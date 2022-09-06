Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Former Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy says Bill Belichick is 'regular coach' who will get exposed this season
Former Pro Bowl running back LeSean McCoy said Wednesday on FS1's Speak that Bill Belichick will get "exposed" this season and is a "regular coach" without Tom Brady. McCoy pointed to Belichick's 17-16 record over the last two seasons, along with the Patriots' blowout loss to the Bills in the playoffs last season. "He's not what the world thinks he is," McCoy said.
Retiring Emmanuel Sanders recalls crying in bathroom stall at halftime of Broncos preseason game
Two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced that he was retiring from the NFL as a member of the Denver Broncos on Wednesday morning. Sanders spent five-plus of his 12 seasons in the league with the Broncos from 2014 to 2019, earning both of his Pro Bowl honors and winning his only Super Bowl ring as well.
CBS News
Could Chicago lure a second NFL team if the Bears leave Soldier Field? An expert says it's not realistic
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Could a second NFL team call Chicago home?. Mayor Lori Lightfoot has hinted at the possibility of trying to bring a second team to the city – as the Bears' move to Arlington Heights seems more likely than ever. But as CBS 2's Jackie Kostek reported Wednesday, experts think such an idea likely is not realistic.
Popculture
Chicago Bears Announce Major Update on New Stadium and Relocation
The Chicago Bears annoucned a big update on their plans to relocate and build and a new stadium. The team penned an open letter that shows the conceptual plans for the development of the 326-acre property on Arlington Park, which features the construction of a domed stadium. Arlington Park is located in Arlington Heights, Illinois, which is a suburb of Chicago. The team currently plays its games at Soldier Field on the Near South Side of the city.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8
The Chicago Bears will be holding a community meeting at Hersey High School in Arlington Heights from 7 PM CST to 9 PM on Thursday, September 8th. The purpose of the meeting is for the Bears to address the people of Arlington Heights in regards to moving away from Soldier Field in Chicago and building a new stadium in Arlington Heights.
Yardbarker
NFL insider says San Francisco 49ers veterans won’t be patient if Trey Lance struggles with Jimmy Garoppolo on roster
One top NFL insider does not believe for one minute that the veteran stars on the San Francisco 49ers roster will be willing to be patient and let Trey Lance work through some early struggles with Jimmy Garoppolo still on the roster. The 49ers have put themselves in a very...
Yardbarker
Packers called on to sign WR Will Fuller amid updated injury report
The Green Bay Packers are just days away from playing the Minnesota Vikings. This will mark the very first game of the 2022 NFL season. However, that doesnot change the fact that the Packer are already dealing with injury issues. Unfortunately, to some star players as well. According Matt Schneidman, Allen Lazard still is not practicing. That could spell trouble for a wide receiving corps that was relying on him to carry much of the “WR1 responsibilities” going into the season. With Sammy Watkins and Randall Cobb now vying for that spot, the Packers have been urged to sign a veteran pass catcher.
Za'Darius Smith says he signed with Vikings to get payback on Packers
Talk about holding a grudge. Former Green Bay Packers pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith admitted this week that he didn't sign a three-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings because of money or someone on the team he wanted to play with. A main reason he signed with them is that they are a close rival to the Packers -- and Smith wants to face them twice a year to exact revenge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Bears GM explains why he did not trade top pass rusher Robert Quinn
One season removed from setting the Bears' franchise record for sacks in a season (18.5), Robert Quinn presumably had high trade value. But as first-year general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus begin the start of what is expected to be an arduous rebuild, they decided to hold onto the NFL’s second-leading sacker from 2021. They elected to have him anchor a young defensive line instead of flipping him for salary cap relief and draft capital.
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson was trolling by liking tweet about him going to Dolphins
Lamar Jackson sparked a frenzy on social media last week with the click of a button, and the Baltimore Ravens star admits that he did so intentionally. Jackson “liked” a tweet from a fan that suggested he should become the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. He discussed the uproar during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. this week. Rather than using the hacked excuse, Jackson admitted he was trolling fans.
Insider: 'There's a measure of pessimism around the Lamar Jackson contract-extension negotiations'
In an offseason full of mega-contract extensions being dished out to high-profile quarterbacks, the latest came at the start of September with Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. After being traded over from the Seattle Seahawks in March, Wilson and the Broncos inked a five-year, $245 million contract extension on Sept. 1.
Yardbarker
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Mike Florio: 49ers' Trey Lance 'on thin ice' after not being voted captain
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed to reporters on Wednesday that new starting quarterback and 2021 rookie Trey Lance was not among the team’s six captains for the upcoming season. Lance finished seventh in voting, one spot ahead of dual-threat offensive weapon and All-Pro selection Deebo Samuel.
Hall of Famer Peyton Manning's future in coaching ruined by sixth-graders
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning accomplished a lot during his 17-year NFL career. Manning is a two-time Super Bowl champion, 14-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, and arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time. The 46-year-old has even tackled NFL media, teaming up with brother Eli for the ManningCast on ESPN.
Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: '(Seahawks fans) might be booing (Russell Wilson) because he might light it up'
Russell Wilson was traded from his longtime home with the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos in March. One week ago, Wilson and his new employer inked a gargantuan five-year, $245 million contract extension and now, the nine-time Pro Bowler's first regular season game with Denver will be a road game against Seattle on "Monday Night Football."
ESPN analyst picks Lamar Jackson for MVP: '(Jackson's) going to go absolutely on a fire blazing trail of the NFL this season'
There may be a "measure of pessimism " that a contract extension between the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson will get done soon. Jackson himself said this week that Friday is the unofficial deadline for such an agreement to be made, but many don't think it'll impact how he plays this season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Lamar Jackson Provided His Own J.K. Dobbins Update
The run game remains at the core of the Baltimore Ravens offense. After all, they are playing to their strengths, especially with a mobile quarterback like Lamar Jackson. The former Louisville standout is the only quarterback in league history to have multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. He did not achieve the...
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd Changes His Tune On Baker Mayfield
Sports media personality Colin Cowherd could be the biggest critic of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. He had been critical of the former Oklahoma standout leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. Cowherd called out Mayfield for a variety of things, from tweeting that he saw a UFO to...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Proved Why He’s A Consensus MVP Favorite
The Buffalo Bills couldn’t have asked for a better game than the one Josh Allen gave them. Thursday night’s game in Los Angeles saw Allen put on a near perfect performance in front of the Hollywood lights. While the star power was with the Los Angeles Rams, it...
Comments / 0