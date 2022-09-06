Read full article on original website
Patrick Dempsey shows off his bleach blond hair: ‘Either they love it or they hate it’
Patrick Dempsey is turning heads with his new look. The 56-year-old actor has been rocking salt and pepper hair, but while attending Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, on Sept 9, Dempsey showed off his bleach blond hair. The former “Grey’s Anatomy” told Variety while on the red carpet...
Queen Elizabeth was 'unflappable' in facing obstacles: royal expert
NBC News royal commentator Daisy McAndrew weighs in on how Queen Elizabeth changed over the years and how she handled being a leader through political and personal struggles including the challenges with Northern Ireland and scrutiny in the media. “She was unflappable,” McAndrew says.Sept. 9, 2022.
Zac Efron details how he 'fell into pretty bad depression' while changing his body for 'Baywatch'
Zac Efron has one thing to say about his “Baywatch” beach body: never again. That doesn't mean the actor won’t get buff for the next role that calls for an impressive physique — he’s already in the process of doing that for a future project — but he's made it clear he won’t put himself through the same process that left him suffering during the 2017 sun-and-fun flick.
How Paddington gave the Queen her last great viral moment
One of the most touching tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday didn’t come from a member of the royal family, or a celebrity, but a fictional character. As people paid their respects following the news of her death at the age of 96, it was Paddington Bear that cut through more than most.“Thank you Ma’am, for everything,” the character’s official Twitter account wrote, in a simple but effective message. The tweet racked up more than 870,000 likes, while a drawing of the Queen holding hands with Paddington was all over social media as people reacted to the...
Who Is Julia Garner’s Husband? All about Mark Foster
Julia Garner was nominated for two Emmys in 2022: One for her work as Anna Delvey in "Inventing Anna" and Ruth Langmore in the wrenching final season of "Ozark." The 28-year-old actor's husband, Mark Foster, is expected to be by her side at the ceremony on Sept. 12. The frontman...
The story behind the photograph used to announce the queen’s death
The royal family announced Queen Elizabeth II’s death at the age of 96 on Sept. 8 with an elegant black-and-white photograph of Britain’s longest-serving monarch that was shared on Twitter. The picture, which features the queen with a slight smile as she looks past the camera, was taken...
Inside the challenges Queen Elizabeth faced during her reign
Queen Elizabeth began taking on the challenges of the throne at just 25-years-old and spent the rest of her life balancing the public duties of office alongside the private role of mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. NBC’s Molly Hunter reports for TODAY.Sept. 9, 2022.
Olivia Wilde responds to rumors that she left Jason Sudeikis for Harry Styles
Olivia Wilde is slamming rumors that she left former fiancé Jason Sudeikis for boyfriend Harry Styles. Wilde, 38, told Vanity Fair in a new interview that her relationship with the "Ted Lasso" actor was over "long before" she met pop star Styles on the set of the upcoming psychological thriller "Don’t Worry Darling," which Wilde directed.
Watch this baby laugh hysterically as her grandmother chops veggies
A toddler with an infectious giggle is spreading joy to millions of people. In a viral TikTok video, 11-month-old Remi is heard laughing hysterically as her great-grandmother chops veggies. The adorable clip has been viewed nearly 7.5 million times since Remi’s mom, Jordan Snell, 23, shared it with her followers...
Queen Elizabeth looked to Prince Philip to ‘break the ice’
NBC’s royal contributor Katie Nicholl shares insight on Queen Elizabeth’s love story with Prince Philip and how she became a strong monarch with him by her side. Nicholl says the queen and prince “complimented one another” in their working partnership.Sept. 9, 2022.
Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort re-create ‘Dirty Dancing’ lift on Italian vacation
Shailene Woodley and her "Fault in Our Stars" co-star Ansel Elgort look like they're having a great time together in Italy. On Instagram, Elgort, 28, shared some photos of himself, Woodley and others enjoying their time abroad. "It’s the time of the season for loooovvingg," he wrote in the post's...
How Queen Elizabeth’s fashion conveyed authority, strength
Robin Givhan, senior critic-at-large at The Washington Post, gives a deep dive into Queen Elizabeth’s influence on fashion throughout the decades and how it related to her rule as monarch. She also says her look was like a uniform that was meant to convey intimidation as well as allow her to be seen by the public.Sept. 9, 2022.
Tiera Kennedy performs her new single ‘Found It In You’ on TODAY
Musician Tiera Kennedy marks her first ever morning show appearance with a performance of her latest single “Found It In You” as part of the Citi Music Series on TODAY.Sept. 7, 2022.
Rift between William, Harry took a toll on queen, royal expert says
NBC’s royal contributor Katie Nicholl talks about how Queen Elizabeth viewed her role as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother while managing her duties as monarch. She says she treasured the strong relationships she had with her family and “without a doubt the rift between William and Harry took its toll on her.”Sept. 9, 2022.
Queen Elizabeth’s impact and portrayals in pop culture
Queen Elizabeth has been depicted in pop culture throughout her 70-year-reign from street art to television and movies. TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones shines a light on the Queen’s life in the spotlight.Sept. 9, 2022.
Andrea Mitchell on Queen Elizabeth’s ‘pitch perfect’ duty to country
After covering Queen Elizabeth for three decades, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell gives her perspective on the queen as a world leader. She also shares that when meeting the queen she was told to talk about “horses, corgis and the weather.”Sept. 9, 2022.
Eva Mendes opens up about why she stopped acting
Eva Mendes is getting real about her acting career. In a new interview with Variety, Mendes, 48, explained why she quit acting, telling the publication, "I don't really miss it." “I got tired fighting for the good roles,” Mendes said. “There just was a point where I thought, ‘I’m going...
King Charles must not let modernizations slip, Wilfred Frost says
NBC’s Wilfred Frost describes the hardest challenges Queen Elizabeth faced during the '90s including the fire at Windsor Castle, family divorces and death. He says a key lesson to take from his mother’s reign is to not let necessary modernizations slip and stay ahead of societal changes.Sept. 9, 2022.
King Charles expresses his 'love' for Meghan and Harry in speech
Following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and his ascension to the throne, King Charles III gave his inaugural address to the United Kingdom on Friday. In his first remarks, he paid tribute to his late mother and confirmed his devotion to the people of the U.K. He...
Marilyn Monroe’s ghost haunted Ana de Armas on set of ‘Blonde,’ actor says
The ghost of Marilyn Monroe made her presence felt during the filming of a fictionalised biopic of her life ‘Blonde’, throwing things around when she got angry, the actor who portrayed her, Ana de Armas, said on Thursday. The Netflix movie, directed by Andrew Dominik, is getting its...
