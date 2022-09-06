Read full article on original website
Hakeem Olajuwon Said The Rockets Always Double And Triple-Teamed Michael Jordan When He Was In The Post: "Michael Was A Genius On The Low Block. He Really Did Jump First And Decide In The Air."
Michael Jordan's game is perhaps the most well-rounded one the NBA has ever seen. Barring three-point shooting, which can be accounted for by the era he played in, MJ was a master of nearly every aspect of the game. His defense was legendary, he could clamp up anyone. And Jordan was an offensive juggernaut, a combination of skill and athleticism, taking it to the basket with ease and pulling up to drain shots from the midrange.
Amazing US Open photo of Carlos Alcaraz goes viral
Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner in an epic match at the US Open on Wednesday, and the perfect photo was captured to accompany the feat. Alcaraz came from down two sets to one to beat Sinner and advance to his first ever major semifinal. The match lasted more than five hours. After it was over, an incredible photo was captured that made it look like the 19-year-old was breathing a US Open logo fireball.
Skip Bayless Explains Why The Lakers Gave LeBron James An Extension, Finally Praises King James: "He Is Still The Face, Not Only Of The Franchise, He’s The Face Of The League To Me."
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers couldn't live up to the expectations of fans last season. They failed to qualify for both the play-in tournament and postseason as they were outplayed by most teams in the NBA. Due to that, there were many doubting that LeBron would sign a...
Luka Doncic Sues His Mother As He Attempts To Take Control Of His Brand Again
Luka Doncic may have been living a sweet moment with Team Slovenia, dominating the 2022 EuroBasket tournament, making it clear he's one of the top 5 players in the world right now. Following a terrific 2021/22 NBA season where Luka led his Dallas Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals, he's picked up things right where he left them with his national team, playing at the highest level in the premier European competition.
UFC 279 reshuffles matchups after Khamzat Chimaev misses weight
Khamzat Chimaev weighed in 7.5 pounds over the 171-pound welterweight limit on Friday, leading the UFC to negotiate three new fights one day before UFC 279 in Las Vegas. Chimaev (11-0), the Chechnyan fighter living in Sweden, was set to face longtime fan favorite Nate Diaz (21-13) in the main event. In another bout, Kevin Holland (23-7) was supposed to fight Daniel Rodriguez (16-2).
Claudio Castagnoli names the female AEW star that would be a good fit in Blackpool Combat Club
On the latest "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Claudio Castagnoli details the story that led to his surprise debut at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. He talks about what the original plans were, Blackpool Combat Club, thoughts on the ROH World Championship, and other topics. Castagnoli talking about being a member of the...
Luka Doncic Disagrees With German Player That Said Their Undefeated EuroBasket Streak Came To An End Because 'Luka Happened': "I Don't Agree. I Think Slovenia Happened."
Luka Doncic is hoping to lead Slovenia to a successful defense of their EuroBasket title. Doncic with Goran Dragic led the underdog Slovenians to win EuroBasket in 2017, and that squad has gotten better over the years. They're now competing to retain their EuroBasket crown. The Slovenians have gotten off...
Michael Jordan Averaged More Points Per Game Than LeBron James In Playoff Games 1 To 6, But LeBron Is A Beast In Game 7s
Performing well in the regular season is obviously important. After all, it contributes to a lot of individual and team accolades. But the ultimate goal of any NBA player is to play well in the postseason. If a player cannot do that, he will never be truly considered great among...
