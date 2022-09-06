Read full article on original website
MSJC Foundation accepting Fairview Fire donations to assist students, employees
The Mt. San Jacinto College Foundation, in response to the Fairview Fire in Hemet, is accepting donations to help MSJC students and employees who have emergency needs related to the fire. Donations can be dropped off on Friday, Sept. 9, at the following times and locations:. • 10 to 11:30...
Potential flooding advisories
The Beaumont-Cherry Valley Water District advises residents to prepare for possible mud and debris flow in the event of weekend rain, and encourage community members to visit the Riverside County Emergency Management Department (RivCo EMD) email page for Flood preparation, and to pay attention to the Community Evacuation Map link for potential Active Apple and El Dorado Burn Scar Area evacuation information.
Parade cancelled, rodeo will go on
Banning Stagecoach Days Committee has made the decision to cancel this year's parade for tomorrow morning, citing anticipated inclement weather. The rodeo portion of Stagecoach Days, and the festival itself, will continue regardless of the weather. "It breaks my heart" to inform those who had signed up to participate in...
Stagecoach Days returns this weekend
This weekend Banning will once again celebrate country life and the city’s rural heritage with the Stagecoach Days rodeo, to be held Sept. 9-11 at A.C. Dysart Equestrian Park, 2101 W. Victory Ave., Banning. Thanks to numerous upgrades made by the Stagecoach Days Association and its partners, this year’s...
Rick Minjares is appointed to Banning’s city council
Banning’s city council’s newest appointee brings to the governing body added expertise in public works and development. Of three candidates interviewed during a special city council meeting Tuesday morning, Sept. 6, the city appointed Juan “Rick” Minjares to represent District 2, replacing outgoing Mayor Kyle Pingree, who has resigned from the council as he is in the process of moving to Arizona for his job.
