/11 remembrance ceremony
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College held its 9/11 remembrance ceremony Friday ahead of the 21st anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack. The ceremony at the college’s Truax campus included remarks from guest speaker and Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, who urged people to remember not just those who died in the 2001 attack but also those who died from diseases caused by extended exposure to Ground Zero.
Janesville’s launch of Bird scooters has some residents concerned
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The electric scooter company Bird has now flown to Janesville, but some residents say there have been some issues with its launch. Erin Davis is the assistant to the city manager in Janesville. She says since bringing Bird to the city, people have enjoyed riding the electric scooters.
Schuster’s Farm, Little John’s Kitchens partner to highlight food insecurity this season
MADISON, Wis. — Schuster’s Farm and a local non-profit are partnering this year to take on food insecurity with a specially designed corn maze. The partnership between Schuster’s and Little John’s Kitchens aims to raise awareness about decreasing food access. On Sept. 17 and 18 — Schuster’s opening weekend — $1 from each admission ticket will be donated to Little John’s to put toward their new facility on Verona Road.
Classes begin Wednesday at UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Classes began Wednesday for the start of the fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Enrollment numbers from the university’s official census are not yet available, but officials expect the incoming freshman class of around 8,600 to be the university’s largest ever class. As...
Madison Night Market to wrap up regular season Thursday
MADISON, Wis. — Thursday is your last chance to visit the Madison Night Market this year. The market will wrap up its regular season on State Street, rain or shine, which more than 90 vendors and a full evening of performances. The market is free to attend. Over 50...
