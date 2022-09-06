Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BYU Newsnet
BYU West Campus officially opens to fine arts students
The BYU West Campus Central Building opened its doors to fine arts students last week as construction preparation began for the replacement of the Franklin S. Harris Fine Arts Center building. According to BYU’s University Communications, in June 2022, the BYU Board of Trustees approved a design for a new...
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
Top Twitter reactions to BYU’s big win over Baylor
How Twitter reacted after the BYU Cougars beat the Baylor Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BYU Newsnet
Fan ban lifted after BYU Athletics closes racial heckling investigation
BYU Athletics released a statement officially closing their investigation of the alleged racial heckling incident at the BYU vs. Duke University Women’s Volleyball match on Aug. 26. The statement, released on Friday morning, outlined the extent to which BYU investigated the ordeal, reiterating that the school takes “any claims...
espn700sports.com
Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more
Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
Protesters taunt, yell slurs at BYU students attending LGBTQ event
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Protesters including Brigham Young University students yelled homophobic slurs and taunted LGBTQ students and their supporters during an off-campus gathering in Utah. About 100 protesters showed up at the “Back to School Pride Night” event over the weekend at a public park in Provo. A dozen people dressed up as angels and who were supporting the LGBTQ students stood in a line to block the protesters, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. ...
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
RELATED PEOPLE
Angels Show Up to Protect LGBTQ Brigham Young University Students from Conservative Protestors
A “Back to School Pride Night” in Utah had a host of angels to protect the crowd from homophobic and transphobic rhetoric Saturday night. A dozen fellow Brigham Young University students donned the costumes and wings, constructed with PVC piping and white sheets, to ward off a rally of 100 people opposing the LGBTQ attendees gathering at Kiwanis Park in Provo due to the school’s restrictive codes against non-heteronormative expression. The Pride night featured a drag show, which protesting students and conservative groups claimed was “sexualizing children,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune, but the angels’ extended wings blocked a number of the protestors from engaging with the congregation. Students at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aren’t allowed to have same-sex romantic partnerships, engage in displays of affection, or even have clubs that meet on campus.Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
‘The Letter’: Salt Lake couple describes every parent’s nightmare
The family of Zachary Snarr, who was murdered in a random attack in 1996, revisit not just the agony of that night in “The Letter,” a new podcast from KSL, but go further to shed light on the lasting impacts of grief and the realities of trying to reclaim one’s life after it’s been shattered by violence.
BYU Newsnet
BYU cross country sets strong precedent in season opener
The BYU men’s and women’s cross country teams gave strong performances in their season opener Friday, setting a strong precedent for the 2022 season. This event marked the first Run Elite Program Cross Classic, a race founded by former BYU and two-time All-American distance runner Jared Ward. This was the Cougars’ only race in Utah for the season, replacing the BYU Autumn Classic, which was canceled this year because of construction at the Timpanogos Golf Course.
Brigham Young students dressed in angelic costumes and formed a barrier between LGBTQ students enjoying a pride night and anti-LGBTQ protesters yelling slurs
The garb consists of white sheets fitted over PVC pipes, designed to resemble angel wings that can block out posters imprinted with anti-LGBTQ slurs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
BYU Newsnet
BYU men’s soccer competes in blue vs. white scrimmage
BYU men’s soccer held its annual blue vs. white scrimmage on Sept. 2. The match ended with white winning 3-2. White’s goals were scored by Eli Holmstead, Nathan Mumford and Thys Call. The blue team had goals scored by Talmage Woodhouse and Dallin Stevens. The match was held...
BYU Newsnet
BYU Career Services combines with Experiential Learning to provide new services
The BYU Career Services combined with the Experiential Learning and Internship office and is now housed as BYU Careers and Experiential Learning (CEL) on the first floor of the Wilkinson Student Center. The office provides helpful resources, such as career mentors who help students to improve their resumes, review cover...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
gastronomicslc.com
Utah taco hot spot celebrates ten year anniversary
Go rummage through the cupboard and find something special won’t you. Then join me in raising a glass to Taqueria 27, a business who this month mark a decade in an industry; one that’s about as forgiving as I am to being served a burger on a brioche bun. For those wanting to catch up on the story so far, let me recap for you.
kslnewsradio.com
Chick-fil-A’s autumn milkshake goes national after succeeding in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A year after Salt Lake City got to taste test Chick-fil-A’s Autumn Spice milkshake, the dessert will be made available nationally. The fast food chain will start selling the flavor on Sept. 12 at participating locations. Chick-fil-A said the seasonal flavor is the first...
ksl.com
West Valley mom did nothing to stop her kids from being abused, charges say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A mother who prosecutors say "would not do anything to protect her children" while they were being abused by her boyfriend is now facing criminal charges herself. Candace Marie Greenlee, 39, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with four counts of aggravated child abuse,...
Comments / 0