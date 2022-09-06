Read full article on original website
Fox 19
School threat moves some Adams County students to remote learning Friday
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County is closed to students Friday due to a school threat, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. “The safety of our students is our highest priority. An inappropriate and threatening communication was received by a student and directed at a school,” Superintendent Richard Sees tells FOX19 NOW in a statement.
Police: West Union Jr/Sr High School closed due to school shooting threat
West Union Jr/Sr High School students will have remote learning Friday due to a school shooting threat, investigators said.
dayton.com
Lebanon moving forward on bike path to finish a loop around city
The project isn’t scheduled for construction until 2025, but Lebanon City Council is expected to approve a professional services agreement Tuesday with Choice One Engineering to design construction plans and specifications for the Bowman Multi-Use Trail. Jason Millard, city development director, said the “project involves the construction of a...
Eaton Register Herald
Weekend full of events on tap
PREBLE COUNTY — There’s no shortage of activities to take part in this weekend, as festival season continues with Applefest in New Paris, the Boots, Blues & Beer Bash for Pink Ribbon Girls at the Preble County Historical Society, Community Fest and Camping in the Park in Lewisburg, and a 20th Anniversary Celebration for Preble County’s Court Appointed Special Advocates in Eaton.
oxfordobserver.org
Miami University dining halls get two health violations
Of the five Miami University dining areas inspected by the Butler County General Health District since July 21, two were cited with critical health violations. The dining areas where no critical violations were observed were Garden Commons, 95 N. Patterson Dr.; Café Lux in Armstrong Student Center, 550 Spring St.; and Red Zone in Armstrong Student Center, 550 Spring St.
wnewsj.com
It’s Corn Festival weekend in Clinton County
This weekend’s Clinton County Corn Festival got underway Friday at the fairgrounds with Wilmington High School band music and speeches paying tribute to the Antique Power Club’s 50th anniversary. The festival’s downtown parade starts 10 a.m. Saturday. For more photos, visit wnewsj.com .
WLWT 5
Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club hosting 61st Flying Circus this weekend
HAMILTON, Ohio — The Greater Cincinnati Radio Control Club is hosting the 61st Flying Circus at the Butler County Regional Airport this weekend. The GCRCC is a group of model airplane enthusiasts who put on a radio control model air show every summer. This year, over 200 model aircrafts...
Fox 19
Public asked for feedback on ‘iconic’ new Northern Kentucky bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - Three newly unveiled designs show the potential future of the Fourth Street Bridge that connects Newport and Covington over the Licking River. The 86-year-old bridge was temporarily closed to traffic in 2020 due to significant deterioration. It reopened with lane reductions and weight limits. Kentucky Transportation...
Ohio Renaissance Festival comes to life in Warren County
HARVEYSBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Renaissance Festival continues on Saturday as part of a nine-weekend run in Warren County. Returning for a 33rd season, the Ohio Renaissance Festival is welcoming guests every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. The festival is marking its second year back after taking a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. […]
miamistudent.net
Students protest Miami’s response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade
Content Warning: This story deals with themes of sexual and interpersonal violence. Miami University students gathered outside Armstrong Student Center on Monday night to protest the university’s lack of response to the overturn of Roe v. Wade and advocate for more reproductive resources on campus. The event, organized by...
Fox 19
City of Cincinnati wins $127 million grant for Western Hills Viaduct replacement
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The project to replace the Western Hills Viaduct got a huge boost Friday thanks to a $127 million federal grant. The money comes from the US Department of Transportation’s INFRA grant program, which was reauthorized under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed earlier this year. “This project...
linknky.com
Graeter’s is coming to Union; Braxton and Dewey’s may follow, city says
Union is getting a Graeter’s Ice Cream store, and city leadership shared that Dewey’s Pizza and Braxton Brewing may be opening locations next door. Representatives from Graeter’s were present at the Union City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. There, Justin Jones, project manager of Cincinnati-based firm KZF Design, showed renderings and photos from other stores in operation to illustrate the plans for the future Union location.
Gunshots disrupt Beavercreek middle school football practice; Deputies investigating
BEAVERCREEK TWP. — Football practice at a Beavercreek middle school was interrupted and players ran for safety in a school building after hearing gunshots fired at a nearby property Monday night. >>VIDEO: Man accused of impersonating parent at Xenia school tries to escape custody for second time. Coaches for...
WLWT 5
Family says Milford teen is making progress four months after prom night crash
MILFORD, Ohio — Four months after a Milford teenager was critically injured in a prom night crash on I-275, his family says he's making progress. WLWT reported on this story when it first happened. The teen was driving a three-wheeled vehicle when it crashed on 275. Ariez was taken...
WLWT 5
Daniel Carter Beard Bridge closes for week-long inspection
NEWPORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a bridge closure beginning this weekend in Newport. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials will restrict traffic on the Interstate 471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge for an inspection beginning Sunday, Sept. 11.
Fox 19
Sheriff finds missing Boone County man in woods
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A missing Boone County man with dementia was found in a nearby wooded area, according to Boone County Major Philip Ridgell. Steve Anglin, 78, was missing for about four hours after he walked away from his home on Tanner Road, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said.
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Riverboat Row in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Police responding to reports of an assault with injuries on Riverboat Row in Newport. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists
It was a big first day of voting in Best of Dayton, and the category with the most action was no surprise: Best Donuts. Best Donuts had the most votes on the first day with tight competition already. Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below...
WLWT 5
Police close section of OH-32 in Batavia after a crash
BATAVIA, Ohio — 9:05 a.m. The crash has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic. Police have closed westbound State Route 32 in Batavia after a crash, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of...
