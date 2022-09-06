Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
Brainerd Man Suffers Head Injury After Motorcycle Crash
A Brainerd man was sent to the hospital after suffered a head injury in a motorcycle crash. According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on September 8th, Matthew Bordwell of Brainerd was driving his motorcycle eastbound on State Highway 210 without a helmet. Bordwell lost control of the motorcycle, slid on the pavement, and crashed near the intersection of Highway 210 and Ash Avenue in Oak Lake Township. Bordwell sustained a head injury after being thrown from the vehicle.
Body of missing Zimmerman man recovered in northern MN
ITASCA COUNTY, Minn. — The body of a Zimmerman man was found Tuesday after he was was reported missing on Sept. 5. The Itasca County Sheriff's Office says the body of 72-year-old James Napoli was found in a wooded area around 11 a.m., not far from where his vehicle was located off rural Turtle Creek Road.
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 5, 2022. Aug. 29th: Cody Levi Hunt, 27 of Stacey was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Dylan John Lambertson, 38 of Sauk center was arrested in monticello - charges of convicted felon in possession of ammo/firearm, 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree burglary; Scott Gordon Porter, 58 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
voiceofalexandria.com
Victim identified in drowning near Brainerd
(Brainerd, MN)--The man who drowned on Labor Day at the NorthStar Camp in Brainerd is identified as 30-year-old Alan Garcia of Hutchinson. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says Garcia was a staff member with a group of students on a weekend retreat. Deputies say Garcia went underwater and was pulled to shore by a student. First responders tried to save him, but Garcia later died in a Brainerd hospital.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Carlton County crash
CARLTON COUNTY, MN -- A central Minnesota man was seriously hurt when he was hit by a vehicle in Carlton County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 near Cromwell. They report Cody Troy, 29, of Big Lake was struck by...
Vulnerable man missing from State Fair found safe
ST PAUL, Minn. — A missing man who authorities described as "vulnerable" has been reunited with his guardian and family, a full week after he disappeared from the Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says 60-year-old Brian Nienstadt of Mankato was found safe and returned...
Lost Minnesota Dog’s Epic 100 Mile Journey Has A Happy Ending
The wild journey of a lost Farmington, Minnesota dog named Batman had a happy ending when he was reunited with his owner earlier this week. Batman traveled 'well over 100 miles' before finally being tracked down. Batman wandered away from his home back on August 20th and wasn't found until...
Authorities ID school staff member who died on weekend retreat with students
Authorities have identified the school staff member who died over the weekend at a student retreat in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Alan Garcia was with a group of students at the North Star Camp when he went underwater at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. A student...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Minnesota News
Woman hospitalized after crashing into BioLife Mankato building
A woman was hospitalized after driving through the Biolife Plasma Services building in eastern Mankato. Heidi Larsen, 42, was transported to a hospital following the crash, which occurred at 8:56 p.m Thursday, according to Mankato Public Safety. Police don’t yet have an estimate of the damages done to the building...
kduz.com
Authorities Release the Name of Hutchinson Man That Drowned
Authorities have released the name of the Hutchinson man that died Monday after he was pulled from the water at a youth camp in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 30-year-old Alan Garcia. Garcia was a staff member at Maplewood Academy, and was on...
13-year-old girl dies in Minnesota boating accident
A teenager died in a boating accident in northern Minnesota over the Labor Day weekend. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said a 13-year-old girl from Motley was thrown from a boat on Ten Mile Lake — in Hackensack, Minnesota — and later pronounced dead. According to the sheriff's...
School staff member dies after going under water at Brainerd camp
An employee of a school in southern Minnesota has died after a drowning incident in Brainerd. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says the staff member, a 30-year-old man from Hutchinson, Minnesota, was with a group of students at a weekend retreat at Northstar Camp when he went under water at around 1:30 p.m. Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen dies in Cass Co. boat mishap
HACKENSACK, Minn. — A boating mishap on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County Sunday ended with the death of a 13-year-old. Sheriff's officials say deputies and first responders were dispatched around 10 p.m. after reports of a boat accident with injuries. Initial findings were that a 50-year-old North Dakota man was piloting his boat on Ten Mile Lake when he apparently struck something on or near the shoreline, launching a 13-year-old female passenger forward in the boat.
knsiradio.com
Two Charged In Clearwater Kayaker Theft
(KNSI) – Two people have been charged with several felonies after stealing from a kayaker in late August. Manny Forge was attempting to ride the full length of the Mississippi River, from the headwaters of Lake Itasca to New Orleans, Louisiana, and the Gulf of Mexico. When he stopped...
fox9.com
13-year-old killed in boating crash on northern Minnesota lake
(FOX 9) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in a boating crash on Ten Mile Lake in Cass County, Minnesota, on Sunday, authorities said on Tuesday. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said it responded to the lake, located in rural Hackensack, at 10 p.m. Sunday for a boat crash with injuries.
kymnradio.net
Fatal accident in Greenvale Township; New film of first re-enactment unearthed; Council approves 5th & Water developer
One person is reportedly dead from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash in Greenvale Township that occurred. at approximately 2:35pm yesterday. The Dakota County Sheriff’s Department reported on social media that the crash involved a Fed Ex semi-truck and an SUV. Footage of the scene taken by the Twin Cities FOX affiliate’s helicopter showed a FedEx truck partially in a ditch and a badly damaged SUV on Foliage Avenue near 307th street. The two vehicles had obviously collided.
boreal.org
Kayaker Thieves Booked On Felony Charges
Photo: (Mugshots of Veches, Ciera Brenay and Longfield, Justin Anthony via Wright County Sheriff's Office), KSTP. Two suspects have been booked in connection to the robbery of a kayaker traveling the full length of the Mississippi River. Manny Forge was paddling the Mississippi from Lake Itasca down to the...
lptv.org
Woman Dies in ATV Crash Near Outing, MN
A woman was pronounced dead due to an ATV crash near Outing, MN. According to Cass County Sheriff Department, on Monday, September 5th, at 3:11 p.m. the officials received reports of an off-road vehicle crash on the Emily-Outing “B” Trail in Beulah Township, rural Outing. The scene was...
voiceofalexandria.com
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
One Person Hurt in Four Vehicle Crash in Todd County
HEWITT -- One person was hurt in a four-vehicle chain-reaction crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 1:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon on Highway 71 near Hewitt in Todd County. Two vans and a semi were all parked northbound on Highway 71 when another semi going north...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0