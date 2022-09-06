Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
SRQ to challenge city's approval of apartments at former kennel club
For the time being, planning for a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will move forward. Whether or not it’s actually built may come down to how a court defines the word “must.”. At Tuesday’s Sarasota City Commission meeting, commissioners green-lit the plans from Raleigh,...
Longboat Observer
Florida Housing Coalition seminar provides key workforce housing tips
District 5 Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said citizens are likely to see the Manatee County Commission begin to take measures to provide more affordable workforce housing after the November elections. "We have had several work sessions already on affordable (workforce) housing, but we're probably not going to do anything until the...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota nears approval of seal with narrowed-down selections
“So we’re back to talk about the mullet and Michelangelo.”. That’s how Anand Pallegar, founder of Sarasota registered benefit corporation Dream Large, opened the discussion with Sarasota city commissioners about the redesign progress of the city of Sarasota’s official seal and logo. “Mullet” refers to the seal,...
Longboat Observer
Manatee County Commissioners set plans for additional decrease in millage
Manatee County commissioners established plans Wednesday for a further reduction in the tentative millage rate for Fiscal Year 2022-2023. Commissioners added a decrease of .10 mill to the previous decrease of .20, setting plans to lower the rate by a total of .30 mills. This change would bring the county-wide operating millage to 6.2326.
Longboat Observer
SRQ Airport Authority confirms lawsuit approved to stop apartments at dog track site
The approval of an apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will result in a legal battle between the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and the city of Sarasota. Following Tuesday’s approval by the City Commission of Aventon Sarasota, a 372-unit apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, legal action against the city will be pursued by the authority.
Longboat Observer
Suspiciously packaged poster prompted City Hall alert
A poster sent to a staffer in a suspicious-looking package, with an even more suspicious return address, prompted the evacuation of City Hall on Tuesday, according to a police report of the incident that interrupted a Sarasota City Commission meeting. Police heard from Parking Manager Mark Lyons around 2 p.m....
Longboat Observer
15,000 spotted sea trout released into Sarasota Bay
Transporting 15,000 spotted sea trout got slippery for the Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. The first attempt was shut down over fears the truck’s circulating pump was broken and the fish would arrive dead. Bad weather delayed the second attempt. But on Sept. 8, despite heavy rains, a truckload of trout were shot out of a hose into Sarasota Bay on City Island.
fox13news.com
Nearly 200 acres of Old Miakka land to be preserved as developments push East in Sarasota County
SARASOTA, Fla. - Cow pastures and the rural way of life are slowly disappearing in Sarasota County as developments continue to push East. Now, nearly 200 acres of land will remain untouched and forever preserved in Old Miakka. The land makes up the Crowley Museum and Nature Center. "The minute...
DeSantis becoming Republican power broker
DeSantis campaigned for senate and gubernatorial candidates in New Mexico, Arizona, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key property tops sales at $7.2 million
A home in Point Crisp tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Larry Enterline, of Buford, Georgia, sold his home at 1321 Point Crisp Road to Michael Martin Kaiser and John Spencer Roberts, of Sarasota, for $7.2 million. Built in 2001, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,572 square feet of living area. It sold for $3,675,000 in 2013.
Longboat Observer
New tax collector’s office planned for Lakewood Ranch
Plans for a new Manatee County Tax Collector office in Lakewood Ranch have moved to the permitting stage. Manatee County Tax Collector Ken Burton said the larger, more modern office at 10705 Technology Terrace, is targeted for an opening early in 2024. It will coincide with the closing of the current office at 6007 11th St. E.
Longboat Observer
Siesta Key home auction set for Sept. 24
A furnished bayfront home on Siesta Key is set for public auction this month with plans to sell to the highest bidder with no reserve. But don't plan on participating without a hefty cashier's check in your briefcase. The auction for the property at 8347 Midnight Pass Road, on the...
Bay News 9
Irma 5 Years Later: Manatee County pier thriving after damage from storm
ANNA MARIA, Fla. — Working at the City Pier Grill and Bait Shop at the end of Anna Maria’s City Pier, Mary Ellen Murray might have one of the best office locations around. “I get a great view every day,” she said. What You Need To Know.
Longboat Observer
Dolphin study changes focus from patterns to conservation
They don’t crowd the beaches or attend social functions, but dolphins are an active part of the Longboat Key community nonetheless. “We and the dolphins breathe the same air, swim in the same water, catch and eat the same fish, and live in a complex community that includes multiple generations of relatives and long-term friends and associates,” scientist Randall Wells said. “What we do to the local ecosystem affects us all.”
Mysuncoast.com
Body found in water at Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A body has been found floating in the water at Bayfront Park, Sarasota Police say. Police say the body of a man was found in the water near Marina Plaza just after 6:15 p.m. Thursday. Authorities do not believe foul play is involved, but the investigation remains active and ongoing, the police department said Friday morning.
Longboat Observer
Constant attacks on Manatee commissioner backfired during election
Now that you have had a couple of weeks to digest the primaries, you might have concluded the end-all isn't always about money. For I am sure you heard how big money buys politicians in these parts, and that pretty much is that. Turns out the 2022 elections in Manatee...
Tips sought after body found in water near Sarasota’s Bayfront Park
Authorities have recovered a body that was seen floating in the water off Sarasota's Bayfront Park Thursday evening
Longboat Observer
Ringling Estates property sells for $4.75 million
A home in John Ringling Estates tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Kaminski Properties Florida LLC sold the home at 423 Polk Drive to Sarasota Lido Key LLC for $4.75 million. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,890 square feet of living area.
floridaweekly.com
The Happy Thrifter tours turn shopping into a popular attraction
A Florida company has put “thrift shopping tourism” on the map with its destination resale adventures via bus tour or car road trip. In a state known primarily as a vacation destination, that’s no small feat. The Happy Thrifter is a 6-year-old business that publishes an annual...
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota health care provider names new CEO
Following a five month search, CenterPlace Health announced a new CEO. Kari Ellingstad was selected by the board of directors to fill the position, which she did officially on Sept. 2. Lisa Gonzalez-Abello, chief medical officer, and James Reid, CFO, had both stepped in as interim CEO during the transition. The primary care health services provider is a Federally Qualified Health Center in Sarasota County. Melissa Parker, the former CEO at CenterPlace Health, stepped down in April 2022.
