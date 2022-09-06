Read full article on original website
Museum of the Bible Returned a 1,000-Year-Old Looted Gospel to a Greek Monastery
The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. returned a more than 1,000-year-old handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday. It was transferred to an Eastern Orthodox Church during a private ceremony in New York. The manuscript, which had been looted from a Greek Monastery in World War I and was acquired by the museum at a Christie’s auction in 2011, is expected to be repatriated next month to the Kosinitza Monastery in northern Greece. There, for hundreds of years, it had been used in religious services, along with more than 400 volumes, before being taken by Bulgarian forces...
Centuries-Old Roman Mosaic Repatriated to Italy
A 2,000-year-old Italian mosaic depicting Medusa has been returned to the Italian government by U.S. authorities. The artifact, which had been held in a storage facility in Los Angeles since the 1980s, was recovered by the the FBI, which first announced the repatriation on Wednesday. The bureau’s unit overseeing crimes related to artworks began working on the case in late 2020 after receiving a tip from an attorney with knowledge of the mosaic’s owner, who was a client. Authorities have not disclosed the identities of either individuals. According to officials involved the case, the mosaic appeared in “cultural property records” in 1909. Then, in...
Manhattan DA's Office returning dozens of artifacts to Italy
NEW YORK -- Officials are making things right in the art world. Dozens of artifacts stolen overseas are going back home.CBS2's Jessica Moore has more on what was taken and how the pieces are being returned.The Manhattan District Attorney's Office is the last place you'd expect to see 58 historical artifacts, but they aren't just any artifacts. They were all stolen from Italy and trafficked into the U.S."We are so honored to repatriate these items back to their home country of Italy," said Lisa Del Piso of the DA's Chief Trial Office.Twenty one of the pieces were seized from the...
Investigators Seize 27 Greek and Egyptian Antiquities From the Met
A terra-cotta drinking cup from 490 B.C.E., a marble head of the Greek goddess Athena and painted linen fragments are among the 27 antiquities that will travel back to Italy and Egypt after investigators seized them from New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, asserting that the objects were looted. Collected from the museum under three separate search warrants over the last six months, the artifacts will be returned to their countries of origin—21 to Italy; six to Egypt—in upcoming repatriation ceremonies.
The Netherlands Returns 343 Pre-Hispanic Artifacts to Panama
The Netherlands has returned a trove of pre-Hispanic artifacts to Panama, aiding the country as it works toward its goal of reclaiming looted cultural heritage from international collections. Some 343 ceramic objects were returned on August 29 in what Panama’s Foreign Minister, Erika Mouynes, has called the “largest repatriation of archaeological pieces in the history of Central America.” The Foreign Ministry also reported that another repatriation of heritage objects is set to be received from Italy. According to the ministry, this past March, Panama’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Elizabeth Ward, discovered the ceramic artifacts in the collection of the Leiden University, which supported their return. They will join the collection of...
Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’
The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
Archaeologist That Unearthed Tutankhamun's Tomb Stole Artifacts From It, Newly Revealed Letter Suggests
In 1922, Howard Carter and his team of archaeologists were the first to enter the most famous Egyptian tomb ever uncovered – Tutankhamun's tomb. Much like many tombs of the era, the tomb was sprawling, with thousands of treasures including gilded beds, miniature golden statues, and intricate amulets meant to guard the dead within their final resting place.
Priceless Missing Chinese Porcelain From Rothschild Collection Goes To Auction
Seventeenth-century Chinese porcelain from banker Anthony de Rothschild’s world-famous collection has been rediscovered in his daughter’s home. The pieces had been gifted to her in 1948 when plutocrat Anthony Rothschild donated the family home Ascott House in England’s Buckinghamshire region to the National Trust. The collection was...
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
Trove of ancient gold rings buried with 'extremely rich' woman who lived 6,500 years ago discovered in Romania
An excavation in Romania discovered a woman's Copper Age grave, which included 169 gold rings, 800 bone beads, and an ornate copper bracelet.
Should the British Be Forced to Return the Ancient 2,200-year-old Rosetta Stone? Egyptian Archaeologist Reveals Request
Recently, Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass has publicly requested that the Rosetta Stone, housed at the British Museum, be returned to Egypt. He announced that "a group of Egyptian intellectuals" plan to forward a signed petition to the European museums at the start of October. [i]
The Lost City of Caral: Peru's Ancient Wonder
For centuries, experts have been searching for the Lost City of Caral — an enigmatic ancient city that was lost to time. But now, after extensive excavations, researchers believe they’ve finally found it. What could this lost city possibly have been used for? And why has it remained buried for so long? Read on to find out all about the Lost City of Caral and its mysterious history.
Rare Frescos Recovered from 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple in Italy
Archaeologists recovered parts of the frescoed walls and ceiling from the 2,000-year-old Cupra temple in Cupra Marittima, Italy, last week. Intact interior frescos of this kind are extremely rare. The frescos are painted in blue, yellow, red, black, and green hues, and decorated with such motifs as flowery garlands, candelabra, and tiny palms. They were discovered during excavations that began in July under the direction of the University of Naples L’Orientale and the local town council. Built at the start of the 1st century CE, the temple was dedicated to the Etruscan-turned-Roman goddess Cupra. It served as the spiritual hub of Cupra...
Museum of the Bible returns looted ancient manuscript
The Museum of the Bible, whose founders are also the owners of Hobby Lobby, has faced controversy in recent years for acquiring thousands of looted artifacts and has paid millions of dollars in settlements. Now, the museum, in Washington, D.C., is returning an ancient Gospel manuscript that was looted from a Greek monastery.
A folding chair that existed 3,300 years ago belonged to the ancient Egyptian King Tut
Reconstruction of an ancient folding chairAttribution: Archäologisches Museum Hamburg; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Germany. The Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun (reigned 1333 - 23 BCE) was said to be disabled, malarial, and inbred. He took over the throne as a young boy and ended up marrying his half-sister. Tutankhamun died when he was only 19.
Book of the Dead: The ancient Egyptian guide to the afterlife
The "Book of the Dead" is a modern-day name given to a series of ancient Egyptian texts that the Egyptians believed would help the dead navigate the underworld, as well as serving other purposes. Copies of these texts were sometimes buried with the dead. The "'Book of the Dead' denotes...
Extraordinary Trove of Ancient Gold Rings Discovered in Romanian Grave
Archaeologists in Romania have discovered an extraordinary cache of ancient gold rings that a 6,500-year-old woman wore in her hair. The trove in a Copper Age grave includes 169 gold rings, 800 bone beads, and an ornate spiraled copper bracelet discovered by a team from the Ţării Crişurilor museum in Oradea, Romania.
Who were the Huns, the nomadic horse warriors who invaded ancient Europe?
The Huns were nomadic warriors, likely from Central Asia, who are best known for invading and terrorizing Europe in the fourth and fifth centuries A.D. and hastening the downfall of the Western Roman Empire. They were expert horsemen known for their ferocity in battle and their ruthlessness toward conquered peoples.
This 19th-Century Lakeside Castle in Italy Just Hit the Market for $3 Million
What’s better than a lakefront castle? An Italian lakefront castle, of course. Dubbed Villa Castello Pellegrini, this striking 19th-century estate in Stresa is said to have once belonged to late designer and stylist, Gianfranco Ferré. The former artistic director for Christian Dior passed away in 2007 before completing renovations on the neoclassical manse, and its subsequent owners also faltered in restoring the castle to its former glory. Today, the 129,000-square-foot property is back on the market for $2.9 million and awaits a buyer willing to give rehabbing the lot another try. And while the bones certainly require some TLC, its site...
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroad
Image of a catacombCredit: User GerardM on nl.wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Catacombs of Washington D.C. is located under the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land. D.C.'s Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America was constructed in 1899. Its purpose was to provide American visitors a chance to experience the Holy Land on American soil.
