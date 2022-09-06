Bears release first depth chart ahead of Week 1 game vs. 49ers
The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the San Francisco 49ers, where Chicago will be looking to pull off the upset in the first game of the Matt Eberflus era.
The Bears released their first depth chart ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers, which didn’t feature too many surprises and provided the answers to some questions regarding position battles along the offensive line and defensive end.
Here’s a look at the Bears’ first depth chart of the season:
Quarterback
Position 1st string 2nd string
QB Justin Fields Trevor Siemian
Running back
Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string
RB David Montgomery Khalil Herbert Trestan Ebner
FB Khari Blasingame
Wide receiver
Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string
WR Darnell Mooney Velus Jones Jr. Dante Pettis
WR Equanimeous St. Brown Byron Pringle Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Tight end
Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other
TE Cole Kmet Ryan Griffin Jake Tonges Trevon Wesco
Offensive line
Position 1st string 2nd string
LT Braxton Jones Riley Reiff
LG Cody Whitehair Lucas Patrick
C Lucas Patrick Sam Mustipher
RG Teven Jenkins Ja’Tyre Carter
RT Larry Borom Alex Leatherwood
Defensive line
Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string
DE Robert Quinn Dominique Robinson Kingsley Jonathan
DT Justin Jones Armon Watts
DT Angelo Blackson Mike Pennel Jr.
DE Al-Quadin Muhammad Trevis Gipson
Linebacker
Position 1st string 2nd string
LB Roquan Smith Jack Sanborn
LB Nicholas Morrow Sterling Weatherford
LB Matt Adams
Cornerback
Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string
CB Jaylon Johnson Lamar Jackson Josh Blackwell
CB Kyler Gordon Kindle Vildor Jaylon Jones
Safety
Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string
S Eddie Jackson DeAndre Houston-Carson Elijah Hicks
S Jaquan Brisker Dane Cruikshank
Special teams
Position 1st string 2nd string 3rd string Other
K Cairo Santos
P Trenton Gill
LS Patrick Scales
H Trenton Gill Trevor Siemian
KR Khalil Herbert Velus Jones Jr. Byron Pringle Trestan Ebner
PR Velus Jones Jr. Dante Pettis Eddie Jackson
