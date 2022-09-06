Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Clemson Campus Hotel Employs Clemson Students with Intellectual Disabilities and Encourages DreamsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Clemson, SC
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasPendleton, SC
Three Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com
Wes Goodwin | by Tim Bourret
Note: The following article appears in the Furman football gameday program. When Dr. Terry Don Phillips removed the “interim” tag from Dabo Swinney’s status as Clemson’s head football coach on Dec. 1, 2008, many prominent members of the national media questioned the move. Swinney had never been a coordinator at any level, an unusual move in this day and age.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Overnight Sensation: K.J. Henry
Welcome to a warm boutique experience in the heart of downtown Clemson. At The Shepherd Hotel, every room is curated for comfort, every event features a backdrop of spectacular views, and every guest is invited to experience the heartfelt hospitality of our team. While he is certainly not a stranger...
clemsonsportstalk.com
No. 18 Clemson to Travel to No. 17 West Virginia for Thursday Night Matchup
CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 18 (TDS) Clemson women’s soccer team travels to No. 17 (USC) West Virginia at the Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, W. Va. on Thursday, Sept. 8. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. and slated to stream on ESPN+
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson, Dabo Swinney Agree to New Contract
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced today that Clemson and Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new, enhanced contract. The terms of the agreement, approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Thursday, extend Swinney’s contract through the 2031 football season.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei Makes Something Out Of Nothing | ACC Must See Moment
On third and four, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was entirely swamped by Georgia Tech defenders, including one even wrapped around his legs. Still, Uiagalelei was able to lateral the ball backward to Will Shipley at the last minute and Shipley ran for the first down. Clemson would score a touchdown on the drive, but that score could not have happened without this ACC Must See Moment!
clemsonsportstalk.com
Lowell's Locks: Week Two
Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. A solid start to the season has the Locks sitting 4-2 after week one. The good? Notre Dame holding on into the fourth exactly as I predicted, covering the spread against Ohio State in a slopfest. The bad? Oregon looked like a Pee-Wee football team in Atlanta against Georgia, and LSU has somehow gotten worse since llast season with Brian Kelly at the helm. Everything else played out about how I figured.
clemsonsportstalk.com
Clemson Named No. 1 in Three Major Polls
CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson United has earned the top spot in each of the three major college soccer rankings this week. For the third consecutive week, the 4-0 Tigers were the top-ranked team by United Soccer Coaches, Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News. Clemson has started its 2022 season...
clemsonsportstalk.com
CST Radio Rewind | The "You're a Real Joy" Edition
Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. On Tuesday’s show, we hear from Dabo Swinney, Blake Miller, Will Taylor, and more this afternoon. Plus, Jon Blau (Post and Courier) stops by to talk about the Tigers as they prep for Furman.
