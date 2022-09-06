ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News

Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Texas linebacker makes bold comments about Alabama

The Texas Longhorns were able to breeze past their Week 1 matchup against Louisiana Monroe, but things will be much more difficult in Week 2 against No.1 Alabama. Despite being 20-point underdogs, one Texas player believes that they are prepared for what is coming from the Alabama offense this weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban's Comment On 'Horns Down' Is Going Viral

Nick Saban dropped another classic in Wednesday's press appearance ahead of the Tide's game vs. Texas this weekend. When asked if he addressed his team about not flashing the "Horns Down" gesture to avoid 15-yard taunting penalties. “What’s that?" a confused Saban asked. "I have not addressed it with the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports
ClutchPoints

College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Texas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022

The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college football odds series for our Alabama Texas prediction and pick. The big story of this game is that Nick Saban faces his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian. Saban lost to Kirby Smart (his former defensive coordinator at Alabama) in the national championship game this past January, but that was and is a distinct exception, not the rule, when Saban faces former assistants. Jimbo Fisher got him at Texas A&M last fall, but Saban has the clear upper hand against Fisher, Smart, and the other former assistants he has coached against. Sarkisian helped Saban win his most recent national title in 2020. Sark guided the Mac Jones-DeVonta Smith offense which averaged nearly 50 points per game. He knows what Saban wants to do on both sides of the ball. Now we get to see what he can do against his mentor and former boss.
AUSTIN, TX
ClutchPoints

Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas' Bijan Robinson an elite RB

The Alabama Crimson Tide’s front seven group is set to have quite a test in their second game of the season, as they will meet the Bijan Robinson-led Texas rush offense on Saturday. Robinson, a popular pick to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor, did not open up the campaign on a dominant note on […] The post Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Big 12 Commissioner Admits Where Conference Will Likely Expand

The Big 12 is set to lose two of its biggest members with Oklahoma and Texas heading to the SEC. So where does the conference plan to expand to next?. In a recent interview with The Athletic, SEC commissioner Brett Yormark said that the conference hopes to expand into the western United States the next time they expand. He said that ideally the conference will seek out members that compete at a high level in basketball and football.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Updates from Steve Sarkisian's Thursday pre-Alabama Zoom

As he does every Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media over Zoom for a handful of last-minute notes ahead of Saturday’s matchup between the Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide. [Get a FREE 7-day trial of Inside Texas Plus]. Updates from Steve Sarkisian. Sarksian says...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ESPN

College football Week 2: Scott Van Pelt's Winners

We are 4-2-1 as Winners starts the year out nicely. Trying to sustain the momentum from a year ago and prolong the inevitable regression. We've been doing this for years, so you know there will be weeks where the card looks like a mosaic of rubbish. This, folks, is one of those weeks. Be glad two states -- that aren't actual states -- San Jose and Kent -- didn't make the final list, because it almost happened. These eight did. Eight.
COLLEGE SPORTS
