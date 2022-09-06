Read full article on original website
Texas, Alabama governors wager BBQ, beer on Crimson Tide-Longhorns game; Kay Ivey jabs about Tide band
The Alabama-Texas game just got real. Less than 24 hours before Nick Saban takes No. 1-ranked Crimson Tide into Austin to battle the Texas Longhorns, the governors of the two states decided to make a “friendly” wager on the game. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott bet “some of the...
Kay Ivey Bets BBQ and Beer on Bama in Wager with Texas Governor
Alabama Governor Kay Ivey may be a lifelong Auburn fan, but she'll be rooting for the Crimson Tide Saturday after betting beer and barbeque in a friendly wager with Texas' governor on social media Friday. As any football fan already knows, Bama travels to Austin this weekend for a much-anticipated...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Meteorologist and A&M alum trolls Texas fans ahead of Alabama showdown
When top-ranked Alabama and Texas face off in Austin on Saturday, not everyone in the Lone Star State will be pulling for the Longhorns. Avery Tomasco, an Austin-based meteorologist, offered a comical warning via tweet Thursday morning to Texas fans about what to expect from the visiting Crimson Tide. “A...
Nick Saban Takes Being Favored on Saturday Lightly
The Alabama football team goes on the road for the first time this season as the Tide face off against the Texas Longhorns in Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Alabama head coach Nick Saban previewed this matchup on the Hey Coach show on the Crimson Tide Sports Network...
Nick Saban Battles Fast Food Cravings Inside Crimson Tide Program
The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to take on the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, Sep. 10 at 11 a.m. CT in Austin. A lot of attention has been given to the game-time temperatures and playing in the Texas heat. During Thursday night's Hey Coach program, Alabama head coach Nick Saban...
Cameron Latu is Expected to Make His Season Debut on Saturday
Bryce Young is expected to get one of his top pass catchers back from a year ago, when tight end Cameron Latu returns from injury on Saturday. "He should be ready to play this week," said Nick Saban during his Thursday presser. "We have a lot of confidence that he can be an impact player for us.
Alabama Baseball Adds Commitment from Class of 2025
The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment from the class of 2025 this week in Joseph Chiarodo. According to Prep Baseball Report Illinois, Chiarodo currently ranks at No. 13 in the state of Illinois. Chiarodo announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. "I am...
Auburn WR J.J. Evans to enter transfer portal
J.J. Evans, sophomore receiver for Auburn University, announced Wednesday he plans to enter the transfer portal via Twitter.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best cinnamon rolls in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
wbrc.com
Birmingham woman, mother said they had game day challenges at Bryant-Denny Stadium
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama changed some game-day procedures for 2022, with the goal of making the stadium more handicap accessible. But a woman from Birmingham says more needs to be done. Julie Garrett-Sloan says they knew about the changes ahead of time, but didn’t realize what...
Founder of Several Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Dies Friday
Houston Pearce, the founder of several Tuscaloosa-area radio stations, died Friday morning, according to information from the Alabama Broadcasters Association. "Another Alabama radio icon has passed," ABA President Sharon Tinsley said in a statement. "Houston Pearce was larger than life. He was a dear friend. Houston always had a joke and a smile. This morning, as I spoke with some of the people closest to him through his career, I've heard a few great stories that made me laugh. I know that's how we'll remember Houston."
Bryce Young Describes “Smooth” Moment with Saban
Many Alabama fans probably saw the moment on Saturday where Bryce Young went from celebration mode with his teammate to business mode with Coach Saban on Saturday. In an interview with Joel Klatt, Young revealed the background behind this moment that went viral on social media. Klatt complimented Young on...
West Tuscaloosa Church Delivers More than 1,000 Cases of Water to Jackson
Beulah Baptist Church in West Tuscaloosa rallied community members this week to participate in a water collection drive to assist the citizens of Jackson, Mississippi who are currently experiencing a water crisis. The City of Jackson's municipal website said the city remains on a boil notice, which was issued on...
Georgia vs. Samford: Chris Hatcher previews Stetson Bennett, Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp
Samford football coach Chris Hatcher once hired Kirby Smart and Will Muschamp on his staff at Valdosta State, and he knows both of his former colleagues have no plans to take it easy on him during Saturday's game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant win over Oregon in Week 1 while Samford outlasted Kennesaw State, 27-17.
Nick Saban, Wife Terry Announce Major Business News
Nick Saban isn't just an all-time great college football coach, but also a luxury hotel designer it seems. The Alamite, a high-end hotel backed by Saban and his wife, Terry, is set to open its doors next week in downtown Tuscaloosa. “Terry and I are excited to be a part...
County High’s Quarterback Plays With A Winner’s Heart
If you saw Tuscaloosa County Wildcats senior quarterback Sawyer Deerman, you would never know he almost never played a down of football. The electric playmaker was born with hole in his heart. At two-years-old, his parents, Terry and Jennifer Deerman had to make one of toughest decisions a parents would ever have to make. They allowed doctors to perform open heart surgery on their baby boy.
TMZ.com
Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!
Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin' the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on "The Bachelorette" were vying for her attention and southern hospitality. She...
Blake Shelton books Alabama show: How to get tickets
Country music superstar and beloved coach from “The Voice” Blake Shelton will hit the road in 2023, making one stop in Alabama, Warner Music Nashville announced Wednesday. Shelton’s “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour” booked a gig at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena at the BJCC for Saturday, Feb. 25. 2023. The show will begin at 7 p.m. The presale will begin Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. central. You can purchase via Ticketmaster.
Werner’s to be bought by Gardendale’s Ace of the South
CULLMAN, Ala. – For many years customers have seen the familiar faces of Rob, Mary Ellen and Ola Werner as they walk in the door of Werner’s Trading Company in Cullman. The Werners have taken the store from its roots as a hardware store to what customers know today. Britt and Laura Wood, owners of Ace of the South in Gardendale, will purchase Werner’s and take over sometime this fall. At first, you will notice little change. The Woods have plans to refresh the building inside and out. They plan to keep a lot of the brands Werner’s currently sells but...
Thousands Of Human Remains Discovered At University Of Alabama Sites
*Sources: Native News Online and the Federal Register. In a jaw dropping report, published by the National Park Service, more than 10,000 human remains were excavated from sites owned by the University Of Alabama. It was reported in a "Notice of Inventory Completion" published in the Federal Register, last week.
