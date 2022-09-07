First case of monkeypox confirmed at Meck County jail, sheriff’s office says

CHARLOTTE — The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in an inmate of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday evening.

Deputies said the inmate was diagnosed prior to being arrested and that information was disclosed to the medical staff during the physical exam and confirmed.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it implemented monkeypox protocol a month ago that aligns with CDC guidelines and best practices.

The sheriff’s office said the jail’s protocols have been “very effective” at mitigating the spread of monkeypox along with educational information provided to staff and residents on prevention.

“We are continually evaluating our protocols and working diligently to keep everyone safe,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “MCSO will continue to be cautious and deliberate to keep everyone in our custody healthy and safe.”

Wellpath, the jail’s contracted healthcare provider, will continue to test and evaluate others who are suspected to have monkeypox, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they are not planning to offer vaccinations at this time.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: State inspectors find repeated deficiencies at Meck County Jail, including supervision of inmates)

©2022 Cox Media Group