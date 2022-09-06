They don’t crowd the beaches or attend social functions, but dolphins are an active part of the Longboat Key community nonetheless. “We and the dolphins breathe the same air, swim in the same water, catch and eat the same fish, and live in a complex community that includes multiple generations of relatives and long-term friends and associates,” scientist Randall Wells said. “What we do to the local ecosystem affects us all.”

LONGBOAT KEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO