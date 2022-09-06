Read full article on original website
Four arrested, fentanyl seized: Vehicle searched on 1A
ELLSWORTH – Maine Drug Enforcement Agency’s North Central Task Force agents seized over $250,000 worth of fentanyl and arrested four people during a traffic stop on Route 1A and a search warrant executed on a Cambridge residence in Somerset County, according to MDEA Commander Peter Arno. The arrests...
St. Albans man sentenced for drug trafficking
BANGOR — A Saint Albans man was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor Thursday for possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine. According to U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee, 40-year-old Jason Lee Lary was sentenced to two years in prison and five years...
Police: Four arrested in Cambridge fentanyl investigation
CAMBRIDGE, Maine — Four people were arrested on Thursday in connection with a Cambridge fentanyl investigation. The Maine Drug Enforcement’s North Central Task Force reported a significant amount of suspected fentanyl was seized after a month-long investigation, according to a news release issued by Maine Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.
Maine 12-year-old charged with terrorizing after wall threat
BANGOR, Maine (AP) Police in Maine charged a middle schooler with terrorizing after they found a threat of violence on the wall of a school in Bangor. The message appeared on the wall of Bangor Regional Program, a school in the district, the Bangor Daily News reported. Police charged a 12-year-old on Wednesday as a result of the vandalism.
Missing Maine Family Reportedly Left To Start New Life
About two months after a Maine family failed to return after a camping trip, we finally have some answers... According to WMTW, earlier this summer, Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia disappeared. They told friends and relatives that they were going on a camping trip in Franklin County, Maine, but they never returned.
REPORTS: Man Found Shot in The Face in Gardiner, Maine, Rushed to Maine Med
According to a Facebook Post from the Gardiner Maine Police Department, a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound to the face on Wednesday. Gardiner Police are reporting that on Wednesday morning at about 11:40 am, police officers responded to the area of Cherry and Water Streets for reports of a man that was apparently bleeding from the face.
Man shot in Gardiner, police say
GARDINER, Maine — One man was injured after an incident in Gardiner on Wednesday morning, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a man "bleeding from his facial area" around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday morning in the area of Water Street and Cherry Street, according to a news release from Gardiner Police Department.
4 arrested in Somerset County drug bust
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - Four people are facing charges after authorities say a significant amount of fentanyl was found in Somerset County. Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsboro; 31-year-old Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge; Dalvin Jose Peguero, 22, and Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, 25, of Massachusetts are all charged with aggravated trafficking of fentanyl.
Bangor student, 12, charged with terrorizing after threat found in school
BANGOR, Maine — A 12-year-old Bangor student has been charged with terrorizing after police say a threat was found at the Bangor Regional Program, Bangor police said in a release Wednesday. The Bangor Regional Program is a therapeutic day school within the Bangor School Department. The program "provides a...
Man sentenced to life for killing Aroostook County couple back in court
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An Aroostook County man serving life in prison for murder was back in court Wednesday in Bangor. He’s claiming he had ineffective counsel at his trial. 41-year-old Matthew Davis of Houlton was found guilty in 2017 of shooting and killing 49-year-old Heidi Pratt and 51-year-old...
Police investigating shootings in two Maine cities
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police are investigating after a man was shot in Deering Oaks Park Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. Responding officers provided emergency care until paramedics arrived to transport the man to Maine Medical Center. Police said Wednesday night the man's condition was unknown. Meanwhile, several subjects were...
Four arrested after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl seized in multi-county drug bust
Four people were arrested in Ellsworth last Thursday after nearly 4 pounds of fentanyl was recovered in a drug bust spanning Hancock and Somerset counties. Mark Jordan, 31, of Milbridge and Peggy Lou Strout, 66, of Gouldsborough, along with 22-year old Dalvin Jose Peguero and 25-year-old Yonaury Arias-De Jesus, both of the Dominican Republic and Lawrence, Massachusetts have been accused of distributing schedule W drugs throughout the state, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Unity woman dies in Albion crash
ALBION, Maine — Kennebec County deputies responded to a report of a car crash involving a 2012 Toyota Corolla in the area of 505 Unity Road in Albion around 10:42 a.m. Monday. According to a news release issued by Lt. J. Chris Read of the Kennebec County Sheriff's Office...
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
12-year-old student charged after leaving threatening message on school wall
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A student has been charged with terrorizing after authorities say they left a threatening message on a wall at the Bangor Regional Program. According to the Bangor School Department and Bangor Police Department, that threatening message found Tuesday indicated an act of violence would happen Wednesday.
Wait … Could Bangor Soon Be Home to FOUR Starbucks Locations?
It's been a pretty big few months for Starbucks in the Bangor area. Earlier this summer, the location at Bangor Mall Blvd. closed for a couple of months to undergo a major renovation, reopening in August. Then news broke this week that the City of Bangor Planning Board had approved...
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy Veteran
Brian Snow sadly passed away on July 21, 2022, at the age of 75 in Maine. Mr. Snow has no family to claim him, and the local funeral home that was contacted to lay him to rest would like to make sure that he is properly honored. Brian will be laid to rest with a military funeral with honors on Thursday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at the Maine Veteran's Cemetery located at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, Maine. The public is invited to attend the service, pay their respects to one of our veterans, and thank him for his service.
At least 26 long-term care facilities have COVID outbreaks in Maine
COVID-19 continues to be a top concern for Maine’s nursing homes and assisted living centers. The state CDC reports twenty-six long-term care facilities now have open outbreaks of the disease, which it classifies as five or more cases detected over two weeks. A spokesman for the Maine CDC, Robert...
Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine
Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
