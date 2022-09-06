Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 Atlanta Wine & Food Festival kick off its 11th year this weekKwame Ofosu (Askwame)Atlanta, GA
Can You Be a Pie-Eating Champion? Test Your Competitive Chops at Marietta's HarvestFestDeanLandMarietta, GA
How A Ten Year Old Lost Her Life To An Evil Stepmother—If You Don't Want Kids Please Don't Get OneMary HolmanAtlanta, GA
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man FoodBriana B.Atlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Iconic Atlanta Eagle bar reopening on Piedmont Avenue
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After nearly two years of fighting, the iconic Atlanta Eagle bar is reopening its doors at a new location. The owner announced the news on social media Thursday night. The bar was known for its gay nightlife and famous dance floor. It will take over the...
CBS 46
Atlanta British Car Fayre returns to historic downtown Norcross
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta British Car Fayre is the annual gathering of British car and motorcycle enthusiasts in historic downtown Norcross. Now considered the largest of its kind in the region, visitors come from miles around to explore the rare, the vintage and the fast. Organizers tell CBS46...
theatlanta100.com
Ferrari opens retail store in Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall
Ferrari, the Italian luxury sports car brand, has opened a new fashion and lifestyle retail store in Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall. The Atlanta location is only the third Ferrari boutique of its kind in the United States, with the brand launching the concept in Los Angeles back in 2021 and in Miami earlier this year.
Eater
Four Atlanta Restaurant Openings You Might Have Missed
Owned by father and son Tony and David Lewis, Wylie and Rum recently opened as part of the renovation of 1950s-era commercial building 45 Moreland. Billed as a “Floribian” (Floridan and Caribbean) restaurant and rum bar, expect a menu of guava barbecue ribs, jerk chicken and rice plates, black and white soup, and handmade empanadas paired with rum cocktails like the Mai Tai and Hurricane. Wylie and Rum features a spacious dining room and bar and plenty of outside seating on the covered patio. Take a look at the menu below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Sept. 9-11, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fall is almost here and there’s many things to do in metro Atlanta. Don’t let the threat of rain keep you at home this weekend!. The 54th annual Yellow Daisy Festival is happening at Stone Mountain Park this weekend. More than 350 artisans from around the country are participating. There will also be food and music. Vintage Village will feature antique vendors from across the globe. There will also be a beer garden.
secretatlanta.co
10 Fabulous Things To See And Do On The Atlanta BeltLine
The Atlanta BeltLine is where “Atlanta comes together”, being one of the largest, most wide-ranging urban redevelopment programs in the United States. With local parks, mind-blowing street art, and unbeatable attractions on offer throughout the beloved looping trail of our city, keep reading for some of the top things to do on the trail, and some epic BeltLine inspiration!
Video shows black bear in front of metro Atlanta home
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Yet another bear has been sighted in metro Atlanta. Channel 2 viewer Mason Spratt shared a video of a black bear walking across a front lawn in Roswell. Bears have been spotted several times recently in Georgia, according to a release last month from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division. Just over the last few months, bears have been spotted in Gainesville, Alpharetta, Gwinnett, Marietta and now Roswell.
atlantafi.com
50+ Free And Cheap Things To Do In Atlanta
Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best places to visit if you’ve got some time on your hands. And having fun by visiting many of Atlanta’s best places shouldn’t cost you a lot of money. In fact, many of the top sites, venues and landmarks are free!
IN THIS ARTICLE
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
gotodestinations.com
22 of the BEST Breakfast Spots in Atlanta
Often called “the most important meal of the day”, breakfast gives you the energy needed to get things done. Throughout the day, you need to replenish your glucose supply to help boost your energy levels and stimulate your brain. When you skip breakfast you are not giving the required nutrients that your body needs. As a result, you easily get tired and not be productive.
AccessAtlanta
For one day only, the Waffle House Museum is open and free
Scattered, smothered and covered. By now, every Atlantan knows these words are synonymous with Waffle House. The iconic diner has been a staple of southern culture for generations. Its praises have been sung by culinary legends such as Anthony Bourdain, rapper 2 Chainz, Southern Living magazine and on the AMC show “Halt and Catch Fire.” In addition, the Bitter Southerner published “Waffle House Vistas,” a book celebrating the views from diner windows around the south. The original location is even registered on the Georgia Historical Society list of historic sites. And now, for the first time since 2019, you can visit the franchise’s original restaurant and museum for free at its open house event.
restaurantclicks.com
Live Music Restaurants in Atlanta for You to Check Out
Atlanta is the cultural hub of the south. I love checking out gallery openings, new plays, and concerts. Even better is when I get to enjoy a meal while I soak in some music. The best thing about Atlanta is that I will never run out of restaurants that feature stellar live music.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Chicken Salad Chick opens Fayetteville location Sept. 21
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Fast-casual restaurant Chicken Salad Chick will open its 25th Atlanta-area location in Fayetteville Sept. 21. The first 100 people at the opening will receive chicken salad for a year; they’ll receive a Quick Chick per month, with one person receiving a Quick Chick per week.
Chick-fil-A rolls out new milkshake flavor, brings back spicy sandwich
ATLANTA — Fall is in the air at Chick-fil-A and for the first time in four years, the Atlanta-based fast-food chain is rolling out a new milkshake flavor. The Autumn Spice Milkshake combines its popular Icedream with cinnamon and crunchy pieces of brown sugar cookies, they said. Returning to...
CBS 46
Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Walk at Lenox Square Sept. 24
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Fundraiser Walk will take place at Lenox Square Sept. 24. Shoppers who support Susan G. Komen in October will receive a digital pass at the Lenox Square mall with discounts from participating retailers. The pass requires a $10 donation and also includes “interactive activities and new challenges” for the walk.
Atlanta building that was Hawkins lab in ‘Stranger Things’ will be torn down
The Atlanta building that represented the Hawkins National Laboratory in "Stranger Things" is going to be torn down to make way for a senior living community.
Police seen examining scene at Walgreens on Peachtree
ATLANTA — Early Saturday morning, Atlanta police were seen examining the area of a Walgreens in Atlanta. The location was at a Walgreens on Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In the video, you can see investigators capturing footage of objects on the...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Georgia
Here's where you can find them.
Bear spotted roaming north metro Atlanta neighborhoods
Multiple bear sightings have north metro Atlanta residents wondering if there’s more than one roaming their neighborhood...
Atlanta Daily World
Atlanta Fashion and Polo Classic is Back
The Miguel Wilson Collection, Bentley Atlanta to host 5th Annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic Weekend to benefit the Ride to the Olympics Foundation. The annual Atlanta Fashion & Polo Classic returns for its fifth year hosted by the Miguel Wilson Collection and sponsored by Bentley Atlanta and The Corbett Family.
Comments / 0