FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints release their Week 1 injury reportTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Beignet Fest in New Orleans is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assaultTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Airport Worker Killed When Her Hair Get Caught In Baggage Belt Loader: Where Was The Cut-off Switch?justpene50New Orleans, LA
Saints trade fan favorite C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Rummel-University High turned into a tight battle. Here's how it played out.
Looking to build upon a 25-0 win over Woodlawn last week, University High found tougher sledding against the Archbishop Rummel Raiders during Friday’s 17-14 loss. Despite coach Andy Martin’s decision to use four-star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry in the shotgun as a running back, the Cubs had difficulty moving the ball on the ground with any consistency against a stout Raiders defense.
NOLA.com
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt running aggressively, but not as recklessly
Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt ran eight times in Saturday’s 42-10 rout of Massachusetts without sliding once — and coach Willie Fritz was totally OK with it. That preseason talk about practicing how to slide and avoiding dangerous hits? The intention never was to keep Pratt from running for positive yards.
NOLA.com
St. Augustine's star QB shines in a dominant win over Landry
Amare' Cooper threw three first-half touchdown passes, propelling St. Augustine to a five-touchdown halftime lead on the way to a 35-0 victory against Landry on Friday at Behrman Stadium. The Purple Knights (2-0), who scored all of their points in the first half, feasted on four Buccaneers turnovers in getting...
NOLA.com
Dabe: Area schools not backing down from tough opponents
John Curtis has never shied from playing a tough schedule. The same could be said about several prep football programs in the New Orleans area. This week features several high-caliber matchups between state championship contenders, many of which are placed high in the state rankings. Curtis, a 26-time state title...
NOLA.com
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area
The high school football season is in Week 2, and there are plenty of big games taking place in the New Orleans area on Friday night. You can keep up the scores here as the games play out. Games on the slate include: Karr-Scotlandville, Catholic-Warren Easton and John Curtis Zachary.
NOLA.com
LSU great Tyrann Mathieu pays up on his bet with P.J. Williams, dons a Florida State shirt
One of the most popular LSU football players of the last generation showed up to the New Orleans Saints locker room in a Florida State shirt Wednesday. Tyrann Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist with LSU, appeared to lose a bet with his teammate P.J. Williams, a former Florida State football player, based on the outcome of LSU's 24-23 loss in the Superdome earlier this week.
NOLA.com
Lakeshore rushes for 415 yards in 35-0 shutout of Chalmette
After suffering a tough season-opening loss to Fontainebleau in Week 1, Lakeshore decided to get back to basics against Chalmette – run, run and then run some more. The Titans rushed for 415 yards and thoroughly dominated the Owls en route to a 35-0 victory at The Titan Coliseum on Sept. 9.
NOLA.com
After appeals process, LHSAA's select/nonselect balance shifts again, playoff structure pending
The LHSAA’s select/nonselect pendulum swung again on the day that the organization's executive committee heard appeals on behalf of 68 schools and then went into deliberations. Schools will receive results of their appeals on Friday. After more than four hours in closed session, executive director Eddie Bonine said the...
NOLA.com
New Orleans singer Charmaine Neville's home badly damaged by lightning strike
Charmaine Neville was at home in Bywater several weeks ago during a thunderstorm when lightning struck. Not the figurative, inspirational sort of lightning, but the literal kind. It hit her 100-plus-year-old house like, well, a bolt of lightning. “It felt like the lightning picked up the house and slammed it...
NOLA.com
Academy of the Sacred Heart inducts extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion
During the Mass of the Holy Spirit, the first of the school year, 16 students at the Academy of the Sacred Heart in New Orleans were inducted Aug. 19 as 2022-23 extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion. Receiving pins of distinction from head of school Micheline Dutil were Amelie Bent, Isabella...
NOLA.com
Pyre BBQ in Mandeville gets back to basics, plans north shore expansion
The aroma of wood smoke and slowly cooking meat surrounds Pyre BBQ in Old Mandeville. The results fill metal trays, lined with butcher paper, with heaps of brisket, ribs and chicken. It also signals a new start for a north shore chef who seems to have barbecue in his blood.
NOLA.com
An 1884 New Orleans roller rink leaves its mark on upscale shopping in today's Garden District
It was early November 1869, and New Orleans was feeling a need for speed. The fuddy-duddies in The Daily Picayune’s editorial offices, however, were having none of it. The newest recreational craze gaining traction in America — roller skating — had just wheeled its way into New Orleans, with the city’s first recorded roller rink opening in Mechanics Hall on present-day Roosevelt Way.
NOLA.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
NOLA.com
Susan Hutson took 10 officials to a conference in Florida. It cost taxpayers $23,000.
From almost the day she took office, Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has been hit by one crisis after another, from an inmate’s death in a fight to a suicide to a standoff with inmates who took over an entire tier for three days. Despite these emergencies, Hutson took...
NOLA.com
Old Metairie shotgun makeover moves the entrance, adds a camelback and creates a cathedral-ceiled den
Eleanor and Lucas Hohnstein wanted to design their own home so they could incorporate the wish list of features they had agreed on. They had the combined skills to make that possible, but their opportunity came along during the pandemic. The couple, both working from home, and their two young...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead on Toledano Street, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed Friday in the 3000 block of Toledano Street, the New Orleans Police Department said. Gunfire was reported to police at 7:37 p.m. and, on scene, officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound in front of a home. He was declared dead there, police said.
NOLA.com
Orleans Parish property transfers for Aug. 22-26 , 2022; see list and other sales
Baronne St. 749: $715,000, Hugh A. Hayden and Renee A. Romain to Travis L. Briggs. Julia St. 448: $279,900, Avery Duncan Moseley and Brittany Jo Adams Moseley to Rebecca Ann Uhle. Rocheblave St. 637: $190,000, 2235 Poydras LLC to Lion Development Group LLC. S. Cortez St. 201: $829,000, C3nola Investment...
NOLA.com
Bicyclist hit and killed on Elysian Fields ID'd by New Orleans coroner
A bicyclist who was killed when he fell into traffic on Elysian Fields Avenue was identified Wednesday by the Orleans Parish coroner's office as 58-year-old Earl Green. Green was biking on a sidewalk near Interstate 610 on Monday afternoon when he inexplicably lost control and fell into the southbound traffic lanes, where two passing vehicles struck him, authorities said. He died of multiple blunt trauma injuries, the coroner's office said.
NOLA.com
Former superintendent can consult for New Orleans charter schools, state Ethics Board says
Former NOLA Public Schools Superintendent Henderson Lewis Jr. can be a paid consultant for New Orleans charter schools after the Louisiana Board of Ethics ruled that his work would not violate state law. State law prohibits former agency heads or elected officials from working on a contractual basis for their...
