Denton County, TX

Wetteland’s defense feels confident as state moves forward with prosecution

By Brooke Colombo Staff Writer bcolombo@dentonrc.com
 3 days ago
Buy Now John Wetteland walks out of the Denton County Courts Building on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Denton, Texas. Al Key/DRC

The state intends to move forward with prosecuting former Texas Rangers player John Wetteland, the Denton County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday. Wetteland’s defense attorney said he is confident the next jury would find Wetteland not guilty.

“We are moving forward,” First Assistant District Attorney Jamie Beck said. “And if that results in some sort of plea negotiation, great. If not, retrial. But we are not dismissing.”

