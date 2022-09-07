ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First case of monkeypox confirmed at Meck County jail, sheriff’s office says

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in an inmate of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday evening.

Deputies said the inmate was diagnosed prior to being arrested and that information was disclosed to the medical staff during the physical exam and confirmed.

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it implemented monkeypox protocol a month ago that aligns with CDC guidelines and best practices.

The sheriff’s office said the jail’s protocols have been “very effective” at mitigating the spread of monkeypox along with educational information provided to staff and residents on prevention.

“We are continually evaluating our protocols and working diligently to keep everyone safe,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “MCSO will continue to be cautious and deliberate to keep everyone in our custody healthy and safe.”

Wellpath, the jail’s contracted healthcare provider, will continue to test and evaluate others who are suspected to have monkeypox, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said they are not planning to offer vaccinations at this time.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: State inspectors find repeated deficiencies at Meck County Jail, including supervision of inmates)

Fight involving parents, students on Chester County school bus leads to arrest, officials say

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A fight involving parents and students on a school bus has led to an arrest, according to law enforcement in Chester County. Deputies said two students began fighting on a Chester Middle School bus Friday afternoon. The school bus arrived at a stop shortly after the fight began, and the parent of one of the students involved in the fight stepped onto the bus.
Neighborhood on edge after group of kids attempt to force their way into cars

CHARLOTTE — Several people tell Channel 9 they believe a group of young kids is trying to force their way into people's cars, sometimes even while they're still inside. Police went to a day care where one of those incidents happened hoping to get video, but unfortunately the camera didn't capture it. One of the victims told police a group of young kids pulled her car door open before her dogs scared them off.
21 years after 9/11, the Carolinas remember those lost in the attacks

As the United States remembers the victims of the attacks on September 11, 2001, the Carolinas are also honoring those who died in 9/11 attacks 21 years ago. At Romare Bearden Park in uptown Charlotte, volunteers with the Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation laid out 2,977 flags Friday in the shape of the twin towers. Each flag had a photo of a victim in the attacks attached to it.
'A loud pop, like a flash bang': Homeowner says electric stove caught fire

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord homeowner told Channel 9 that her electric stove caught fire. She blames the appliance, but the manufacturer blames her electrical outlet. Jessica Rose said she placed a pot of water on her stove, turned the knob to high, turned around, and "heard a loud pop, like a flash bang pop sound. When I turned around, there was an orange flame shot between the back of the stove where the knobs are and the wall," she told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke.
American Airlines drops CLT flight to tropical spot in Mexico

CHARLOTTE — As the main carrier at Charlotte Douglas International Airport continues to adjust its flight schedule in response to pilot shortages, local travelers will have one less option for a direct flight to a tropical destination this winter. American Airlines confirmed to CBJ this week that it is dropping its once-weekly service from CLT to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Queen Elizabeth II had unique ties to North Carolina

CHARLOTTE — Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, has died at the age of 96. The announcement was made Thursday afternoon. People in the Queen City are mourning the death of the queen. Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson spoke with families at Big Ben Pub on Elizabeth Avenue...
