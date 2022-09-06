ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Ohio counties

By Nia Noelle
News Talk 1490
News Talk 1490
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWCUY_0hkgv04U00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TlrIL_0hkgv04U00

Source: Sven Krobot / EyeEm / Getty


According NBC4i, a highly contagious bird flu has been detected in two Ohio counties, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was found in a backyard flock in Ashland County and a commercial chicken flock in Defiance County and confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

No human cases in the U.S. have been detected in connection to the most recent cases, according to the release. The last U.S. human case reported was in May 2022 .

The CDC says there is no immediate public health concern at this time. For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

The Latest:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Ashland County, OH
Government
Ashland County, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
City
Euclid, OH
Defiance County, OH
Government
County
Ashland County, OH
County
Defiance County, OH
Local
Ohio Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Euclid
Person
Chadwick Boseman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#Flu Shot#Avian Influenza#Cdc#Diseases#Linus Influenza#General Health#Nbc4#Aries Spears Tiffa
News Talk 1490

News Talk 1490

Cleveland, OH
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

 https://newstalkcleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy