Complex
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Drugging and Stealing $50,000 in Goods From Man She Met at Bar
A North Carolina woman accused of drugging and robbing a Fort Lauderdale man out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other personal belongings has been arrested and charged, NBC Miami reports. Cloe Reynicke, 23, was arrested Monday in Henderson, Nevada after she was pulled over for driving with a...
Driver who killed 5 on Miami expressway was drunk by nearly double legal limit, state says
The motorist who killed five young people in a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway was driving 80 miles an hour, and was drunk by nearly double the legal limit shortly after the wreck, authorities revealed in court on Tuesday.
Girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested, accused of punching him at a chic Miami restaurant
The girlfriend of the rapper best known as Tekashi69 has been arrested on suspicion of punching him during an argument at a swank Miami restaurant. Rachel Wattley, 25, was arrested early Monday and charged with misdemeanor battery. She remained jailed as of Monday morning. The tattooed Brooklyn rapper, whose real...
Complex
Former NFL Player Kevin Ware Accused of Murdering Girlfriend and Burning Body
Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware, who previously played for the Commanders and the 49ers, has been accused of murdering his girlfriend and then burning her body. Per the Houston Chronicle, investigators have alleged that the 41-year-old former athlete killed his 29-year-old partner Taylor Pomaski by stabbing, hitting, and strangling her. It is believed that he later dumped and burned her body in a ditch in north Harris County. Police discovered the skeletal remains in December 2021, and later determined the identity as Pomaski. A fourth unknown cause of death has also been highlighted, but has yet to be determined.
NFL・
A police dog bit an unarmed Texas woman for 62 seconds. A federal judge dismissed her excessive force lawsuit.
A federal judge ruled that it was not “unreasonable” for a police officer to use a patrol dog on an unarmed Texas woman who suffered significant injuries after the animal bit her for roughly 62 seconds, court documents show. The decision, filed earlier this month in U.S. District...
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?
In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged
This past Monday (August 15) A$AP Rocky was hit with charges for a 2021 shooting that took place in LA that left a man with non-life threatening injuries and now the victim is speaking out about the incident and couldn’t happier with how things are playing out. TMZ is reporting that A$AP Rocky’s victim, A$AP […] The post A$AP Relli Feels “Vindicated” After Alleged Shooter A$AP Rocky Is Charged appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two women are now in custody in Alabama, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a college student they flagged over on the side of the road, police confirmed. Adam Simjee, 22, was driving through Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park with...
thesource.com
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Arrested for Assault After Attacking Him in Miami
Jade, Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend, was arrested in Miami after a fight. According to TMZ, Jade was charged with battery related to domestic violence. According to TMZ, Jade, born Rachel Wattley, was held on $1,500 bail at Miami-Date County Jail. 6ix9ine was on hand to bail his bae out. In...
Popculture
Young Thug Just Got Hit With Even More Charges
Young Thug is facing nine new charges in connection with prior allegations that he was the long-running leader of a criminal street gang. A re-indictment filed in Fulton County Superior Court on August 5 alleged the rapper – real name Jeffery Williams – was found in possession of a firearm and a machine gun while committing a felony, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office.
hotnewhiphop.com
New Fetty Wap Prison Photos Emerge Online
It's been two weeks since Fetty Wap was arrested and plead guilty to federal drug charges in New York -- a charge that carries a minimum sentence of five years in prison. During his court hearing in Long Island last month, the "Trap Queen" rapper entered his plea to a single count of conspiracy to possess and distribute 500 grams of cocaine. “I agreed with other people to distribute cocaine," he told the judge. Although no sentencing date has been scheduled, new photos of Fetty's life behind bars recently surfaced online.
