On third and four, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was entirely swamped by Georgia Tech defenders, including one even wrapped around his legs. Still, Uiagalelei was able to lateral the ball backward to Will Shipley at the last minute and Shipley ran for the first down. Clemson would score a touchdown on the drive, but that score could not have happened without this ACC Must See Moment!

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO