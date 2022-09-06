Former NFL tight end Kevin Ware, who previously played for the Commanders and the 49ers, has been accused of murdering his girlfriend and then burning her body. Per the Houston Chronicle, investigators have alleged that the 41-year-old former athlete killed his 29-year-old partner Taylor Pomaski by stabbing, hitting, and strangling her. It is believed that he later dumped and burned her body in a ditch in north Harris County. Police discovered the skeletal remains in December 2021, and later determined the identity as Pomaski. A fourth unknown cause of death has also been highlighted, but has yet to be determined.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO