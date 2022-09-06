ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

clemsonsportstalk.com

Wes Goodwin | by Tim Bourret

Note: The following article appears in the Furman football gameday program. When Dr. Terry Don Phillips removed the “interim” tag from Dabo Swinney’s status as Clemson’s head football coach on Dec. 1, 2008, many prominent members of the national media questioned the move. Swinney had never been a coordinator at any level, an unusual move in this day and age.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Overnight Sensation: K.J. Henry

Welcome to a warm boutique experience in the heart of downtown Clemson. At The Shepherd Hotel, every room is curated for comfort, every event features a backdrop of spectacular views, and every guest is invited to experience the heartfelt hospitality of our team. While he is certainly not a stranger...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Clemson, Dabo Swinney Agree to New Contract

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff announced today that Clemson and Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new, enhanced contract. The terms of the agreement, approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Thursday, extend Swinney’s contract through the 2031 football season.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei Makes Something Out Of Nothing | ACC Must See Moment

On third and four, Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was entirely swamped by Georgia Tech defenders, including one even wrapped around his legs. Still, Uiagalelei was able to lateral the ball backward to Will Shipley at the last minute and Shipley ran for the first down. Clemson would score a touchdown on the drive, but that score could not have happened without this ACC Must See Moment!
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Lowell's Locks: Week Two

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising! Support a 100% Clemson-owned business. A solid start to the season has the Locks sitting 4-2 after week one. The good? Notre Dame holding on into the fourth exactly as I predicted, covering the spread against Ohio State in a slopfest. The bad? Oregon looked like a Pee-Wee football team in Atlanta against Georgia, and LSU has somehow gotten worse since llast season with Brian Kelly at the helm. Everything else played out about how I figured.
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

Clemson Named No. 1 in Three Major Polls

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson United has earned the top spot in each of the three major college soccer rankings this week. For the third consecutive week, the 4-0 Tigers were the top-ranked team by United Soccer Coaches, Top Drawer Soccer and College Soccer News. Clemson has started its 2022 season...
CLEMSON, SC
clemsonsportstalk.com

CST Radio Rewind | The "You're a Real Joy" Edition

Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. On Tuesday’s show, we hear from Dabo Swinney, Blake Miller, Will Taylor, and more this afternoon. Plus, Jon Blau (Post and Courier) stops by to talk about the Tigers as they prep for Furman.
