Former NFL Player Kevin Ware Accused of Murdering Girlfriend and Burning Body

Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware, who previously played for the Commanders and the 49ers, has been accused of murdering his girlfriend and then burning her body. Per the Houston Chronicle, investigators have alleged that the 41-year-old former athlete killed his 29-year-old partner Taylor Pomaski by stabbing, hitting, and strangling her. It is believed that he later dumped and burned her body in a ditch in north Harris County. Police discovered the skeletal remains in December 2021, and later determined the identity as Pomaski. A fourth unknown cause of death has also been highlighted, but has yet to be determined.
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?

In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged

This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Young Thug Just Got Hit With Even More Charges

Young Thug is facing nine new charges in connection with prior allegations that he was the long-running leader of a criminal street gang. A re-indictment filed in Fulton County Superior Court on August 5 alleged the rapper – real name Jeffery Williams – was found in possession of a firearm and a machine gun while committing a felony, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.
New Fetty Wap Prison Photos Emerge Online

It's been two weeks since Fetty Wap was arrested and plead guilty to federal drug charges in New York -- a charge that carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison. During his court hearing in Long Island last month, the "Trap Queen" rapper entered his plea to a single count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams of cocaine. “I agreed with other people to distribute cocaine," he told the judge. Although no sentencing date has been scheduled, new photos of Fetty's life behind bars recently surfaced online.
