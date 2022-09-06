ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 2

Related
mymoinfo.com

Sign Up To Participate in Missouri’s Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill

(Farmington) Southeast Missouri experienced it’s largest earthquake in 30 years on November 17th of last year. The 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region. Next month, the Great Central U.S. Shakeout Earthquake Drill will take place. Jeff Briggs is Missouri’s earthquake program manager....
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON PROCLAIMS SEPTEMBER 11-17 AS WATER AND WASTEWATER TREATMENT PROFESSIONALS WEEK IN MISSOURI

Governor Mike Parson has signed a proclamation declaring September 11-17, 2022, as Water and Wastewater Treatment Professionals Week in Missouri. The Governor’s proclamation recognizes the vital work that water and wastewater treatment professionals do to keep Missourians healthy and our communities strong. The proclamation highlights the important contributions made...
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri ‘ShakeOut’ earthquake drill coming in October

On November 17, 2021, southeast Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 30 years. The magnitude 4.0 quake was centered near Poplar Bluff and was felt throughout the region, St. Louis, and seven other states. It served as a reminder of the power of the New Madrid Seismic Zone, one of the country’s most active earthquake zones, which is centered in the Missouri Bootheel.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Drought conditions expand in northern part of Missouri

This week’s U. S. Drought Monitor map of Missouri shows drought conditions have expanded in the northern part of the state since last week. Slightly less of Missouri, as a whole, is experiencing abnormally dry or drought conditions. This week, 44.05% of the state is abnormally dry or experiencing...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Poplar Bluff, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Bat on the loose in the Missouri State Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House Communications Office released information regarding a bat 🦇 loose in the Capitol on Friday. And before you ask, it has nothing to do with 🧛🏽‍♂️ vampires, or does it? “There was some excitement in the Missouri State Capitol today in the form of a bat flying up and down the hallways, around the...
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

Federal report shows Missouri Medicaid application wait times among worst in nation

A federal report released last week shows that Missouri ranks at or near the bottom nationally in terms of processing Medicaid applications in the federally-permitted time. The report, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, contains the first data covering the period since Missouri expanded Medicaid eligibility late last year. CMS used to release the reports annually but will now publish them on a quarterly basis.
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Autumn Outlook for Missouri

(Farmington) Missouri’s weather outlook for autumn is expected to be drier-than-normal. In an update from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, meteorologists say they predict the La Nina conditions we have had this year will continue at least a few more months. Missouri also has about a...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake Preparedness#Hands And Knees#Emergency Management#Shakeout
townandtourist.com

20 Treehouse Rentals in Missouri (Accommodating With Attractions!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Missouri is one of the few states in America that has remained largely authentic. It is home to breath-taking sights like canyons, rivers, waterfalls, hike trails, and lots more. The beautiful thing about Missouri is that nature is in its purest form, untouched, undisturbed.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KMBC.com

Advocates push to legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Supporters of recreational marijuana are campaigning for voters to support a ballot measure that would legalize it in Missouri in the November election. However, some people have questions and concerns, including Missouri's governor. Meanwhile, the measure is being challenged in court. Volunteers spent a Thursday...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Time Is Running Out To Enter Missouri D.N.R. Photo Contest

(Farmington) Missouri state parks and historic sites offer beautiful vistas, opportunities for outdoor adventures and peaceful spots for reflection. Take a camera with you to your next park visit and submit your favorite photos in the Missouri D.N.R. Photo Contest. Time is running out. The deadline in this annual contest...
MISSOURI STATE
whiterivernow.com

Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas

UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
Western Iowa Today

Cruise ships makes first voyage down Mississippi River

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — A large cruise ship is making its way down the Mississippi River with stops in several Iowa cities. The Viking Mississippi stopped Tuesday in Dubuque and pulled ashore Wednesday in Davenport with another stop planned in Burlington. The ship owned by Viking Cruises is on its first voyage down the Mississippi, leaving St. Paul, Minnesota, on Saturday with a scheduled arrival Sept. 10 in St. Louis. The ship is 450 feet long with five decks and can host 386 guests in 193 rooms. It has a crew of 148 people.
DUBUQUE, IA
KYTV

Missouri Governor Parson honors 3 from the Ozarks with Public Safety Medal

JEFFERSON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Gov. Parson awarded Missouri Public Safety Medals to a total of 23 first responders and four civilians for heroic and life-saving actions in 2021. The awards are Missouri’s highest recognition for first responders acting during critical incidents. This year, for the first time, the ceremony...
MISSOURI STATE
KIX 105.7

Motorcycle Deaths Are Increasing In Missouri. I Bet You Can Guess Why

Before I was born, my father used to ride motorcycles and race motor cross. From what I was told, he was pretty good. I have a member of my family who at one time owned the largest Harley Davidson dealership in Illinois. A few of my cousins also like riding motorcycles, and perhaps many of you do to. The advice that all of them have always given me, if I ever wanted to learn to ride?
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy