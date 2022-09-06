ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Rummel-University High turned into a tight battle. Here's how it played out.

Looking to build upon a 25-0 win over Woodlawn last week, University High found tougher sledding against the Archbishop Rummel Raiders during Friday’s 17-14 loss. Despite coach Andy Martin’s decision to use four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry in the shotgun as a running back, the Cubs had difficulty moving the ball on the ground with any consistency against a stout Raiders defense.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

St. Augustine's star QB shines in a dominant win over Landry

Amare' Cooper threw three first-half touchdown passes, propelling St. Augustine to a five-touchdown halftime lead on the way to a 35-0 victory against Landry on Friday at Behrman Stadium. The Purple Knights (2-0), who scored all of their points in the first half, feasted on four Buccaneers turnovers in getting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Dabe: Area schools not backing down from tough opponents

John Curtis has never shied from playing a tough schedule. The same could be said about several prep football programs in the New Orleans area. This week features several high-caliber matchups between state championship contenders, many of which are placed high in the state rankings. Curtis, a 26-time state title...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Massachusetts State
New Orleans, LA
College Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Hahnville, LA
State
Colorado State
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
NOLA.com

Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area

The high school football season is in Week 2, and there are plenty of big games taking place in the New Orleans area on Friday night. You can keep up the scores here as the games play out. Games on the slate include: Karr-Scotlandville, Catholic-Warren Easton and John Curtis Zachary.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt

One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Lakeshore rushes for 415 yards in 35-0 shutout of Chalmette

After suffering a tough season-opening loss to Fontainebleau in Week 1, Lakeshore decided to get back to basics against Chalmette – run, run and then run some more. The Titans rushed for 415 yards and thoroughly dominated the Owls en route to a 35-0 victory at The Titan Coliseum on Sept. 9.
CHALMETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Fritz
NOLA.com

An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District

It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#American Football#College Football#Wave
NOLA.com

Man shot dead on Toledano Street, New Orleans police say

A man was shot and killed Friday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street, the New Orleans Police Department said. Gunfire was reported to police at 7:37 p.m. and, on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in front of a home. He was declared dead there, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Tulane University
NOLA.com

Bicyclist hit and killed on Elysian Fields ID'd by New Orleans coroner

A bicyclist who was killed when he fell into traffic on Elysian Fields Avenue was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 58-year-old Earl Green. Green was biking on a sidewalk near Interstate 610 on Monday afternoon when he inexplicably lost control and fell into the southbound traffic lanes, where two passing vehicles struck him, authorities said. He died of multiple blunt trauma injuries, the coroner's office said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy