Provo, UT

BYU Newsnet

BYU West Campus officially opens to fine arts students

The BYU West Campus Central Building opened its doors to fine arts students last week as construction preparation began for the replacement of the Franklin S. Harris Fine Arts Center building. According to BYU’s University Communications, in June 2022, the BYU Board of Trustees approved a design for a new...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Fan ban lifted after BYU Athletics closes racial heckling investigation

BYU Athletics released a statement officially closing their investigation of the alleged racial heckling incident at the BYU vs. Duke University Women’s Volleyball match on Aug. 26. The statement, released on Friday morning, outlined the extent to which BYU investigated the ordeal, reiterating that the school takes “any claims...
PROVO, UT
espn700sports.com

Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more

Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
PROVO, UT
Idaho State Journal

Protesters taunt, yell slurs at BYU students attending LGBTQ event

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Protesters including Brigham Young University students yelled homophobic slurs and taunted LGBTQ students and their supporters during an off-campus gathering in Utah. About 100 protesters showed up at the “Back to School Pride Night” event over the weekend at a public park in Provo. A dozen people dressed up as angels and who were supporting the LGBTQ students stood in a line to block the protesters, The Salt Lake Tribune reported. ...
PROVO, UT
TheDailyBeast

Angels Show Up to Protect LGBTQ Brigham Young University Students from Conservative Protestors

A “Back to School Pride Night” in Utah had a host of angels to protect the crowd from homophobic and transphobic rhetoric Saturday night. A dozen fellow Brigham Young University students donned the costumes and wings, constructed with PVC piping and white sheets, to ward off a rally of 100 people opposing the LGBTQ attendees gathering at Kiwanis Park in Provo due to the school’s restrictive codes against non-heteronormative expression. The Pride night featured a drag show, which protesting students and conservative groups claimed was “sexualizing children,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune, but the angels’ extended wings blocked a number of the protestors from engaging with the congregation. Students at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aren’t allowed to have same-sex romantic partnerships, engage in displays of affection, or even have clubs that meet on campus.Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU cross country sets strong precedent in season opener

The BYU men’s and women’s cross country teams gave strong performances in their season opener Friday, setting a strong precedent for the 2022 season. This event marked the first Run Elite Program Cross Classic, a race founded by former BYU and two-time All-American distance runner Jared Ward. This was the Cougars’ only race in Utah for the season, replacing the BYU Autumn Classic, which was canceled this year because of construction at the Timpanogos Golf Course.
PROVO, UT
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
BYU Newsnet

BYU men’s soccer competes in blue vs. white scrimmage

BYU men’s soccer held its annual blue vs. white scrimmage on Sept. 2. The match ended with white winning 3-2. White’s goals were scored by Eli Holmstead, Nathan Mumford and Thys Call. The blue team had goals scored by Talmage Woodhouse and Dallin Stevens. The match was held...
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

BYU Career Services combines with Experiential Learning to provide new services

The BYU Career Services combined with the Experiential Learning and Internship office and is now housed as BYU Careers and Experiential Learning (CEL) on the first floor of the Wilkinson Student Center. The office provides helpful resources, such as career mentors who help students to improve their resumes, review cover...
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
UTAH STATE
gastronomicslc.com

Utah taco hot spot celebrates ten year anniversary

Go rummage through the cupboard and find something special won’t you. Then join me in raising a glass to Taqueria 27, a business who this month mark a decade in an industry; one that’s about as forgiving as I am to being served a burger on a brioche bun. For those wanting to catch up on the story so far, let me recap for you.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

