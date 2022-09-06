ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 19

School threat moves some Adams County students to remote learning Friday

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County is closed to students Friday due to a school threat, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. “The safety of our students is our highest priority. An inappropriate and threatening communication was received by a student and directed at a school,” Superintendent Richard Sees tells FOX19 NOW in a statement.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Lebanon moving forward on bike path to finish a loop around city

The project isn’t scheduled for construction until 2025, but Lebanon City Council is expected to approve a professional services agreement Tuesday with Choice One Engineering to design construction plans and specifications for the Bowman Multi-Use Trail. Jason Millard, city development director, said the “project involves the construction of a...
LEBANON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Weekend full of events on tap

PREBLE COUNTY — There’s no shortage of activities to take part in this weekend, as festival season continues with Applefest in New Paris, the Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls at the Preble County Historical Society, Community Fest and Camping in the Park in Lewisburg, and a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Preble County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates in Eaton.
NEW PARIS, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Miami University dining halls get two health violations

Of the five Miami University dining areas inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, two were cited with critical health violations. The dining areas where no critical violations were observed were Garden Commons, 95 N. Patterson Dr.; Café Lux in Armstrong Student Center, 550 Spring St.; and Red Zone in Armstrong Student Center, 550 Spring St.
OXFORD, OH
wnewsj.com

It’s Corn Festival weekend in Clinton County

This weekend’s Clinton County Corn Festival got underway Friday at the fairgrounds with Wilmington High School band music and speeches paying tribute to the Antique Power Club’s 50th anniversary. The festival’s downtown parade starts 10 a.m. Saturday. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com .
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River. The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits. Kentucky Transportation...
NEWPORT, KY
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Renaissance Festival comes to life in Warren County

HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Renaissance Festival continues on Saturday as part of a nine-weekend run in Warren County. Returning for a 33rd season, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The festival is marking its second year back after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
HARVEYSBURG, OH
miamistudent.net

Students protest Miami’s response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade

Content Warning: This story deals with themes of sexual and interpersonal violence. Miami University students gathered outside Armstrong Student Center on Monday night to protest the university’s lack of response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade and advocate for more reproductive resources on campus. The event, organized by...
OXFORD, OH
linknky.com

Graeter’s is coming to Union; Braxton and Dewey’s may follow, city says

Union is getting a Graeter’s Ice Cream store, and city leadership shared that Dewey’s Pizza and Braxton Brewing may be opening locations next door. Representatives from Graeter’s were present at the Union City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. There, Justin Jones, project manager of Cincinnati-based firm KZF Design, showed renderings and photos from other stores in operation to illustrate the plans for the future Union location.
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Daniel Carter Beard Bridge closes for week-long inspection

NEWPORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a bridge closure beginning this weekend in Newport. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials will restrict traffic on the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for an inspection beginning Sunday, Sept. 11.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
dayton.com

Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash

BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
BATAVIA, OH

