Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
thecomeback.com
Texas linebacker makes bold comments about Alabama
The Texas Longhorns were able to breeze past their Week 1 matchup against Louisiana Monroe, but things will be much more difficult in Week 2 against No.1 Alabama. Despite being 20-point underdogs, one Texas player believes that they are prepared for what is coming from the Alabama offense this weekend.
Look: Nick Saban's Comment On 'Horns Down' Is Going Viral
Nick Saban dropped another classic in Wednesday's press appearance ahead of the Tide's game vs. Texas this weekend. When asked if he addressed his team about not flashing the "Horns Down" gesture to avoid 15-yard taunting penalties. “What’s that?" a confused Saban asked. "I have not addressed it with the...
Steve Sarkisian’s Wife Loreal Gave Him a Renewed Purpose After His Divorce
Before every Texas Longhorns home game, you can find Loreal Sarkisian dressed to the nines on the field. For the "First Lady of Texas Football," Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium isn't just her runway. It's much more than that. Cowboy hat? Check. Longhorn bag? Check. It's hard not to notice...
College Football Odds: Alabama vs. Texas prediction, odds, pick – 9/10/2022
The Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Texas Longhorns. Check out our college football odds series for our Alabama Texas prediction and pick. The big story of this game is that Nick Saban faces his former offensive coordinator at Alabama, Steve Sarkisian. Saban lost to Kirby Smart (his former defensive coordinator at Alabama) in the national championship game this past January, but that was and is a distinct exception, not the rule, when Saban faces former assistants. Jimbo Fisher got him at Texas A&M last fall, but Saban has the clear upper hand against Fisher, Smart, and the other former assistants he has coached against. Sarkisian helped Saban win his most recent national title in 2020. Sark guided the Mac Jones-DeVonta Smith offense which averaged nearly 50 points per game. He knows what Saban wants to do on both sides of the ball. Now we get to see what he can do against his mentor and former boss.
Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship
Tennessee State head coach Eddie George answers questions about relationship with Deion Sanders and contrasting styles. The post Tennessee State coach Eddie George talks about Deion Sanders relationship appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Tuscaloosa Brewery Pays Homage to Saban, Schwarzenegger and Will Anderson in New Chalk Art
Many already know the Crimson Tide's star senior linebacker Will Anderson as 'the Terminator,' but the defensive powerhouse is playing the role of another Arnold Schwarzenegger character in new art unveiled Friday. At Tuscaloosa's Druid City Brewing Company, artist Rich Marcks's tradition has long been to marry Bama football and...
Alabama vs Texas: Injury Reports, How & Who to Watch, and Series History
The Crimson Tide will travel to Austin, Texas for Week 2 for an exciting matchup against the Texas Longhorns. These two teams have not faced each other since 2010 during the BCS National Championship. Injury Report:. In Week 2 of college football, Alabama was lucky to not have any injuries...
Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB
The Alabama Crimson Tide’s front seven group is set to have quite a test in their second game of the season, as they will meet the Bijan Robinson-led Texas rush offense on Saturday. Robinson, a popular pick to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy honor, did not open up the campaign on a dominant note on […] The post Alabama star Will Anderson Jr. delivers honest take on just what makes Texas’ Bijan Robinson an elite RB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEC Round-Up: Mike Leach Offers Marriage Advice, Fisher May Have Revealed Exit Plan
A Bama back's family would rather he be in burnt orange, Vegas doesn't see Mercer win how Auburn sees it, Florida tries to not get the big head, Kirby Smart is irritated, SEC basketball decides to have a season, and much more
Big 12 Commissioner Admits Where Conference Will Likely Expand
The Big 12 is set to lose two of its biggest members with Oklahoma and Texas heading to the SEC. So where does the conference plan to expand to next?. In a recent interview with The Athletic, SEC commissioner Brett Yormark said that the conference hopes to expand into the western United States the next time they expand. He said that ideally the conference will seek out members that compete at a high level in basketball and football.
Updated Heisman Trophy odds after Week 1 produces new favorite
After an entire offseason of talking about who had the best odds to win college football’s most prestigious award, we finally got to see the country’s top talent make their first impression and case for winning the Heisman in this weekend’s week 1 action. Ohio State quarterback...
Updates from Steve Sarkisian's Thursday pre-Alabama Zoom
As he does every Thursday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke with the media over Zoom for a handful of last-minute notes ahead of Saturday’s matchup between the Longhorns and the Alabama Crimson Tide. [Get a FREE 7-day trial of Inside Texas Plus]. Updates from Steve Sarkisian. Sarksian says...
Kirby: "One of the Worst Practices of the Year" Challenges Team Ahead of Samford
The Georgia Bulldogs and head coach Kirby Smart are entering their third day of preparation for their second opponent in the FCS Samford Bulldogs on Saturday. Smart met with the media following Tuesday's practice, and needless to say, he wasn't exactly pleased with the efforts. "I ...
Alabama Baseball Adds Commitment from Class of 2025
The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment from the class of 2025 this week in Joseph Chiarodo. According to Prep Baseball Report Illinois, Chiarodo currently ranks at No. 13 in the state of Illinois. Chiarodo announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. "I am...
Kay Ivey Bets BBQ and Beer on Bama in Wager with Texas Governor
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey may be a lifelong Auburn fan, but she'll be rooting for the Crimson Tide Saturday after betting beer and barbeque in a friendly wager with Texas' governor on social media Friday. As any football fan already knows, Bama travels to Austin this weekend for a much-anticipated...
ESPN
College football Week 2: Scott Van Pelt's Winners
We are 4-2-1 as Winners starts the year out nicely. Trying to sustain the momentum from a year ago and prolong the inevitable regression. We've been doing this for years, so you know there will be weeks where the card looks like a mosaic of rubbish. This, folks, is one of those weeks. Be glad two states -- that aren't actual states -- San Jose and Kent -- didn't make the final list, because it almost happened. These eight did. Eight.
