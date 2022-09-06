Read full article on original website
Outlander star's Marvel horror special Werewolf By Night gets first trailer and release date
Marvel has released a brand new trailer for its Halloween special Werewolf by Night starring Outlander actress Laura Donnelly. The highly stylised black and white trailer features Donnelly and her co-star Gael García Bernal experiencing some spooky werewolf events, before revealing that the new adventure will stream on Disney+ from October 7.
Grey's Anatomy's Scott Speedman teases Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19
Grey's Anatomy season 19 minor spoilers follow. Grey's Anatomy star Scott Speedman has teased Ellen Pompeo's reduced role in season 19 could be the start of a new direction for the medical drama. It was recently confirmed that Pompeo will only appear in 8 episodes of Grey's Anatomy's new season....
The Bad Batch season 2 confirms Disney+ release date
Star Wars animation The Bad Batch premieres its second season on January 4. Fresh out of the D23 Expo in California, this tantalising update was shared to the world via Twitter, while it's also been confirmed that the first two episodes will drop next year. In attendance at the exhibition,...
Shetland just teased reason behind Jimmy's big exit
Shetland spoilers follow. Shetland has hinted at the reason behind detective Jimmy Perez's imminent exit from the BBC drama. Douglas Henshall's final ever episode as the beloved detective is set to air next week on BBC One. Though the reason behind the character's exit has been kept under wraps ever since it was first revealed that Henshall would be leaving the crime drama, his character Jimmy has complained about being exhausted following years in an emotionally-draining job.
The Imperfects season 2 potential release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know
The Imperfects spoilers follow. Love a superhero show like Umbrella Academy where people are gifted with wacky powers they can't control? How about a supernatural-themed YA series like The Order? Netflix has got you covered with a new show from The Order showrunner Dennis Heaton called The Imperfects. Co-created with...
Game of Thrones has already spoiled House of the Dragon's biggest death
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon provides Game of Thrones fans with a brand-new journey into Westeros, but it's only new if you haven't read the books that it's based on. For those who have already devoured George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, every death and betrayal was outlined in full long before this prequel reached our screens.
Best Soap anniversary episodes
I loved the tram crash in Coronation Street and the Who killed Lucy in Eastenders. Years ago I would’ve said Who Killed Archie reveal but watching it again recently, it wasn’t that great and it has nothing to do with the live hiccups. It was just quite a boring episode.
Doctor Strange 2 star opens up about surprise MCU return
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Lashana Lynch thought her surprise MCU return was "amazing". In Sam Raimi's mind-bending sequel, Lynch's Captain Marvel character Maria Rambeau cameos as a member of Earth-838's Illuminati, whom Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch brutally dispatches during one standout scene. Quizzed by Variety on...
The Masked Dancer UK 2022 - Episode 2 - September 10 - 6.30pm - ITV1
Joel Dommett hosts as six more disguised celebrities take to the stage, with panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Peter Crouch and Oti Mabuse trying to identify. Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Pig, Sea Slug, Cactus, and Tomato Sauce. The second celebrity's identity is revealed at the end of the show, so expect...
Your favourite series - Part 2
2017 was a good one for me - had a wide variety of abilities from the amazing (Alexandra) to someone who couldn’t dance (Rev. Richard). The final had several good pros and celebs in it. Was also the first time they had a celeb with a disability which was overdue and exciting to watch. Plenty of fun triers and we did get a little bit of drama that series. Feels completely different to the overly sentimental vibe that it is now.
9 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Warren is devastated after learning the truth about Joel, while James hatches a devious scheme. Meanwhile, Sam and Zoe open up to each other about their pasts, and Victor's return story is revealed. Here's a full collection of the biggest moments coming up:
Lets have all the soaps shown on a weekend again
What do you think guys. Soaps on a Saturday and Sunday. We might get used to it as we will have soaps to be shown this weekend as a one off. Perhaps a new weekly soap something like Howard's Way. Agreed. We need less not more. I sort of would...
Coronation Street: The Peacock Family.
I miss this family and they were brilliant characters. Who thinks the producer was right to axe them?. They didn't do much the last few years but they started out really really well. I would have liked to have seen Claire and her kids return for the 60th - ten...
Brassic star explains surprise season 4 exit
Brassic star Damien Molony has opened up about his surprising exit during season 4 of Sky's hit comedy series. In an interview with Radio Times, the actor who plays Vinnie O'Neill's (Joe Gilgun) best friend Dylan, revealed that he would not be returning as a series regular. The final episode...
How Cobra Kai's bloodiest fight ever was ruined
Cobra Kai season five spoilers follow. Up until now Cobra Kai's most shocking fight remains season two's high-school brawl. You know, the one that featured Robby (Tanner Buchanan) kicking Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) over a second-floor railing landing him in a coma. We still cringe picturing it now. Miguel sailing...
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – Who is Adar?
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 2 spoilers follow. There are as many mysteries in the new Lord of the Rings show as there are rings. Well, actually, we haven't seen much of these so-called Rings of Power just yet, but you get our drift. Three episodes...
Coronation Street's return confirmed but Emmerdale dropped in latest ITV schedule changes
Coronation Street is set to return on Monday night (September 12) but Monday's episode of Emmerdale will not go ahead. Following the news of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, ITV revised its schedule, replacing scheduled programming with extensive news coverage, tributes and prepared specials celebrating her reign. Coronation Street...
Not Emmerdale Friday 9th September 2022
Good evening Emmerdalians. Another non-event I'm afraid. Evening Grolly! -Much like if the episode had aired anyway…😛. What a strange day it has been today. Its supposed to be on Sunday for an hour although for some reason it's not on Monday but corrie is for two hours. We've...
Walking Dead star teases how final episode will impact future spin-offs
The Walking Dead star Eleanor Matsuura has teased how the show's ending will act as a "launchpad" for the upcoming spin-offs. The show is already lining-up multiple additional projects when the main series comes to an end later this year, including shows for Daryl, Maggie and Negan, and Rick and Michonne.
EastEnders Updated schedule changes
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41128664/eastenders-rescheduled-bbc-schedule-changes-queen/. This is a mistake. The BBC have already been criticised for being disrespectful by GBNews and The Daily Mail for Huw Edwards wearing a black tie before The Queen had passed. No, I'm not joking. This is the country we live in. I would have shelved it for a week personally. But I'm sure they know better. We shall see. But I'm sure they will use this to attack The BBC to defund it.
