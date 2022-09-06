Read full article on original website
When Texas gave the Alabama Crimson Tide the Wishbone offense
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Kirk McNair remembers a time when Paul W. “Bear” Bryant could have walked away from football. By the close of the 1970 season, the Alabama Crimson Tide had barely broken even, ending on a 6-5-1 record. The last few seasons had not been as kind to the team as the 60s […]
Alabama vs Texas: Injury Reports, How & Who to Watch, and Series History
The Crimson Tide will travel to Austin, Texas for Week 2 for an exciting matchup against the Texas Longhorns. These two teams have not faced each other since 2010 during the BCS National Championship. Injury Report:. In Week 2 of college football, Alabama was lucky to not have any injuries...
Texas Fans Will “Have an Impact” on Saturday
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium will be electric on Saturday, as Alabama and Texas face off in a highly anticipated match up. Texas head coach, Steve Sarkisian, appeared in a media availability session on Thursday afternoon and had a special message for Longhorn fans. “I’m fired up for our fans,...
Nick Saban jokes Tide prefers Jack’s to $16 million nutrition center: ‘You’d think you were putting them in jail’
Heat and the early hour have been topics of conversation this week leading up No. 1 Alabama heading to Austin on Saturday to face Texas in the Big Noon Kickoff. On Thursday, Alabama coach Nick Saban, during “Hey Coach,” touched on both topics. The temperature is expected to...
Nick Saban Battles Fast Food Cravings Inside Crimson Tide Program
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sep. 10 at 11 a.m. CT in Austin. A lot of attention has been given to the game-time temperatures and playing in the Texas heat. During Thursday night's Hey Coach program, Alabama head coach Nick Saban...
Cameron Latu is Expected to Make His Season Debut on Saturday
Bryce Young is expected to get one of his top pass catchers back from a year ago, when tight end Cameron Latu returns from injury on Saturday. "He should be ready to play this week," said Nick Saban during his Thursday presser. "We have a lot of confidence that he can be an impact player for us.
Matthew McConaughey’s message to Texas fans in hype video ahead of Alabama game: ‘Bring the heat’
We’ve been wondering when Matthew McConaughey would join the Texas-Alabama pregame party. The actor - and avid Longhorns fan - narrated the Texas hype video Friday, a day before the Longhorns host No. 1 Alabama in Austin. “At the University of Texas, we sign up for an opportunity to...
Texas Disses Alabama Just Like They Did to LSU
The University of Texas did this to LSU a few years ago and now Alabama is getting the same treatment. But Alabama is handling the disrespect a little differently. Back in 2019, when the Tigers traveled to Austin to play the Longhorns, all of the visiting tickets were in the upper deck sections. This even included seating for the Golden Band from Tigerland. Nosebleed seats for the visiting band.
Golf Digest
The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend
On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
gwinnettprepsports.com
Brookwood's Jade Weathersby commits to University of Alabama at Birmingham
Brookwood senior Jade Weathersby committed Friday to the University of Alabama at Birmingham women’s basketball program. Weathersby moved from Colorado to Parkview before her junior season, when she earned all-county and all-region honors after averaging 20 points, 13 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.7 steals and 2.2 blocks. The 6-foot-2 forward transferred to Brookwood after her junior year.
Saban Asked Whether He’s Addressed ‘Horns Down’ for Texas Game
Nick Saban didn’t seem too concerned with his team earning an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Saturday.
WSFA
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Meteorologist and A&M alum trolls Texas fans ahead of Alabama showdown
When top-ranked Alabama and Texas face off in Austin on Saturday, not everyone in the Lone Star State will be pulling for the Longhorns. Avery Tomasco, an Austin-based meteorologist, offered a comical warning via tweet Thursday morning to Texas fans about what to expect from the visiting Crimson Tide. “A...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama fan issues challenge to Texas fans ahead of Week 2 showdown
One Alabama fan has issued a big challenge to Texas fans ahead of the Crimson Tide’s matchup with the Longhorns on Saturday. “I dare you to go as hard as we do,” the fan said. “See you at College Gameday. Horns down.”. The fan then skydives holding...
fox7austin.com
Texas Longhorns-Alabama football ticket prices skyrocket
AUSTIN, Texas - About 20,000 Alabama fans are expected to come to Austin this weekend as the Crimson Tide prepares to take on the Texas Longhorns. But, it's not just Alabama fans, it seems like everyone is coming out for the big game. There is even going to be a Flo Rida concert after.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
easttexasradio.com
Alabama Band Not Coming To Texas Game Saturday
The Longhorns might have even more of a home-field advantage when they host No. 1 Alabama on Saturday. There will be a noticeable absence of Alabama’s “Million Dollar Band.” The Crimson Tide’s unhappy with the band’s seating arrangements -in the nosebleeds at Darrell K. Royal, and the band won’t make the trip. Neither school has confirmed the move. But it adds some drama to Saturday’s big game in Austin.
Alabama Baseball Adds Commitment from Class of 2025
The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment from the class of 2025 this week in Joseph Chiarodo. According to Prep Baseball Report Illinois, Chiarodo currently ranks at No. 13 in the state of Illinois. Chiarodo announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. "I am...
The Daily South
New Boutique Hotel Partially Owned By Coach Nick Saban Opening In Tuscaloosa
The home of the Crimson Tide is getting its first upscale boutique hotel, and it's partially owned by none other than University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban. Conveniently situated in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, The Alamite reflects the distinct culture, flair, and flavors of the city. Plus, the 112-room hotel is located just blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center.
